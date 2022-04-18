Williams Grove All Stars Tommy Classic Is Friday!

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – Competitors are primed for the first big race of the season at Williams Grove Speedway for the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars, coming up this Friday night, April 22 at 7:30 pm.

The All Stars Circuit of Champions Sprint cars will be in the house Friday to invade for the annual Tommy Hinnershitz Classic presented by KRS Graphics.

The annual Tommy Classic will be the first race of the season in the Hoosier Diamond Series at Williams Grove, paying $6,000 to win the 30-lap affair.

The race is meant to honor Tommy Hinnershitz, known as “The Flying Dutchman,” from Oley, Pennsylvania, who holds the distinction of winning the first ever race held at historic Williams Grove Speedway back on May 21, 1939.

California’s Kyle Larson, an independent driver, pocketed the Tommy Classic loot last season while on his way to claiming the 2021 NASCAR season title.

Larson also copped the classic in 2020.

The late Craig Keel won the first Tommy race in 2007.

No one has won more Tommy Classic races than local Lance Dewease who is a three-time victor.

For the All Stars, the event presents the first chance of the season for the travelers to invade and show their stuff against the famed Pennsylvania Posse.

After starting their history at the track back in 1970, it took until 2019 until a touring All Star in the form of Aaron Reutzel was able to break into victory lane at Williams Grove.

All other shows had been won by the locals and only twice since has an All Star, again as in Reutezel, taken a Williams Grove win.

The travelers’ last win at the track was in September of 2020.

So the question is, has a new winless streak begun for the All Stars at Williams Grove Speedway?

The previous streak lasted some 35 events.

Defending series titlist Tyler Courtney of Indianapolis, Ind., will lead the All Stars into Williams Grove on Friday after just sweeping a pair of races at Attica, Ohio.

Others expected to invade include Cory Eliason, Hunter Schuerenberg, Justin Peck, Zeb Wise, Kyle Reinhardt and more.

Peck already has an unsanctioned win at the track this season after taking the Williams Grove season opener on March 18.

The local fight will be put up by the likes of Lance Dewease, Danny Dietrich and Anthony Macri among others.

Larson and Macri were All Stars winners at Williams Grove last season and Macri is fresh off of a Williams Grove win on April 15.

Adult general admission for the April 22 racing program is set at $25 with students ages 13-20 admitted for just $10.

Kids ages 12 and under are always admitted for FREE at Williams Grove Speedway.

Keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website located at www.williamsgrove.com and by following the track on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.