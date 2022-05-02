Brian Brown earns historic victory at Knoxville

By Fully Injected Motorsports

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (May 2, 2022) – “Blackjack” Brian Brown and Brian Brown Racing were basically flawless on Saturday night at the famed Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, not only securing their first sprint car feature victory of the season, but doing so in historic fashion, as Grain Valley, Missouri’s Brian Brown is now officially a 57-time 410 sprint car winner at the Sprint Car Capital of the World, tied with the legendary Steve Kinser on the track’s all-time win list.

“It was a great night for our team. Danny, Tye, Justin, Dad, and Grandpa put the hours in the shop this week and it showed. This was a brand new Maxim and it worked flawlessly,” Brian Brown expressed. “I knew starting third we would have a good shot to win. But, I also knew the guys around us were going to be tough. We were able to get into second quick then slide Matt for the lead on a restart. We were able to hit our marks the rest of the race to win. I’m proud of our whole team and all of our partners, and I was especially proud to get Andy’s Frozen Custard into Victory Lane with BBR for the first time.”

Earning a $5,000 payday for his efforts, Brown, ace of the Casey’s, FVP, Andy’s Frozen Custard, Impact Signs Awnings and Wraps, Rowdy Energy, Ditzfeld transfer, Champion Brands, MC Power, Weld Wheels, Housby, Maxim Chassis, J.D. Welding & Machine, Waldinger, Smiley’s Racing Products, No. 21 sprint car, started third on the feature grid and wasted little time working his way to the front, eventually utilizing an early race restart to power by race leader, Matt Juhl, to take command on lap five; Brown never looked back.

Blackjack kicked off the evening program with the seventh-fastest qualifying time, earning a heat race victory shortly thereafter.

ON DECK:

Brian Brown and Brian Brown Racing will continue their 2022 campaign with a World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series doubleheader at the World’s Greatest Dirt Track – Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio, on Friday and Saturday, May 6-7. Dubbed #LetsRaceTwo weekend, the Greatest Show On Dirt will be joined by the USAC National Sprint Cars for a true open wheel experience. Should weather become an issue, Brown will stay back and compete at Knoxville Raceway on Saturday, May 7.

SPECIAL THANKS:

Brian Brown Racing would like to thank Casey’s, FVP, Andy’s Frozen Custard, Impact Signs Awnings and Wraps, Rowdy Energy, Ditzfeld transfer, Champion Brands, MC Power, Weld Wheels, Housby, Maxim Chassis, J.D. Welding & Machine, Waldinger, Smiley’s Racing Products, Wolfe Eye Clinic, Mid Mo Equipment, Bell Helmets, K1 RaceGear, Clem’s Helmets, Factory Kahne Shocks, Cometic Gaskets, C & M Lawn & Landscape, Lincoln Electric, K&N Filters, HostIowa.net, Fultz Excavating, Restless Spirits Distillery, FSR Racing Products, Ti64, AL Driveline, Vortex Wings, All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads, ButlerBuilt Professional Seat Systems, Kenny’s Components, Rod End Supply, Winter’s Performance Products, KSE Racing Products, ISC Racers Tape, Kinsler Fuel Injection, Racing Optics, Hoosier Tires, XYZ Machining, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Ultra-Lite Brakes, Schoenfeld Headers, Bam Roller Lifters, Outerwears, MPD, All Star Performance, 6B Apparel, MSD Ignition and Garrett Racing Engines for their continued support.

SOCIAL MEDIA:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/Brian-Brown-Racing-200630163294222/

Twitter: www.twitter.com/brianbrown21

News coverage: www.fullyinjected.com

Online home: www.brianbrownracing.com

Merchandise: www.shopbrianbrownracing.com

BROADCAST COVERAGE:

Watch the All Star Circuit of Champions online at www.floracing.com

Watch the World of Outlaws online at www.dirtvision.com

Watch Knoxville Raceway weekly at www.dirtvision.com

2022 STATISTICS:

Top-fives: 2

Top-tens: 2

Wins: 1

2022 HIGHLIGHTS:

Highlighted Volusia Speedway Park’s DIRTcar Nationals with 14th-place score in Saturday finale. Finished third with World of Outlaws at Devil’s Bowl Speedway in Mesquite, Texas, on Saturday, April 2. Earned first feature victory of the season in Knoxville Raceway start on Saturday, April 30; took lead on lap 5 and never looked back.

ABOUT CASEY’S:

Casey’s is a Fortune 500 company (NASDAQ: CASY) operating over 2,300 convenience stores. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Casey’s provides freshly prepared foods, quality fuel and friendly service at its locations. Guests can enjoy pizza, donuts, other assorted bakery items, and a wide selection of beverages and snacks. Learn more and order online at www.caseys.com, or in the mobile app.

ABOUT FVP:

FVP is built on a commitment to quality and delivered with unmatched service. FVP products are specifically engineered to provide OE quality that is equal or superior in performance to national brands at a competitive price.

The FVP brand started with competitively priced OEM quality batteries, filters, and radiators for cars, trucks and specialty vehicles. FVP now proudly offers a full line of batteries for all of your automotive, RV, boating, commercial and lawn & garden needs. FVP also offers a wide array of condensers, hub assemblies, motor oil, oil filters, cabin air filters, fuel filters, transmission filters, antifreeze, DEF, and chemicals.

FVP products are verified, proven, and built to the industry’s highest quality standards. Visit http://www.FVPparts.com to learn more.

ABOUT BRIAN BROWN RACING:

Brian Brown Racing is a professional winged sprint car team that is based in Grain Valley, Mo. Brian Brown, who is the owner and driver, has amassed 186 total feature victories, as well as five track championships at the famed Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa. For more information, visit http://www.brianbrownracing.com.