West Virginia Doubleheader Next for FAST

By Aaron Fry

An historic weekend lies directly ahead for the Ti22 Performance FAST On Dirt 410 winged outlaw sprint cars! For the first time ever, the traveling tour will tackle the action packed bullring of the Ohio Valley Speedway where the warriors of FAST will battle it out for a $3,000 to win, $350 to start payday. The next night, the tour returns to the blazing fast West Virginia Motor Speedway in Mineral Wells, where some of the bravest drivers in the world will push the 140+ mile per hour speeds to the very limit, racing for a $5,000 winners share in an event that pays $500 just to start the main.

Friday evening at Ohio Valley, all gates will open at 4 pm. A FAST sprint car driver meeting will take place at 6 pm with engine heat to immediately follow. Racing is set to begin at 7:30. Adult general admission is $20 with pit passes $30. The Ohio Valley event is the standard FAST purse with payout as follows: 3000, 1500, 1000, 750, 650, 550, 500, 475, 450, 425, 400, 390, 380, 370, 360, 350, 350, 350, 350, 350. Heat race cash and bonus awards are also up for grabs courtesy of NAPA of Fremont, Ohio, Brave Breeds Rescue, TheCushion.com, Outsiders Merchandise & Apparel, Kear’s Speed Shop and Elizabeth Gardner Photography. As always, there are no membership or entry fees to race with FAST.

On Saturday at West Virginia Motor Speedway, pit gates will be open all day. General admission gates will open at 3 pm. The FAST driver meeting will take place at 5:15 with engine heat to immediately follow. Adult general admission is $25 with kids 10 and under free. Pit passes are $35. Saturday’s purse is as follows: 5000, 2000, 1200, 1000, 825, 750, 725, 700, 650, 600, 575, 550, 525, 500, 500, 500, 500, 500, 500, 500, 500, 500. Once again, heat race and bonus cash will be paid by our fabulous sponsors listed earlier. There are zero fees or memberships to pay when you are an outlaw on the FAST tour!

For competing teams, we will be using the yellow Westhold transponders both nights. Raceivers ARE mandatory at all times cars are on the race surface. The FAST tour WILL have tires, fuel, nerfs and bumpers at the track. Teams are limited to one right rear and one left rear per night. All cars must be on 4 Hoosier tires. The left rear must be the H12 series and the right rear must be the H15 or Medium. You do NOT have to run the same right rear tire all night. Wings must be flat top with a maximum 2″ wicker-bill. There are NO mufflers required for this weekend!