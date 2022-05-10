Neuman the Spring Sizzler at Sycamore

By Quinn McCabe

May 8, 2022, Sycamore, IL– The 86th season of competition for the Advanced Fastening Supply Badger Midget Series kicked off Saturday night in front of a packed house in Sycamore IL.

Kyle Stark got the party started by picking up the Schonefeld headers fast time award. Adam Taylor took the Madison extinguisher service non-qualifier Heat, Jeff Zelinski took home the win in Auto Meter heat race number one. Jack Routson took the 57B to victory lane in Simpson race products heat race number two and Jake Neuman took home the win in Behling race products heat race number three.

Dalton England and Zelinski paced the field to the green with England taking the early lead. It was short-lived however as Neuman rocketed from his 6th starting spot to claim the lead before a caution involving Todd Kleuver slowed the field on just the 2nd lap. Neuman used the restart to launch ahead by several car lengths as he began to set sail. As Neuman was running away in the Kane county sunset, the battle for 2nd was furious between Zelinski, Zach Boden, Routson, Andy Baugh, and the hard-charging Taylor. Just as Baugh made his move into third the engine expired on his 6B, almost simultaneous the 57B machine of Routson came to rest off turn two ending the night for both competitors.

This set the stage for the final run to the checkers, Neuman got a clean restart leaving Zelinski and Boden to battle for 2nd, as those two went to battle silently watching was the 11T of Tyler Baran. Baran rode just outside the top 5 early on and charged at the finish to claim the second spot bringing quick qualifier Stark with him to 3rd. Zelinski settled in to finish 4th with Mike Stroik completing the top 5. All of this took place well behind the RAB racing 57A of Jake Neuman as he rolled to victory claiming his second straight spring opening race at Sycamore. Neuman then hopped in his IRA 410 winged sprint and finished 3rd.

The night’s hard charger award went to RJ Corson moving up seven spots to finish just outside the top ten in eleventh. The Howard Law Cash Draw went to Beaver Dam’s Aaron Muhle.

The Advanced Fastening Supply Badger Midgets will be back in action Sunday, May 15th at Angell Park Speedway.

Summary:

Badger Midgets: 27 Entries

Lap Leaders: Daltyn England 1, Jake Neuman 2-25

A Feature 25 Laps

1. 57A-Jake Neuman[6]; 2. 11T-Tyler Baran[8]; 3. 2-Kyle Stark[9]; 4. 15Z-Jeff Zelinski[2]; 5. 9S-Mike Stroik[11]; 6. 19E-Daltyn England[3]; 7. 51-Zach Boden[4]; 8. 87-Jake Dohner[12]; 9. 38-Mike Unger[13]; 10. 40JR-Dave Collins Jr[15]; 11. 15C-RJ Corson[18]; 12. 24M-Aaron Muhle[14]; 13. 97-Jim Jones[20]; 14. 5-Adam Taylor[16]; 15. 56-Charles Rufi[19]; 16. 98-Jordan Nelson[1]; 17. 6B-Andy Baugh[10]; 18. 57B-Jack Routson[5]; 19. 29-Harrison Kleven[21]; 20. 55-Todd Kluever[7]; 21. 11N-Nick Baran[17]; 22. 3A-Chris Adrien[22]

B Feature 12 Laps | High-Performance Lubricants

1. 11N-Nick Baran[1]; 2. 15C-RJ Corson[5]; 3. 56-Charles Rufi[9]; 4. 97-Jim Jones[10]; 5. 29-Harrison Kleven[3]; 6. 3A-Chris Adrien[8]; 7. 10-Denny Smith[11]; 8. (DNS) 5-Adam Taylor; 9. (DNS) 42-Kevin Battefeld; 10. (DNS) 34-Ken Hanson; 11. (DNS) 23-Patrick Ryan; 12. (DNS) 53-Aaron Schuck

Non-Qualifier 8 Laps | Madison Extinguisher Service

1. 5-Adam Taylor[1]; 2. 3A-Chris Adrien[3]; 3. 56-Charles Rufi[6]; 4. 97-Jim Jones[4]; 5. 10-Denny Smith[5]; 6. 53-Aaron Schuck[2]

Heat 1 8 Laps | Auto Meter

1. 15Z-Jeff Zelinski[5]; 2. 51-Zach Boden[6]; 3. 55-Todd Kluever[7]; 4. 6B-Andy Baugh[4]; 5. 24M-Aaron Muhle[2]; 6. 29-Harrison Kleven[1]; 7. (DNF) 42-Kevin Battefeld[3]

Heat 2 8 Laps | Simpson Race Products

1. 57B-Jack Routson[6]; 2. 11T-Tyler Baran[7]; 3. 9S-Mike Stroik[3]; 4. 38-Mike Unger[2]; 5. 19E-Daltyn England[5]; 6. 34-Ken Hanson[1]; 7. 15C-RJ Corson[4]

Heat 3 8 Laps | Behling Race Products

1. 57A-Jake Neuman[6]; 2. 98-Jordan Nelson[4]; 3. 2-Kyle Stark[7]; 4. 40JR-Dave Collins Jr[1]; 5. 87-Jake Dohner[2]; 6. (DNF) 11N-Nick Baran[5]; 7. (DNS) 23-Patrick Ryan

Qualifying | Schoenfeld Headers

1. 2-Kyle Stark, 00:15.143[8]; 2. 11T-Tyler Baran, 00:15.300[16]; 3. 55-Todd Kluever, 00:15.468[5]; 4. 57A-Jake Neuman, 00:15.470[15]; 5. 57B-Jack Routson, 00:15.639[23]; 6. 51-Zach Boden, 00:15.654[1]; 7. 11N-Nick Baran, 00:15.869[6]; 8. 19E-Daltyn England, 00:15.941[9]; 9. 15Z-Jeff Zelinski, 00:15.983[26]; 10. 98-Jordan Nelson, 00:16.093[20]; 11. 15C-RJ Corson, 00:16.112[11]; 12. 6B-Andy Baugh, 00:16.194[7]; 13. 23-Patrick Ryan, 00:16.203[24]; 14. 9S-Mike Stroik, 00:16.279[14]; 15. 42-Kevin Battefeld, 00:16.440[22]; 16. 87-Jake Dohner, 00:16.462[10]; 17. 38-Mike Unger, 00:16.579[4]; 18. 24M-Aaron Muhle, 00:16.609[12]; 19. 40JR-Dave Collins Jr, 00:16.634[18]; 20. 34-Ken Hanson, 00:16.659[3]; 21. 29-Harrison Kleven, 00:16.963[25]; 22. 10-Denny Smith, 00:17.008[2]; 23. 97-Jim Jones, 00:17.212[17]; 24. (DNS) 3A-Chris Adrien; 25. (DNS) 56-Charles Rufi; 26. (DNS) 53-Aaron Schuck; 27. (DNS) 5-Adam Taylor