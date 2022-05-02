World of Outlaws Morgan Cup Weekend Coming To Williams Grove May 13 & 14

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – The NOS Energy Drink World of Outlaws Sprint Cars Series will make its first visit of the season to Williams Grove Speedway coming up in two weeks, on May 13 and 14.

The outlaws will battle the Pennsylvania Posse in the H & N Landscaping Morgan Cup Weekend, getting underway both nights at 7:30 pm.

Adult general admission on Friday is set at $30 with Saturday priced at $35. Youth ages 13 –20 will be admitted for $15 both nights.

Kids ages 12 and under are always admitted for FREE at Williams Grove.

Friday night’s affair will pay $10,000 to the winner of the 25-lap feature event.

Saturday’s 30-lap winner will receive $12,000 plus another 5K to be declared the 2022 Morgan Cup Champion to go along with bragging rights as Morgan Cup Champion for a year of either the World of Outlaws series stars or those of the Pennsylvania Posse.

Each feature event, both Friday and Saturday, will pay $1,000 just to start.

A sweep of both nights could net one driver a cool $27,000!

In memory of former track champion Jim Nace, the Fast Tees Fast Time Award worth $300 will be up for grabs both nights for the driver who sets overall quick time.

Lemoore, California’s Carson Macedo has been in outlaws victory lane most this season to date, pocketing four wins as the Williams Grove shows come into sight.

Aboard the Jason Johnson Racing No. 41, Macedo is arguably off to the best start to a season of his outlaws career.

Further back on the win list but again sitting atop the World of Outlaws Series points as Williams Grove dawns is “The Big Cat,” Brad Sweet of Grass Valley, California.

Sweet has just one win on the year so far but has racked up the top five finishes, sitting at 12 in 17 season starts.

The Californians are primed for their invasion into Posse land as is Connecticut’s David Gravel who is now third in outlaws points.

Two of the trio in the form of Gravel and Macedo have gotten the job done at Williams Grove already in their careers, combining for a total of 11 career oval wins while Sweet is still looking for his elusive first.

Just like last season at this point, no driver has been dominant at Williams Grove this year with five main events having spread the wealth between five different drivers including Justin Peck, Dylan Norris, Anthony Macri, Dylan Norris and most recently Devon Borden.

Danny Dietrich is the current points leader.

Macri has been on fire in the region during the last few weeks, scoring six of seven events entered at one point during mid-April.

Both he and independent 2022 runner Marks, who has shown great speed this season and has already picked up a win on the trail this year with the World of Outlaws, may be the “locals” best chances at pulling off a win on May 13 and 14.

Advanced reserved seat tickets for all 2022 Williams Grove Speedway and the NOS Energy Drink World of Outlaws Sprint Cars Series events are available exclusively through the NOS Energy Drink World of Outlaws.

Fans who wish to obtain any reserved seats for any of the six outlaws events at the track in 2022 can purchase tickets via the official outlaws official website located at www.worldofoutlaws.com/tix or by calling 1.844.DIRT.TIX.

A premier residential and commercial landscaping company in the region, H & N Landscaping will present the entire weekend of World of Outlaws/Pennsylvania Posse racing action.

H & N Landscaping, located at 675 Williams Grove Road in Mechanicsburg, has been serving the region for over 35 years.

Contact H & N at 717.697.2908 or by visiting them on the web at www.handnlandscapingllc.com.

Keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website located at www.williamsgrove.com and by following the track on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.