Dussel and Lynch Score FAST Wins In Wild, Wonderful West Virginia

By Aaron Fry

The Ti22 Performance FAST 410 sprint cars made their first ever appearance at Ohio Valley Speedway Friday night. A modern era record field of cars filled the pit area, and Nate Dussel went wire to wire to secure the win. A night later, the touring stars moved on to the speed palace of the West Virginia Motor Speedway, where western Pennsylvania star, Sye Lynch, scored his second career tour win.

Despite threatening skies, a great crowd filled the Ohio Valley Speedway while 30 winged 410 sprint cars unloaded pit-side and prepared for war on the immaculately prepared 3/8 mile dirt oval. ARP Fasteners qualifying found Nate Dussel setting overall quick time at 13.717, just missing the all-time track record, in his first ever appearance there. Other drivers setting quick times in their heat race groups were Chris Myers, Lee Jacobs and 2019 FAST tour champion, Cole Duncan.

Ricky Peterson was able to hold Dussel off for the win in NAPA of Fremont, heat 2. Brave Breeds Rescue heat race 2 was won by local native and defending FAST champion Cale Conley in his new ride, the Shewbrooks Racing A79. Veteran racer Josh Davis scored an impressive win in TheCushion.com heat 3 fighting off the charging Lee Jacobs. Another Ohio Valley veteran, Wayne McPeek, used his home track advantage to blitz to the win in Outsider’s Merchandise & Apparel heat 4.

The 12 lap MSD Ignitions B-Main was won in dominant fashion by Keith Baxter, over Jamie Myers, Jordan Harble, Mitch Harble, Andre Layfield and Jason Dolick, who all transferred to the 22 car – 30 lap main event. The NGK Spark Plugs redraw worked in Nate Dussel’s favor, pulling the number one pill, with local star Josh Davis starting alongside. A stacked second row found last year’s tour champion, Cale Conley and runner-up, Lee Jacobs.

Ohio Valley starter, Matt Amick, dropped the green flag on the Ti22 Performance main event and Dussel out drag raced Davis to claim a lead he would never relinquish. Action was all around the track with drivers using every available line on the track. A few minor incidents slowed the action early. Jake Hesson wound up on his side, bringing out the red flag, but rejoined the event with some minor wing damage. The most serious incident came on lap 13 when a 4 car pile-up nearly blocked the track in turn 3, bringing out a red flag.

In the race to the finish, it was Lee Jacobs charging late, but he was no match this night for Dussel who claimed the win. Past FAST champions Cale Conley and Cole Duncan ran 3rd and 4th respectively, with Jordan Ryan having a great run up to complete the top 5. The balance of the top 10 included Nathan Skaggs, Josh Davis, Bryan Nuckles, Zeth Sabo and Jamie Myers.

A night later, twenty-two brave souls signed in to pilot fire breathing 410 sprint cars around the lightning fast West Virginia Motor Speedway. qualifying groups were paced by Sean Rayhall, Sye Lynch and Paige Polyak. Heat races were won by Jack Sodeman Jr, Conley and Jacobs. A pair of Western Pennsylvania regulars shared the front row with Conley starting 3rd for the second consecutive night and Sean Rayhall alongside. Jacobs and Polyak rolled off from row 3.

Sodeman grabbed the early lead, but working lap 2, Lynch immediately showed his hand, powering to the lead. However, an early caution nullified the lap, putting Sodeman back on the point. Back under green, Lynch patiently stalked the leader, waiting for the correct time to make the winning pass as traffic began to be an issue with high closing speeds into the corners. The only serious incident of the night was when the red flag was displayed after Bradley Ashford made hard contact with the wall and appeared to be in peril. He took home the Kear’s Speed Shop “Hard Luck” award after it was determined a brake rotor failure caused the crash.

Lynch would cruise on to victory over Sodeman with Cale Conley completing the podium. Rounding out the top 5 were Lee Jacobs and Paige Polyak who had a spirited duel for 4th. The balance of the top 10 included Jordan Ryan, Nate Dussel, Zeth Sabo, Nathan Skaggs and Ricky Peterson. Dussel was the Elizabeth Gardner Photography “Hard Charger” after a flat tire in his heat race forced him to start 18th.

BOX SCORE

Friday, May 13, 2022

Ohio Valley Speedway

ARP Fasteners Qualifying:

Group 1: 1. 1-Nate Dussel 13.717, 2. 25r-Jordan Ryan 13.801, 3. 59-Bryan Nuckles 14.174, 4. 9-Ricky Peterson 14.229, 5. 19-Justin Clark 14.246, 6. 1-Jamie Myers 14.309, 7. 1B-Keith Baxter 14.601, 8. 4x-Bradley Ashford 14.813

Group 2: 1. 25-Chris Myers 13.743, 2. A79-Cale Conley 14.006, 3. 14-Sean Rayhall 14.041, 4. 2-Nathan Skaggs 14.166, 5. 15-Mitch Harble 14.618, 6. 24-Lee Haskins 15.296, 7. 112-David Seitz 16.197, 8. 10-Justin Adams NT

Group 3: 1. 81-Lee Jacobs 14.212, 2. 21-Andre Layfield 14.214, 3. 8D-Josh Davis 14.443, 4. 11c-Kory Crabtree 14.682, 5. 29-Zeth Sabo 14.714, 6. 5-Jordan Harble 14.889, 7. 001-Greg Mitchell NT

Group 4: 1. 22-Cole Duncan 14.009, 2. 42-Chris Garnes 14.255, 3. 1mc-Wayne McPeek 14.373, 4. 5J-Jake Hesson 14.683, 5. D12-Jason Dolick 15.138, 6. 001x-Garrett Mitchell 15.458, 7. 9g-Cody Gardner 15.582

NAPA of Fremont – Heat 1: 1. 9-Peterson[1] ; 2. 1-Dussel[4] ; 3. 25R-Ryan[3] ; 4. 59-Nuckles[2] ; 5. 1B-Baxter[7] ; 6. 1-Myers[6] ; 7. 19-Clark[5] ; 8. 4x-Ashford[8]

Brave Breeds Rescue – Heat 2: 1. A79-Conley[3] ; 2. 2-Skaggs[1] ; 3. 14-Rayhall[2] ; 4. 25-Myers[4] ; 5. 15-Harble[5] ; 6. 24-Haskins[6] ; 7. 112-Seitz[7] ; 8. 10-Adams[8]

TheCushion.com – Heat 3: 1. 8D-Davis[2] ; 2. 81-Jacobs[4] ; 3. 11c-Crabtree[1] ; 4. 29-Sabo[5] ; 5. 5-J.Harble[6] ; 6. 21-Layfield[3] ; 7. 001-Mitchell [DNS]

Outsider’s Merchandise & Apparel – Heat 4: 1. 1mc-McPeek[2] ; 2. 5J-Hesson[1] ; 3. 22-Duncan[4] ; 4. 42-Garnes[3] ; 5. D12-Dolick[5] ; 6. 9G-Gardner[7] ; 7. 001x-G.Mitchell

MSD Ignitions – B Main: 1. 1B-Baxter[1] ; 2. 1-Myers[5] ; 3. 5-J.Harble[3] ; 4. 15-M.Harble[2] ; 5. 21-Layfield[7] ; 6. D12-Dolick[4] ; 7. 19-Clark[9] ; 8. 9G-Gardner[8] ; 9. 24-Haskins[6] ; 10. 10-Adams[14] ; 11. 001x-G.Mitchell[12] ; 12. 112-Seitz[DNS] ; 13. 001-G.Mitchell[DNS] ; 14. 4x-Ashford[DNS]

Ti22 Performance – A Main: 1. 1-Dussel[1] ; 2. 81-Jacobs[4] ; 3. A79-Conley[3] ; 4. 22-Duncan[6] ; 5. 25R-Ryan[11] ; 6. 2-Skaggs[9] ; 7. 8D-Davis[2] ; 8. 59-Nuckles[14] ; 9. 29-Sabo[15] ; 10. 1-Myers[18] ; 11. 21-Layfield[21] ; 12. 9-Peterson[7] ; 13. D12-Dolick[22] ; 14. 5J-Hesson[10] ; 15. 42-Garnes[16] ; 16. 5-J.Harble[19] ; 17. 1B-Baxter[17] ; 18. 1mc-McPeek[5] ; 19. 14-Rayhall[12] ; 20. 25-C.Myers[8] ; 21. 15-M.Harble[20] ; 22. 11c-Crabtree[13]

Kear’s Speed Shop “Hard Luck”: 5J – Jake Hesson

Elizabeth Gardner Photography “Hard Charger”: 21 – Andre Layfield

Saturday, May 14, 2020

West Virginia Motor Speedway

Mountaineer Nationals

ARP Fasteners Qualifying:

Group 1: 1. 14-Sean Rayhall 18.823, 2. 29-Zeth Sabo 19.167, 3. 23jr-Jack Sodeman Jr 19.168, 4. 7-Dylan Kingan 19.212, 5. 1B-Keith Baxter 19.603, 6. 1mc-Wayne McPeek 20.008, 7. 4x-Bradley Ashford 20.012, 8. 00-Anthony Gaskins 28.766

Group 2: 1. 42-Sye Lynch 18.353, 2. 25R-Jordan Ryan 18.433, 3. A79-Cale Conley 18.476, 4. 19-Justin Clark 19.118, 5. 9-Ricky Peterson 19.538, 6. 15-Mitch Harble 19.704, 7. 24-Lee Haskins 20.096

Group 3: 1. 19p-Paige Polyak 18.448, 2. 1-Nate Dussel 18.956, 3. 81-Lee Jacobs 18.972, 4. 9G-Cody Gardner 19.273, 5. 2-Nathan Skaggs 19.323, 6. 5-Jordan Harble 19.449, 7. 10-Justin Adams 20.187

NAPA of Fremont – Heat 1: 1. 23jr-Sodeman[2] ; 2. 14-Rayhall[4] ; 3. 29-Sabo[2] ; 4. 7-Kingan[1] ; 5. 1B-Baxter[5] ; 6. 1mc-McPek[6] ; 7. 4x-Ashford[7] ; 8. 00-Gaskins[8]

Brave Breeds Rescue – Heat 2: 1. A79-Conley[2] ; 2. 42-Lynch[4] ; 3. 25R-Ryan[3] ; 4. 19-Clark[1] ; 5. 9-Peterson[5] ; 6. 24-Haskins[7] ; 7. 15-Harble[6]

TheCushion.com – Heat 3: 1. 81-Jacobs[2] ; 2. 19p-Polyak[4] ; 3. 2-Skaggs[5] ; 4. 9G-Gardner[1] ; 5. 5-J.Harble[6] ; 6. 1-Dussel[3] ; 7. 10-Adams[DNS]

Ti22 Performance – A Main: 1. 42-Lynch[1] ; 2. 23jr-Sodeman Jr[2] ; 3. A79-Conley[3] ; 4. 81-Jacobs[5] ; 5. 19p-Polyak[6] ; 6. 25R-Ryan[8] ; 7. 1-Dussell[18] ; 8. 29-Sabo[7] ; 9. 2-Skaggs[9] ; 10. 9-Peterson[14] ; 11. 1B-Baxter[13] ; 12. 14-Rayhall[4] ; 13. 7-Kingan[10] ; 14. 24-Haskins[17] ; 15. 19-Clark[11] ; 16. 4x-Ashford[19] ; 17. 1mc-McPeek[16] ; 18. 15-M.Harble[20] ; 19. 9G-Gardner[12] ; 20. 00-Gaskins[21] ; 21. 5-J.Harble[15] ; 22. 10-Adams[DNS]

Elizabeth Gardner Photography – Hard Charger: 1 – Nate Dussel

Kear’s Speed Shop – Hard Luck: 4x – Bradley Ashford