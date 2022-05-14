Massengill grabs Streicher Memorial win

by Gerry Keysor

Limaland Motorsports Park opened the season on Friday night by honoring the memory of a very special man, Mike Streicher. Streicher was an instructor at UNOH, and the 1990 USAC National Midget Champion. His legacy lives on in so many of the young men and women he instructed and mentored over the years. The USAC Midwest Thunder Midgets invaded the quarter mile of thunder at Limaland for the 2nd Annual Mike Streicher Memorial. Troy Ohio’s Bryce Massengill picked up the win in his Boss/Ecotec midget. No. 16 Jeff Koz grabbed the win in Northwest Physical Therapy UMP Modified action, with #74D Craig Dippman winning the Lock Sixteen Thunderstock feature, and No. 3 Blake Heyder picking up the Dirt Track Truck Series victory.

Kicking off racing action were the Northwest Physical Therapy UMP DIRTcar Modifieds in their 20 lap feature. No. 36 Brandon Vaughan and Koz would bring the field to the green flag with Koz snatching the lead on lap 3 and never looking back. Vaughan would finish second, with No. 4L Mike Learman charging from the 14th starting spot to finish 3rd, No. 9C Troy Cattarene finished 4th, and No. 22T Tony Anderson completed the top 5.

Next was the 20 lap 2nd Annual Mike Streicher Memorial for the USAC Midwest Thunder Midgets. No. 36 Ian Creager and 2021 USAC Midwest Thunder Midget Points Champion No. 11T Jacob Denney would lead the field to the green flag. The race would go green to checkered with hot and heavy action at the front of the race with multple drivers making runs at the top spot, but it was Massengill holding off a late race charge from No. 18 Zach Wigal to grab the win. No. 5M Michael Magic would finish 3rd, with the 2021 Streicher Memorial winner No. 71 Stratton Briggs finishing 4th and pole sitter Ian Creager completing the top 5 in the No. 36 midget.

The Lock Sixteen Thunderstocks would take to the track next fot their 15 lap feature event, which was marred by multiple cautions. No. 25 Nick Bowers and No 74D Craig Dippman would lead the field to green, with Bowers grabbing the early lead. In the end it was Craig Dippman winning the A Main over No. 22T Tony Anderson. No 4M Gabe Mueller finished 3rd after starting 12th, with Bowers finishing 4th and No. 27 Frank Paladino rounding out the top 5.

Wrapping up racing action was the always exciting Dirt Track Truck Series in their 15 lap feature. No. 0 John Sanford, and No. 4 Zach Hill would set the pace as the field came to green, but Galena Ohio’s Blake Heyder would head to the point, with No. 22T Tony Anderson in tow. Anderson was able to make several runs at the leader, but multiple cautions allowed the No. 10 of Rolly Heyder to get by for the 2nd spot, Anderson would hang on to finish 3rd, with No. 57 Mike Sawmiller fourth and No. 44W Vince Wagoner completeing the top 5.

Limaland Motorsports Park roars back into action next Friday night May 20th for the 22nd Annual “Run For The Rabbit”, honoring the memory of former Limaland Sprint Car racer Travis “The Rabbit” Miller. The Ohio Logistics NRA 360 Sprint Invaders will compete in the race honoring the late Miller. Also in action will be the Northwest Physical Therapy UMP DIRTcar Modifieds, and the Lock Sixteen Thunderstocks. Pit gates Open at 4PM, Grandstand Gates open at 5PM, Hot laps at 6:30PM, and Racing begins at 7:30PM. General admission for ages 16 and older is $12, ages 11 to 15 is $6, and kids 10 and under admitted FREE. Pit passes for all ages are $30.

NORTHWEST PHYSICAL THERAPY UMP MODIFIEDS

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 16-Jeff Koz[2]; 2. 36-Brandon Vaughan[1]; 3. 4L-Mike Learman[14]; 4. 9C-Troy Cattarene[3]; 5. 22T-Tony Anderson[5]; 6. 95J-Jerry Bowersock[7]; 7. 65-Todd Sherman[8]; 8. 4-Jason Kinney[10]; 9. 34X-Shane O’Connor[16]; 10. 82-Dalton Lane[12]; 11. 01S-Colton Shaw[4]; 12. 56-Matt Twining[19]; 13. 9PG-Percy Gendreau[9]; 14. 100 U-Randy Giroux[13]; 15. 5A-Frank Paladino[17]; 16. 11H-Mike Hohlbein[18]; 17. 32-Scott Boyd Jr[20]; 18. 71T-Chris Hicks[6]; 19. ZERO-Brent Hole[11]; 20. 12B-Brandon Jacobs[15]

B Feature 1 (8 Laps): 1. 34X-Shane O’Connor[6]; 2. 5A-Frank Paladino[1]; 3. 11H-Mike Hohlbein[4]; 4. 56-Matt Twining[7]; 5. 32-Scott Boyd Jr[3]; 6. 1X-Jerry Butler[2]; 7. 29C-Chris Bitters[5]; 8. 96-Bryan Keen[8]; 9. 2-James Watters[9]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 71T-Chris Hicks[2]; 2. 9C-Troy Cattarene[5]; 3. 95J-Jerry Bowersock[6]; 4. 4-Jason Kinney[7]; 5. 100 U-Randy Giroux[1]; 6. 5A-Frank Paladino[3]; 7. 11H-Mike Hohlbein[4]; 8. 56-Matt Twining[8]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 22T-Tony Anderson[2]; 2. 16-Jeff Koz[3]; 3. 65-Todd Sherman[5]; 4. ZERO-Brent Hole[4]; 5. 4L-Mike Learman[8]; 6. 1X-Jerry Butler[7]; 7. 29C-Chris Bitters[1]; 8. 96-Bryan Keen[6]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 01S-Colton Shaw[1]; 2. 36-Brandon Vaughan[3]; 3. 9PG-Percy Gendreau[5]; 4. 82-Dalton Lane[7]; 5. 12B-Brandon Jacobs[2]; 6. 32-Scott Boyd Jr[4]; 7. 34X-Shane O’Connor[8]

USAC D2 MIDGETS

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 35-Bryce Massingill[5]; 2. 18-Zach Wigal[8]; 3. 5M-Michael Magic[6]; 4. 71-Stratton Briggs[4]; 5. 36-Ian Creager[1]; 6. 2S-Brad Strunk[10]; 7. 11T-Jacob Denney[2]; 8. 5-Josh Yenser[9]; 9. 49P-Carl Peterson IV[18]; 10. 4K-Kayla Roell[7]; 11. 11H-Abby Hohlbein[3]; 12. 23D-Bryce Dues[12]; 13. 11L-Taylor Nibert[15]; 14. 4T-Cody Dye[17]; 15. 33L-Lucas Lemons[19]; 16. 98-Tommy Kouns[16]; 17. 62-Chris Guingrich[20]; 18. 97-Jim Jones[21]; 19. 2-Kyle Dager[13]; 20. 6K-Kyle Keaton[22]; 21. (DNS) 3D-Cody Downard; 22. (DNS) 44JB-Jakeb Boxell; 23. (DNS) 74-Drew Rader; 24. (DNS) 55-Page Perrine; 25. (DNS) 42-Cory Guingrich; 26. (DNS) 01-Ryan Moran

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 11T-Jacob Denney[3]; 2. 36-Ian Creager[6]; 3. 4K-Kayla Roell[5]; 4. 2S-Brad Strunk[7]; 5. 2-Kyle Dager[8]; 6. 98-Tommy Kouns[1]; 7. 33L-Lucas Lemons[2]; 8. (DNS) 6K-Kyle Keaton; 9. (DNS) 42-Cory Guingrich

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 71-Stratton Briggs[5]; 2. 5M-Michael Magic[2]; 3. 18-Zach Wigal[9]; 4. 44JB-Jakeb Boxell[6]; 5. 74-Drew Rader[8]; 6. 4T-Cody Dye[4]; 7. 62-Chris Guingrich[1]; 8. (DNS) 55-Page Perrine; 9. (DNS) 3D-Cody Downard

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 11H-Abby Hohlbein[3]; 2. 35-Bryce Massingill[8]; 3. 5-Josh Yenser[1]; 4. 23D-Bryce Dues[2]; 5. 11L-Taylor Nibert[6]; 6. 49P-Carl Peterson IV[4]; 7. 97-Jim Jones[5]; 8. 01-Ryan Moran[7]

LOCK SIXTEEN THUNDERSTOCKS

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 74D-Craig Dippman[1]; 2. 22T-Tony Anderson[15]; 3. 4-Gabe Mueller[12]; 4. 25-Nick Bowers[2]; 5. 27-Frank Paladino[6]; 6. 7W-Dan Wooten[16]; 7. 89-Keith Shockency[13]; 8. 00 U-Dylan Henkins[8]; 9. 87-Andy Welch[9]; 10. 1W-Mark Wooten[5]; 11. 82-Chris Douglas[7]; 12. 1 U-Sean Verwys[18]; 13. 72-Wayne Gibson[10]; 14. 17J-Jarrod Klay[3]; 15. 26-Justin Long[19]; 16. 92-Brandon McDaries[11]; 17. (DNS) 97D-Taylor Dippman; 18. (DNS) 8C-Jordan Conover; 19. (DNS) 4M-Dustin Moore

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 8C-Jordan Conover[1]; 2. 74D-Craig Dippman[4]; 3. 82-Chris Douglas[5]; 4. 72-Wayne Gibson[7]; 5. 89-Keith Shockency[3]; 6. 7W-Dan Wooten[2]; 7. 26-Justin Long[6]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 17J-Jarrod Klay[3]; 2. 1W-Mark Wooten[2]; 3. 00 U-Dylan Henkins[1]; 4. 92-Brandon McDaries[5]; 5. 4M-Dustin Moore[4]; 6. 97D-Taylor Dippman[6]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 25-Nick Bowers[2]; 2. 27-Frank Paladino[4]; 3. 87-Andy Welch[1]; 4. 4-Gabe Mueller[5]; 5. 22T-Tony Anderson[6]; 6. 1 U-Sean Verwys[3]

DIRT TRACK TRUCK SERIES

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 3-Blake Heyder[6]; 2. 10-Rolly Heyder[5]; 3. 22T-Tony Anderson[4]; 4. 57-Mike Sawmiller[7]; 5. 44W-Vincent Wagoner[3]; 6. 17-Phil Hicks[14]; 7. 0-John Sanford[1]; 8. 20-Dustin Ratliff[11]; 9. 60-Joe Bell[13]; 10. 82T-Eddie Tucker Jr[15]; 11. 4-Zach Hill[2]; 12. 78-Dan Ramey[8]; 13. 9-Jamie Heiser[9]; 14. 82-Kevin Knittley[12]; 15. 60K-Jarrod Klay[10]; 16. 6-Dustin Cover[16]

Heat 1: 1. 3-Blake Heyder[4]; 2. 22T-Tony Anderson[3]; 3. 4-Zach Hill[2]; 4. 57-Mike Sawmiller[1]; 5. 9-Jamie Heiser[7]; 6. 20-Dustin Ratliff[8]; 7. 60-Joe Bell[6]; 8. (DNS) 82T-Eddie Tucker Jr

Heat 2: 1. 10-Rolly Heyder[2]; 2. 44W-Vincent Wagoner[8]; 3. 0-John Sanford[5]; 4. 78-Dan Ramey[7]; 5. 60K-Jarrod Klay[4]; 6. 82-Kevin Knittley[6]; 7. 17-Phil Hicks[1]; 8. (DNS) 6-Dustin Cover