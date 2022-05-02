VP Fuels Outlaws Tune Up Night Is Friday At Williams Grove

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – Williams Grove Speedway will host VP Racing Fuels Night on May 6, featuring the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars and the HJ Towing & Recovery 358 sprints.

The event will be a Hoosier Diamond Series race for the 410 sprints, paying $6,000 to win as a World of Outlaws tune up.

The race will be the last chance for the Williams Grove sprint car drivers and teams to prepare themselves for the May 13 and 14 invasion by the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars series.

Time trials will set the heat lineups with the fast timer earning the $300 Fast Tees Fast Time Award.

For the 358 sprint cars the race will be their season opener of sorts after their first slated race was lost to weather in April.

Derek Locke will be in the spotlight as the division hits the track as fans and teams wait to see if he can run his string of wins up to 10 in a row.

The Carlisle driver has won every 358 sprint event contested at the track since September 25, 2020.

Each 358 sprint heat on the night and all through the season will pay $50 to win thanks to High Side Apparel.

Race sponsor and official fuel supplier of Williams Grove Speedway, VP Racing Fuels will have fan giveaways for the night and the VP Mad Scientist will be on hand to greet those in attendance.

Adult general admission for May 6 is set at $20 with youth ages 13-20 admitted for just $10 while kids ages 12 and under are always admitted for FREE at Williams Grove Speedway.

Presented by H & N Landscaping, the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars will roll into Williams Grove to compete in Morgan Cup weekend on May 13 and 14.

Keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website located at www.williamsgrove.com and by following the track on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.