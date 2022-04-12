Patriot Sprint Tour Implements $1,000 “Platinum Patriot Program” Ahead of 2022 Season Opener

By Curtis Berleue

(Sodus, NY) | The 2022 Patriot Sprint Tour season, which was originally set to kick off in less than a week, will now have to wait just a few more weeks. The event originally scheduled as a doubleheader at Outlaw Speedway in Dundee, NY, on Friday April 15 and Saturday April 16 has been postponed due to Hoosier tire shortages.

“Unfortunately, the production of our contracted tires with Hoosier was delayed and shipment has been pushed out,” said series owner Mike Emhof. “We wouldn’t have had any tires available to our teams in time for this weekends doubleheader at Outlaw, and unfortunately we will have to wait a few more weeks to kick off 2022.”

Although the tire situation has caused a minor setback to start the season, series owner Mike Emhof is looking to make sure the 20th anniversary season is the most lucrative yet. New for 2022 will be the implementation of the “Platinum Patriot Program” for full time tour drivers.

Starting with the upcoming season opener on Friday April 15th at Outlaw Speedway, every registered driver that has purchased a full membership will earn a guaranteed $1,000 payoff at the 2022 banquet provided they have 100% attendance throughout the season.

“The past two years have certainly been trying for the racing community, and hopefully this bonus program will be able to help some of our loyal supporters get to and from the track this season,” stated Emhof.

This added incentive is in addition to the previously announced record payouts for the 20th anniversary PST season. All races on the 2022 schedule will pay a minimum of $3,000 to win and $300 to start, with several increased purses lining the schedule paying $3,500, $4,000 and $5,000 to win.

“A guaranteed payoff like this is simply unheard of for 360 racers, both locally and across the country,” added Emhof.

Drivers interested in committing to the Platinum Patriot Program should contact Mike Emhof for more details and to sign up.

The 2022 20th anniversary season will now kick off on Saturday May 7 at the Woodhull Raceway in Woodhull, NY. A make-up date for the postponed activities at Outlaw Speedway on April 15 & 16 has yet to be announced.

For the latest information and updates on the Patriot Sprint Tour, be sure to keep an eye on the tour website, www.PatriotSprintTour.com and the PST social media pages (Patriot Sprint Tour on Facebook, @PatriotSprints on Twitter and Instagram).