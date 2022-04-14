Dave Bradway Jr. Memorial returns to Placerville Speedway on June 11th

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…The 31st running of the “Dave Bradway Jr. Memorial” returns to Placerville Speedway on Saturday June 11th and with that in mind, lap money is available for the prestigious event.

The Dave Bradway Jr. Memorial made its debut at the El Dorado County Fairgrounds venue last season and once again features a combo show this year, with both the NARC 410 Sprint Cars and the SCCT 360 Sprint Cars in competition.

If anyone would like to purchase a lap for the June 11th show, please contact Karen Bradway-Tuccelli and Steve Tuccelli at kaytee17@comcast.net or by phone 916-749-0556. The plan is to fill all A-main and B-main laps for the Northern Auto Racing Club portion of the evening.

If you are at the track and wanting to donate, simply visit the Friends and Family Racing X1 pit area.

All the money goes back to the racers as always and helps make this event unique and special like it has been for so many years. The laps cost $100 and are split between the top three in the A-main and B-main each lap. The leader receives $50, 2nd place $30 and 3rd place $20.

In addition to lap money if anyone has anything they would like to donate for the event please don’t hesitate to contact Karen and Steve to give them the details. In the past there has been money and awards on the line for fast time, hard charger, heat races and lots more.

The event originally began at Silver Dollar Speedway in 1992 to honor the late Dave Bradway Jr., who lost his life in a Sprint Car crash at Skagit Speedway’s Dirt Cup in 1987. Bradway was a driver destined for stardom in Sprint Car racing and the event held in his memory has become a cornerstone for Northern California.

The June 11th showcase is the only Placerville Speedway appearance of the season for the NARC Fujitsu 410 Sprint Cars and marks the final visit of 2022 for the Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards.

Tickets for the event can be purchased online at https://www.eventsprout.com/event/king-of-the-west or at the gate on race day. Pit passes will also be available to take advantage of the expanded seating area on the hill.

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com