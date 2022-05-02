Patriot Platinum Season Begins Saturday, May 7 at Woodhull Raceway

By Paul Harkenrider

(Woodhull, NY) In its 20th season as one of the Northeast’s most popular touring series, the A-Verdi Storage Containers Patriot Sprint Tour will begin on the High Banks of the Woodhull Raceway.

By way of secured sponsorship, each race will pay a minimum of $3,000 to win and $300 to start. In addition, the 20th Season Champion will take home a lucrative $5,000 with 2nd thru 5th being $3,500, $2,500, $2,000, & $1,500 in the championship standings. ALL Patriot Sprint Tour competitors completing all point events in 2022 will receive a minimum $1,000 payout in the point fund for their efforts.

Less is more will be the tagline for this season! There are currently only 11 races on the 2022 schedule compared to seasons past when there were 25 plus point races, but the championship purse remains the same. The first event was slated to be at Outlaw Speedway, but due to not being able to supply tires to all teams, PST postponed the event. PST Management is working with Outlaw Speedway officials on a makeup date.

This will be the 25th time in program history that the Patriots will be visiting the tight bull ring at Woodhull. The tour was able to return in 2021 on one occasion, and it was Chuck Hebing getting by Davie Franek on lap 20 to secure his ninth career victory at the facility, which is the most by any driver.

The Cobra, Chuck Hebing will lead a field of tough competitors who have begun to find success at Woodhull. This includes confirmed Platinum Patriot competitors, reigning champion, Jordan Thomas, Paulie Colagiovanni, Davie Franek, Jared Zimbardi, Brett Wright, Kyle Drum, Dave Axton, Denny Peebles, Steve Glover, Joe Trenca, Jonathan Preston along with Rookie contender, Jordan Hutton.

It will also be a welcome back race for several of our Canadian teams who have been unable to race stateside due to closed borders during the Covid-19 pandemic. Several PA teams have expressed interest in competing on the high banks of Woodhull Raceway for this Patriot Sprint Tour event as well.

Standard Patriot format applies with an open draw for heats, a Bonnell’s Rod Shop four laps of fame dash, and a 25 lap A-Main where passing points will determine the top eight for the redraw and the six dash starters.

The first of eleven races of the 20th edition of the Patriot Sprint Tour begins May 7 at the Woodhull Raceway. Please be sure to tune in to PatriotSprintTour.com and follow along with Patriot Sprint Tour social media on Facebook and Twitter, and Instagram by following @PatriotSprints.