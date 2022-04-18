Gappens Accepts GM Position at Eldora; Boos Takes Over Gas City

(April 18, 2022) — Multiple personnel moves were announced on Monday at Midwest dirt tracks. Jerry Gappens has accepting the General Managers position at Eldora Speedway. In turn, former director of operations at Eldora and current promoter of the Rumble in Fort Wayne, Montpelier Motor Speedway and Winchester Speedway, Larry Boos, will take the reigns at Gas City.

Gappens, a former track executive at Charlotte Motor Speedway and New Hampshire Motor Speedway, has been the promoter at Gas City I-69 Speedway for the past four season.

Boos has been involved in promotion of tracks and series for decades at a variety of different levels, currently operates the Rumble in Fort Wayne.