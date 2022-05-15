Macedo Goes Back-to-Back at Fremont

From Brian Liskai

FREMONT, Ohio (May 14, 2022) — Cole Macedo averted catastrophe Saturday, May 14 at Fremont Speedway. The Lemoore, California driver thought his chance at a win was over when, during a red flag fuel stop, a hole was found in his tire. His Ray Brooks Racing Team went to work and plugged the tire and Macedo drove to his second straight win at “The Track That Action Built” on All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Night.

Macedo, who leads the points at Fremont Speedway in the Fort Ball Pizza Palace 410 Sprints and the points at Attica Raceway Park, is looking to make it three crowns as he pads his lead in the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products Attica Fremont Championship Series presented by the Baumann Auto Group.

The win wasn’t easy as numerous race stoppages made for a marathon event. Macedo took the lead from Duane Zablocki with just 10 laps to go, utilizing a lapped car as a pick. A caution with five laps to go didn’t stop Macedo as he drove away for his sixth career Fremont victory worth $4,000.

“I was worried sitting over there while the crew worked on that tire. There was a lot of yelling… I was a little panicked but they did their job perfectly. This team is just hitting its stride. We’ve got great speed every night and that’s because of all the hard work of these guys in the shop. Thank you Ray Brooks for everything you do for us and to the CIC Club, Fremont Auto Parts, Gill Construction, CK Mechanical, ML Graphics, Grant Decker Construction, Linder’s Speed Equipment…Jim Linder has these shocks tuned in to perfection,” said Macedo. “I have a lot of confidence right now that we can compete with anyone.”

Fostoria, Ohio’s Shawn Valenti took the lead of the Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 A-main on lap three and drove to the victory. Valenti now has 69 career wins at the track and is closing in on all-time career feature win leader Art Ball who has 76 victories.

“We have worked hard to get this car better and it’s beginning to show. We’ve done some 360 racing and it has helped us in the 305 division,” said Valenti beside his A Plus Auto Center, S&S Hauling and Excavating, Concrete Material Supply, Kelly Property Inspections, Shumaker Enterprises, King’s Industrial Supply, Schaeffer’s Racing Oil, Kistler Racing Products, Real Geese Decoys backed machine.

Cygnet, Ohio’s Jeff Babcock took the lead from Valenti on lap three of the Burmeister Trophy Dirt Truck feature and pulled away to his second career win at Fremont.

“I’ve learned a lot racing with my dad for so long and we’ve made some adjustments to this truck and it’s working. When Shawn (Valenti) starts up front you really have to step up your driving. I drove that number 7B for a lot of years and to pass it was kind of surreal,” said Babcock beside his Chuck Roelle Racing #25.

In the 30-lap 410 sprint feature Harli White bolted into the early lead over Duane Zablocki, Macedo, Craig Mintz, John Ivy and DJ Foos. Following a spat of cautions, White slipped over the cushion in turns three and four on lap five, handing the lead to Zablocki over Macedo, Mintz and Foos. Heavy lapped traffic came into play on lap 11 and that allowed Mintz to drive into second. Foos’ run in the top five came to a halt when he tangled with a lapped car.

When the green reappeared Macedo drove around Mintz back into the runner-up spot behind Zablocki and began to close Meanwhile Mintz, Travis Philo and White battled for third. Zablocki was mired in traffic and on lap 20 Macedo pounced, driving into the lead. On lap 22 while battling for third, Philo and Mintz tangled. A red followed the caution and when the green flew Macedo pulled away from Zablocki, Philo, Mintz and White.

The final caution flew with five laps to go when Corbin Gurley and Tyler Gunn tangled while battling for sixth. Macedo pulled away the final five laps to take the win over Zablocki, Philo, Mintz and White.

Logan Riehl grabbed the early lead of the 25-lap 305 sprint A-main over Valenti, Jamie Miller, Brandon Riehl, Seth Schneider and Jimmy McGrath. Valenti drove into the lead on lap three and pulled away. A couple of cautions – one involving Miller and Schneider who were battling for third. When the green flew Valenti drove away from Riehl while a closing Bryan Sebetto, Brandon Moore and 18th place starter Creed Kemenah gave chase.

Valenti’s lead was 1.6 seconds on lap 15 when Sebetto took second from Riehl. Kemenah’s great run ended on lap 18 when he hit an infield tire and then the front stretch wall. Valenti pulled away when the green reappeared with Sebetto, a closing Brandon Moore, Dustin Stroup and Riehl in tow. Valenti easily drove to the win over Sebetto, Stroup, Moore and Matt Foos. Sebetto did not go to the scales and was scored with a 16th place finish.

Following a couple of cautions at the start of the 20 lap dirt truck feature, Valenti grabbed the early lead over Babcock, Keith Sorg, Dave Gumby Jr., and Jim Holcomb. Babcock drove into the lead on lap four and pulled away for the win over Valenti, Gumby, Sorg and Ben Clap.

Fremont Speedway will be back in action Saturday, May 21 on Crown Battery night. It is an AFCS point night for the 410 and 305 sprints with the trucks also in action.

Fremont Speedway

Saturday, May 14, 2022

410 Sprints – Fortball Pizza Palace

Qualifying

1.16-DJ Foos, 12.245; 2.18-Cole Macedo, 12.359; 3.68G-Tyler Gunn, 12.460; 4.5T-Travis Philo, 12.466; 5.8M-TJ Michael, 12.506; 6.12G-Corbin Gurley, 12.510; 7.12-Kyle Capodice, 12.510; 8.23-Chris Andrews, 12.526; 9.9Z-Duane Zablocki, 12.560; 10.35-Stuart Brubaker, 12.568; 11.09-Craig Mintz, 12.633; 12.11N-Harli White, 12.690; 13.49I-John Ivy, 12.745; 14.2L-Landon Lalonde, 12.747; 15.2+-Brian Smith, 12.775; 16.22-Dan McCarron, 12.875; 17.33W-Caleb Griffith, 12.919; 18.21-Larry Kingseed JR, 13.027; 19.7T-Troy Vaccaro, 13.142; 20.7N-Darin Naida, 13.143; 21.11G-Luke Griffith, 13.234; 22.20-Danial Burkhart, 13.284; 23.6J-Jonah Aumend, 13.723; 24.2-Joe Adorjan, 14.389; 25.4T-Josh Turner, 99.999;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[2] ; 2. 16-DJ Foos[4] ; 3. 2L-Landon Lalonde[1] ; 4. 8M-TJ Michael[3] ; 5. 22-Dan McCarron[5] ; 6. 11G-Luke Griffith[7] ; 7. 7N-Darin Naida[6]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 09-Craig Mintz[1] ; 2. 35-Stuart Brubaker[2] ; 3. 5T-Travis Philo[4] ; 4. 12G-Corbin Gurley[3] ; 5. 2+-Brian Smith[5]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. 49I-John Ivy[2] ; 2. 18-Cole Macedo[4] ; 3. 33W-Caleb Griffith[1] ; 4. 12-Kyle Capodice[3] ; 5. 6J-Jonah Aumend[5] ; 6. 2-Joe Adorjan[6]

Heat 4, Group D – (8 Laps)

1. 11N-Harli White[2] ; 2. 68G-Tyler Gunn[4] ; 3. 21-Larry Kingseed JR[1] ; 4. 23-Chris Andrews[3] ; 5. 7T-Troy Vaccaro[5] ; 6. 20-Danial Burkhart[6]

A-Main 1 – (30 Laps)

1. 18-Cole Macedo[4] ; 2. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[2] ; 3. 5T-Travis Philo[10] ; 4. 09-Craig Mintz[6] ; 5. 11N-Harli White[1] ; 6. 35-Stuart Brubaker[7] ; 7. 12-Kyle Capodice[14] ; 8. 7N-Darin Naida[24] ; 9. 8M-TJ Michael[8] ; 10. 2L-Landon Lalonde[13] ; 11. 11G-Luke Griffith[23] ; 12. 7T-Troy Vaccaro[18] ; 13. 12G-Corbin Gurley[16] ; 14. 2+-Brian Smith[20] ; 15. 33W-Caleb Griffith[11] ; 16. 22-Dan McCarron[19] ; 17. 2-Joe Adorjan[21] ; 18. 16-DJ Foos[5] ; 19. 49I-John Ivy[3] ; 20. 6J-Jonah Aumend[17] ; 21. 23-Chris Andrews[15] ; 22. 21-Larry Kingseed JR[12] ; 23. 68G-Tyler Gunn[9] ; 24. 20-Danial Burkhart[22]

305 Sprints – Fremont Federal Credit Union

Qualifying

1. 01-Bryan Sebetto, 13.341; 2.26-Jamie Miller, 13.353; 3.9R-Logan Riehl, 13.378; 4.5K-Kasey Jedrzejek, 13.411; 5.28-Shawn Valenti, 13.428; 6.X-Mike Keegan, 13.439; 7. 5Jr-Jimmy McGrath Jr, 13.443; 8.12F-Matt Foos, 13.516; 9.19R-Steve Rando, 13.519; 10.10X-Dustin Stroup, 13.529; 11.31-Paul Weaver, 13.545; 12.2L-Landon Lalonde, 13.555; 13.22-Dan McCarron, 13.598; 14.21-Larry Kingseed JR, 13.647; 15.5-Kody Brewer, 13.654; 16.7M-Brandon Moore, 13.655; 17.15k-Creed Kemenah, 13.690; 18.3V-Chris Verda, 13.734; 19.8-Bobby Clark, 13.738; 20.32-Bryce Lucius, 13.782; 21.3X-Brandon Riehl, 13.796; 22.8M-TJ Michael, 13.796; 23.36-Seth Schneider, 13.834; 24.11G-Luke Griffith, 13.855; 25.20i-Kelsey Ivy, 13.914; 26.X15-Kasey Ziebold, 13.920; 27.51-Garrett Craine, 14.208; 28.13S-Drew Siferd, 14.300; 29.63-Randy Ruble, 14.314; 30.51M-Haldon Miller, 14.376; 31.92-Kevin Hawk, 14.443; 32.78-Austin Black , 14.451; 33.97X-Rodney Hurst, 14.584; 34.10TS-Tyler Schiets, 14.975; 35.34-Jud Dickerson, 99.999;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 28-Shawn Valenti[3] ; 2. 36-Seth Schneider[1] ; 3. 12F-Matt Foos[2] ; 4. 9R-Logan Riehl[4] ; 5. 3V-Chris Verda[5] ; 6. 8-Bobby Clark[6] ; 7. 20i-Kelsey Ivy[7] ; 8. X15-Kasey Ziebold[8]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 26-Jamie Miller[4] ; 2. 5-Kody Brewer[2] ; 3. 31-Paul Weaver[3] ; 4. 13S-Drew Siferd[5] ; 5. 63-Randy Ruble[6] ; 6. 51-Garrett Craine[1] ; 7. 51M-Haldon Miller[7]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. 7M-Brandon Moore[2] ; 2. 3X-Brandon Riehl[1] ; 3. 19R-Steve Rando[3] ; 4. X-Mike Keegan[4] ; 5. 78-Austin Black [5] ; 6. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[7] ; 7. 97X-Rodney Hurst[6]

Heat 4, Group D – (8 Laps)

1. 10X-Dustin Stroup[1] ; 2. 5Jr-Jimmy McGrath Jr[2] ; 3. 01-Bryan Sebetto[4] ; 4. 5K-Kasey Jedrzejek[3] ; 5. 15k-Creed Kemenah[6] ; 6. 21-Larry Kingseed JR[5] ; 7. 32-Bryce Lucius[7] ; 8. 34-Jud Dickerson[8]

B-Main 1 – (8 Laps)

1. 3V-Chris Verda[1] ; 2. 8-Bobby Clark[3] ; 3. 20i-Kelsey Ivy[5] ; 4. X15-Kasey Ziebold[7] ; 5. 78-Austin Black [2] ; 6. 97X-Rodney Hurst[6] ; 7. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[4]

B-Main 2 – (8 Laps)

1. 15k-Creed Kemenah[2] ; 2. 32-Bryce Lucius[5] ; 3. 21-Larry Kingseed JR[4] ; 4. 63-Randy Ruble[1] ; 5. 51-Garrett Craine[3]

A-Main 1 – (25 Laps)

1. 28-Shawn Valenti[2] ; 2. 10X-Dustin Stroup[8] ; 3. 7M-Brandon Moore[7] ; 4. 12F-Matt Foos[11] ; 5. 5K-Kasey Jedrzejek[16] ; 6. 31-Paul Weaver[12] ; 7. 9R-Logan Riehl[1] ; 8. 3V-Chris Verda[17] ; 9. 21-Larry Kingseed JR[22] ; 10. 19R-Steve Rando[13] ; 11. 5Jr-Jimmy McGrath Jr[5] ; 12. X-Mike Keegan[15] ; 13. 32-Bryce Lucius[20] ; 14. 20i-Kelsey Ivy[21] ; 15. 5-Kody Brewer[10] ; 16. 01-Bryan Sebetto[9] ; 17. 15k-Creed Kemenah[18] ; 18. 26-Jamie Miller[3] ; 19. 36-Seth Schneider[6] ; 20. 8-Bobby Clark[19] ; 21. 3X-Brandon Riehl[4]

Dirt Trucks – Burmeister Trophy

Qualifying

1.25-Jeff Babcock, 16.994; 2.4M-Jamie Miller, 17.221; 3.7X-Dana Frey, 17.241; 4.P51-Dave Gumby, 17.573; 5.8KB-Kent Brewer, 17.716; 6.32H-Dan Hennig, 17.743; 7.36M-Cory McCaughey, 17.935; 8.11H-Jim Holcomb, 17.947; 9.8-RJ Cornett, 18.116; 10.17X-Dustin Keegan, 18.168; 11.101-Chester Fitch III, 18.185; 12.4s-Keith Sorg, 18.283; 13.0-Jody Keegan, 18.372; 14.5s-Bradley Stuckey, 18.384; 15.7B-Shawn Valenti, 18.453; 16.23m-Brad Mitten, 18.529; 17.67-Ben Clapp, 18.537; 18.8S-Brandon Stuckey, 18.575; 19.28-Cody Laird, 18.640; 20.16-Steve Sabo, 18.653; 21.7H-JT Horn, 18.743; 22.3-Devan McEwan, 18.768; 23.83-Butch Latte, 18.819; 24.9-Curt Inks, 18.847; 25.19-Tony Burns, 19.112; 26.2-Jackson Sebetto, 19.356; 27.57MS-Mason Stull, 25.395; 28.51-David Bankey, 99.999;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 4s-Keith Sorg[2] ; 2. 16-Steve Sabo[5] ; 3. 83-Butch Latte[6] ; 4. 2-Jackson Sebetto[7] ; 5. 28-Cody Laird[1] ; 6. 8KB-Kent Brewer[3] ; 7. 4M-Jamie Miller[4]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 25-Jeff Babcock[4] ; 2. P51-Dave Gumby[3] ; 3. 32H-Dan Hennig[2] ; 4. 67-Ben Clapp[6] ; 5. 9-Curt Inks[7] ; 6. 5s-Bradley Stuckey[5] ; 7. 101-Chester Fitch III[1]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. 7B-Shawn Valenti[1] ; 2. 11H-Jim Holcomb[3] ; 3. 17X-Dustin Keegan[2] ; 4. 23m-Brad Mitten[5] ; 5. 7H-JT Horn[6] ; 6. 3-Devan McEwan[7] ; 7. 7X-Dana Frey[4]

Heat 4, Group D – (8 Laps)

1. 8-RJ Cornett[3] ; 2. 36M-Cory McCaughey[4] ; 3. 0-Jody Keegan[2] ; 4. 19-Tony Burns[5] ; 5. 51-David Bankey[7] ; 6. 57MS-Mason Stull[6] ; 7. 8S-Brandon Stuckey[1]

B-Main 1 – (10 Laps)

1. 8KB-Kent Brewer[5] ; 2. 9-Curt Inks[2] ; 3. 28-Cody Laird[1] ; 4. 4M-Jamie Miller[9] ; 5. 8S-Brandon Stuckey[12] ; 6. 7H-JT Horn[3] ; 7. 3-Devan McEwan[7] ; 8. 101-Chester Fitch III[10]

A-Main 1 – (20 Laps)

1. 25-Jeff Babcock[4] ; 2. 7B-Shawn Valenti[2] ; 3. P51-Dave Gumby[8] ; 4. 4s-Keith Sorg[3] ; 5. 67-Ben Clapp[14] ; 6. 8KB-Kent Brewer[17] ; 7. 4M-Jamie Miller[20] ; 8. 8-RJ Cornett[9] ; 9. 36M-Cory McCaughey[7] ; 10. 16-Steve Sabo[5] ; 11. 17X-Dustin Keegan[1] ; 12. 28-Cody Laird[19] ; 13. 11H-Jim Holcomb[10] ; 14. 23m-Brad Mitten[15] ; 15. 9-Curt Inks[18] ; 16. 2-Jackson Sebetto[13] ; 17. 19-Tony Burns[16] ; 18. 32H-Dan Hennig[6] ; 19. 0-Jody Keegan[12] ; 20. 83-Butch Latte[11]