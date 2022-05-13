USCS Sprint and USCS Mini Sprints at Southern Raceway Friday and Saturday

Atlanta, GA – May 12, 2022 – After a weekend off for the a Mother’s Day weekend break, the United Sprint Car Series presented by K&N Filters Outlaw Thunder Tour and the K&N Filters USCS Mini Sprints resume their 2022 and 26th Anniversary season schedules with a two-nights of speed contests at Southern Raceway in Milton, Florida in the Southern Raceway Battle at the Beach Round 2 event on Friday and Saturday, May 14th and 15th. The event also features Military Appreciation Weekend on this Friday and Saturday nights. Sprint car drivers and teams from at least 6 states are already entered with additional entries coming in every day ready to compete a spot in the USCS Victory Lane each night.

The USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour winged sprint car field will be loaded with recent winners, plus three National and regional USCS 600 past Champions and Rookie of the Year drivers plus some of the best drivers in the Southeast. The USCS 600 Sprint Car Series wined mini sprints will be joined by another group of potent drivers from the Southern 600 mini sprints that expects to see at least four previous Southern Raceway winners in that division.

The I.M.C.A. Modified, Pure Stocks and FWD Stingers also join the two open wheel divisions on Friday nifght. The Southern Raceway Street Stocks join the action-packed racing program on Saturday night. Check the complete info on the Southern Raceway Facebook page for all details and formats.

Southern Raceway is located at 9359 Nichols Lake Rd, Milton, FL 32583. The track’s Facebook page is found at Southern Raceway and the track phone number is (850) 623-2333 For USCS info please visit www.uscsracing.com USCS also has a Facebook and Twitter page at USCS Racing. The series phone number is 770-865-6097.