Pennsylvania triple on deck for Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1

By Tyler Altmeyer

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (April 20, 2022) – Ready to battle head-to-head with the notorious Pennsylvania Posse, the Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 will continue their 2022 campaign with a three-race slate through the heart of the Keystone State, activating the extended weekend with a stop at Bloomsburg Fair Raceway in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania, on Thursday evening, April 21.

An evening for the history books, the visit to Bloomsburg will not only be a first for the All Star Circuit of Champions, but a first for winged 410 sprint cars in general, as the facility has yet to host the state’s premier dirt division. The one-night program will award a $6,000 payday, as well as additional incentives including a $200 bonus for each heat race victor courtesy of Packer’s Concessions. The All Star Circuit of Champions will return to Bloomsburg Fair Raceway in late August.

Williams Grove Speedway in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, will welcome the traveling All Stars on Friday, April 22; the first of four appearances at the famed half-mile in 2022. The $6,000-to-win Tommy Hinnershitz Classic is on Friday’s agenda, honoring the winner of Williams Grove Speedway’s first-ever race held on May 21, 1939. At the time of his death, the 87-year-old Hinnershitz was ranked second behind Steve Kinser on the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame’s Top Sprint Car Drivers of All Time list.

The “Speed Palace” at Port Royal Speedway will be the final stop for the Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 during the coming weekend, hosting “America’s Series” on Saturday, April 23. The Keith Kauffman Classic, honoring National Sprint Car Hall of Famer and 13-time Port Royal Speedway track champion, Keith Kauffman, will be the main attraction headlined with a $10,000-to-win main event; the first of six All Star blockbusters at the Juniata County Fairgrounds this season including the historic Tuscarora 50.

“Sunshine” Tyler Courtney and Clauson Marshall Racing will lead the All Star charge into Central Pennsylvania, on top of the current Series driver standings with a perfect 300-point score. Courtney, who swept the All Star Circuit of Champions’ points season opener at Attica Raceway Park one weekend ago, holds a 26-point cushion in the title chase over a three-way tie between Bill Balog, Cap Henry, and Hunter Schuerenberg. Parker Price-Miller will enter the weekend fifth in the driver standings, followed by Cory Eliason, Zeb Wise, Justin Peck, Scott Bogucki, and Kevin Thomas Jr.

WEEKEND AGENDA:

Thursday, April 21

Bloomsburg Fair Raceway

Pit Gates: 4:00 p.m.

Driver’s Meeting: 5:45 p.m.

Hot Laps: 6:15 p.m.

www.racing.bloomsburgfair.com

Friday, April 22

Williams Grove Speedway

Pit Gates: 5:00 p.m.

Driver’s Meeting: 6:20 p.m.

Hot Laps: 7:00 p.m.

www.williamsgrove.com

Saturday, April 23

Port Royal Speedway

Pit Gates: 3:00 p.m.

Driver’s Meeting: 4:40 p.m.

Hot Laps: 5:15 p.m.

www.portroyalspeedway.com

For those who can not witness the All Star Circuit of Champions live and in person, FloRacing.com, the official media partner and broadcast provider of the All Stars, has you covered. To access live and on-demand racing action from the All Star Circuit of Champions, visit FloRacing.com and become an annual PRO subscriber. Race fans can see all the USAC and dirt late-model action they want in addition to Eldora Speedway’s slate of races and those of the All Star Circuit of Champions. The subscription unlocks access to premium content across the entire FloSports network. Watch the events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast.

2022 All Star Circuit of Champions Winners:

East Bay Raceway Park, FL (February 14): Tyler Courtney

East Bay Raceway Park, FL (February 15): Cory Eliason

Attica Raceway Park, OH (April 15): Tyler Courtney (2)

Attica Raceway Park, OH (April 16): Tyler Courtney (3)

2022 All Star Dixie Fast Timers:

East Bay Raceway Park, FL (February 14): Alex Bowman | 12.932

East Bay Raceway Park, FL (February 15): Danny Dietrich | 12.747

Attica Raceway Park, OH (April 15): Brady Bacon | 13.239

Attica Raceway Park, OH (April 16): Cole Macedo | 13.961

2022 All Star Circuit of Champions Driver Standings (as of Attica | April 16):

Tyler Courtney – 300

Bill Balog – 274

Cap Henry – 274

Hunter Schuerenberg – 274

Parker Price-Miller – 270

Cory Eliason – 270

Zeb Wise – 266

Justin Peck – 264

Scott Bogucki – 250

Kevin Thomas Jr. -242

