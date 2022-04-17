Burks Wins Sprint Car Feature at Valley Speedway

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (April 16, 2022) — Wyatt Burks won the non-wing sprint car feature Saturday at Valley Speedway. Chad Winfrey, Cody Baker, Chris Parkinson, and Bryson Smith rounded out the top five.

Valley Speedway

Grain Valley, Missouri

Saturday, April 16, 2022

Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 11W-Wyatt Burks[2]

2. 55L-Casey Lewallen[4]

3. 65-Chris Parkinson[1]

4. 38-Cody Baker[3]

5. 88G-Garrett Hulsey[5]

DNS: 41-Brad Wyatt

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 65W-Chad Winfrey[5]

2. 27-Justin Johnson[3]

3. 33-Bryson Smith[2]

4. 33L-Mark Lane[1]

5. 12-Wesley Smith[6]

6. 9G-Chad Goff[4]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 11W-Wyatt Burks[2]

2. 65W-Chad Winfrey[1]

3. 38-Cody Baker[8]

4. 65-Chris Parkinson[6]

5. 33-Bryson Smith[5]

6. 9G-Chad Goff[11]

7. 88G-Garrett Hulsey[10]

8. 33L-Mark Lane[7]

9. 27-Justin Johnson[4]

10. 12-Wesley Smith[9]

11. 55L-Casey Lewallen[3]

DNS: 41-Brad Wyatt