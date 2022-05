QUINCY, Mich. (May 7, 2022) — Ricky Peterson won the winged 410 sprint car feature Saturday night to open the 2022 season at Butler Motor Speedway. Peterson, from Rawson, Ohio took advantage of then leader Cole Macedo sliding off the racing surface between turns three and four and holding off Max Stambaugh after an open red with 10 laps to go for the victory. Macedo, Zane Devault, and Corbin Gurley rounded out the top five.