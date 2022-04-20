Herrick & Trombley Lead CRSA Sprints To Thunder Mountain April 22

By Steven Ovens

(SODUS, NY) – One of the more anticipated CRSA Sprints series kickoffs in recent history is set to kick off on Friday night in Center Lisle, NY at Thunder Mountain Speedway. Friday night will start an 18-race schedule that will span the states of New York and Pennsylvania to crown the 2022 Super Gen Products with Champion Power Equipment CRSA Sprints champion.

Jeff Trombley returns to CRSA competition as a now four-time champion after an impressive battle all season in 2021 with Josh Flint, Trevor Years, Dana Wagner and breakout competitor Kyle Pierce. In all, Trombley wrestled home three wins and poured it on over the Summer with that veteran consistency behind the wheel of Warren Alexson’s No. 3a.

But the youth movement will be a major theme in 2022 as several former go-kart competitors & 600cc Winged Sprint drivers are stepping up to try and take the torch from Trombley, Darryl Ruggles, Dana Wagner, Dan Craun and John Cunningham. There has been an impressive influx of youthful talent for the “Future Stars of Sprint Cars” which could have the series dancing in B-Main territory on a nightly basis.

As the series heads to Thunder Mountain, all eyes will be on McDonough, NY’s Dalton Herrick. Herrick dazzled the Thunder Mountain crowd with his daring pass of Jeff Trombley in Turn 4 to win in 2021. Herrick now has four career CRSA wins- all coming at Karl Spoonhower’s Thunder Mountain Speedway.

“We started the season so well, then had some trouble, so it feels really good to get the job done here,” said Herrick after hearing the roars of the crowd from his wing dance in the Fall of 2021.

When asked about the thrilling move for the lead, Herrick was very matter of fact about the pass.

“I saw an opportunity and just went for it and it worked.”

Will Herrick bring that same magic on Friday night- bring a friend and come see for yourself!

The CRSA 305 Sprints are powered by Super Gen Products with their Champion Power Equipment located in Newark, NY. Associate sponsors for 2022 include A-Verdi Storage Containers, Midstate Basement Authorities, CNY Farm Supply, the Maguire Family of Dealerships, Powdertech Powdercoating, Pit Stop Convenience Stores, PJC Sprayfoam, Profab Enterprises, Eagle Enterprises, Bonnell’s Rod Shop, DisBatch Brewing Company, Magsarus Ignitions, Hoosier Racing Tire, Insinger Performance with their Stinger Race Fuel, My Race Pass and is owned and operated by Mike Emhof Motorsports.

For more information on the series, results, points and 2022 schedule please visit our website www.crsasprints.com

Please visit the Super Gen Products with Champion Power Equipment CRSA Sprints on Facebook (@CRSAsprints) and on Twitter (@CRSAsprints).