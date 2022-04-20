SEASON OPENER PUSHED BACK TO THIS SATURDAY!

From Knoxville Raceway

This Saturday at the Sprint Car Capital of the World is the 69th annual Pella Motors / KRAIG Ford Season Opener!

Friday Night, April 22 will be an open practice session from 7pm-9pm. Fans are welcome to watch for free from the grandstands.

With more than 60 sprint cars expected to compete on Saturday and it should be a great way to “push-off” the 2022 Knoxville Championship Series!

Everything you need to know for the season opener:

Pit Gates Open – 3:00pm, CT

Grandstand Gates Open: 5:30pm, CT

Hot Laps Begin: 6:15pm, CT

Ticket Prices: Adults – $15; Teens – $10; Children 12 and under – free. Tickets available at the ticket office on race day.

Pit Passes – $30

Pits will be open following the races.

Scanner Frequency for our announcers is: 454.5000

Small, collapsible soft-sided coolers are allowed.

Rubber or foam seat cushions are allowed and must be 20″ wide or less.

Not allowed: firearms, pets, bottles, glass and metal stadium seats.

Smoking, including e-cigarettes, is not permitted. Designated smoking areas are under the grandstands.

If you can’t make it to the track, watch live on DIRTVision.com

Race line-ups, results and point standings are available on the free Knoxville Raceway app.