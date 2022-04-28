Lernerville, Sharon, Waynesfield on Deck for Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions

From Tyler Altmeyer

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (April 28, 2022) — Transferring their attention from one side of the state to the other, the Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1, led by current championship point leader and three-time winner, Tyler Courtney, will continue their 2022 campaign with a visit to “Steeler Country,” activating their upcoming three-race weekend with a stop at the famed Lernerville Speedway in Sarver, Pennsylvania, on Friday evening, April 29.

Certainly a staple in Western Pennsylvania, as well as in the All Star history books, “America’s Series” last visited Lernerville Speedway on July 5, 2019, with Clute, Texas’ Aaron Reutzel earning the main event triumph. In fact, Reutzel was a back-to-back All Star winner at the speedway, scoring a victory, as well as quick time, during the Series’ 2018 visit. The All Star Circuit of Champions have attempted to visit Lernerville in seasons since, but Mother Nature has all but plagued their attempts.

A marquee on the 2022 All Star schedule, the Series will return to Lernerville Speedway on Wednesday, July 6, for the $25,000-to-win Don Martin Memorial Silver Cup – the fourth-highest paying program on the schedule.

Sharon Speedway in Hartford, Ohio, is next on the weekend agenda, set to host the All Stars on Saturday evening, April 30. Like Lernerville Speedway, Sharon Speedway has a long history with America’s Series, hosting the winged warriors on 109 occasions with the most recent on July 10, 2021. Spencer Bayston, since making the leap to full-time World of Outlaws competition, is the most recent Sharon Speedway All Star winner, piloting the Sam McGhee Motorsports No. 11 to an $8,000 Lou Blaney Memorial victory over Cory Eliason and Bill Balog. In total, Sharon’s northeast Ohio complex will host the All Star Circuit of Champions on four occasions in 2022, two of which back-to-back (Sharon Nationals) over Labor Day weekend.

The highbanks of Waynesfield Raceway Park in Waynesfield, Ohio, will conclude the All Stars’ upcoming three-race weekend, set to host the regional travelers on Sunday, May 1. Although a short history with the Series when compared to its weekend schedule mates, Waynesfield is certainly memorable and exciting, providing an elbows-up experience for all who compete. Cole Duncan and Kyle Larson were each victorious at the raceway in 2021 with Larson earning the win during Ohio Sprint Speedweek. It is noted that, should this event be subject to cancellation due to weather, the program will be moved to Sunday, May 15.

“Sunshine” Tyler Courtney and Clauson Marshall Racing will lead the charge into Western Pennsylvania tomorrow afternoon, on top of the current championship standings over Sam McGhee Motorsports’ Parker Price-Miller, and the “North Pole Nightmare” Bill Balog. Courtney, the 2021 Series champion as well as Rookie of the Year, currently leads the Series in victories with three to date in 2022, two of which during point-earning competition. Courtney’s first victory of the year, earned at East Bay Raceway Park in Tampa, Florida, did not earn championship points.

Angola, Indiana’s Zeb Wise is currently fourth in the 2022 All Star title chase, followed by Lane Racing’s Cap Henry. Buch Motorsports’ Justin Peck is sixth, followed by Hunter Schuerenberg, Cory Eliason, Tim Shaffer, and Kyle Reinhardt.

For those who may have missed the note, with the uncertainties surrounding the opening of Dirt Oval at Route 66 in Joliet, Illinois, the previously scheduled co-sanctioned event featuring the Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 and the Bumper to Bumper IRA Outlaw Sprint Series set for Saturday, May 14, has officially been canceled. Wayne County Speedway in Orrville, Ohio, will now host “America’s Series” on that Saturday, flanking I-96 Speedway’s Mace Thomas Classic worth $8,500-to-win on Friday, May 13. Wayne County Speedway will award $6,000-to-win.

For those who can not witness the All Star Circuit of Champions live and in person, FloRacing.com, the official media partner and broadcast provider of the All Stars, has you covered. To access live and on-demand racing action from the All Star Circuit of Champions, visit FloRacing.com and become an annual PRO subscriber. Race fans can see all the USAC and dirt late-model action they want in addition to Eldora Speedway’s slate of races and those of the All Star Circuit of Champions. The subscription unlocks access to premium content across the entire FloSports network. Watch the events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast.

WEEKEND AGENDA:

Friday, April 29

Lernerville Speedway | $6,000

Pit Gates: 4:00 p.m.

Driver’s Meeting: 6:00 p.m.

Hot Laps: 6:45 p.m.

www.lernerville.com

Saturday, April 30

Sharon Speedway | $6,000

Pit Gates: 3:00 p.m.

Driver’s Meeting: 5:45 p.m.

Hot Laps: 6:15 p.m.

www.sharonspeedway.com

Sunday, May 1

Waynesfield Raceway Park | $6,000

Pit Gates: 1:30 p.m.

Driver’s Meeting: 4:30 p.m.

Hot Laps: 5:15 p.m.

www.waynesfieldmotorsportspark.com