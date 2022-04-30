Justin Zimmerman Wins ASCS Elite Non-Wing at Texana Raceway

From Bryan Hulbert

EDNA, Texas (April 29, 2022) – Collecting his 15th career win with the ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Power Coating, Justin Zimmerman was the class of the field at Texana Raceway on Friday night.

Taking second on the start, Zimmerman chased the No. 36 the opening four laps before taking the lead with a high line move off the second turn. Coming after the No. 1 a few laps later, Reed and Zimmerman made contact, but both were able to continue.

Fending off challenges through a handful of restarts, Zimmerman steadily pulled away through the closing laps to a margin of 2.952-seconds. Rolling to the green ninth, Dalton Stevens made the last-lap pass for the runner-up spot. Mason Smith was relegated to third, while Knick Stewart and Paul White completed the top five.

The ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Power Coating races again on Saturday, April 30 at South Texas Race Ranch. Gates open at 5:00 P.M. with racing at 7:00 P.M. (CDT).

Tickets are $20 for Adults, $15 for Senior and Military, and free for Kids 10 and under. The night’s card includes Limited Modifieds, Pure Stocks, Factory Stocks and E-Mods. The track is located at 6701 Old Brownsville Rd. in Corpus Christi, Texas. Information on the track is online at https://www.facebook.com/STRaceRanch or by calling (361) 548-0669.

Fans not able to attend can see the events live on http://www.raceontexas.com.

ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series

Texana Raceway

Edna, Texas

Friday, April 29, 2022

Jacksonville Tool Die Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. #1-Justin Zimmerman[7]

2. 1-Paul White[5]

3. AK47-Knick Stewart[4]

4. 15-Colton Corbin[1]

5. 91-Craig Oakes[3]

6. 21K-Kobe Simpson[2]

7. 33-Mike Merrell[6]

Texas Aeroplastics Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 31-Mason Smith[1]

2. 36-Kevin Reed[2]

3. 48-Caden McCreary[3]

4. 48X-Neal Matuska[6]

5. 99X-Dalton Stevens[4]

6. 63-Chris Williams[5]

7. 41-Trent Dixon[7]

Top Choice Masonry A-Main (20 Laps)

1. #1-Justin Zimmerman[4]

2. 99X-Dalton Stevens[9]

3. 31-Mason Smith[1]

4. AK47-Knick Stewart[3]

5. 1-Paul White[5]

6. 48X-Neal Matuska[6]

7. 91-Craig Oakes[10]

8. 21K-Kobe Simpson[12]

9. 33-Mike Merrell[14]

10. 63-Chris Williams[11]

11. 36-Kevin Reed[2]

12. 41-Trent Dixon[13]

13. 15-Colton Corbin[8]

14. 48-Caden McCreary[7]