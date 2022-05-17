OCRS Sprints visit Tulsa Speedway 81 Speedway this weekend

By John Rittenoure

TULSA, Okla. (May 16, 2021) – AmeriFlex / OCRS IMCA Sprint Cars are back in action this weekend with back-to-back nights of racing beginning Friday at Tulsa Speedway and concluding Saturday at 81 Speedway.

The New Tulsa Speedway, located on the grounds of Tulsa Raceway Park, will host the Oil Capital Racing Series for the second time in two years on Friday. Steven Shebester of Mustang, Okla. won the inaugural event in 2021.

Saturday the AmeriFlex / OCRS IMCA Sprint Cars will join forces with the Drive to Zero United Rebel Sprint Series presented by Mel Hambelton Ford at 81 Speedway in Park City, Kansas. Danny Smith of Sand Springs, Okla. and Broken Arrow, Oklahoma’s Terry Easum won OCRS events at 81 last season.

Coming into Saturday’s program Steven Richardson of Liberal, Kansas leads the URSS standings after back-to-back victories at Dodge City Raceway and RPM Speedway.

With one victory and five top five finishes, Blake Edwards of Claremore, Oklahoma holds down the AmeriFlex / OCRS points lead by 19 points over Tulsan Rees Moran. Moran is winless so far but has seven top ten finishes to his credit. Easum, Sheldon Barksdale and career wins leader, Whit Gastineau with 31 wins, is sitting in fifth.

In seven OCRS events to-date seven drivers have visited victory lane.

What you need to know………

Where: Tulsa Speedway

When: Friday, May 20

What: AmeriFlex / Oil Capital Racing Series IMCA points race

Times: Pit Gates open at 5 p.m. (Can park earlier), Grandstand opens at 5, Driver draw 5:30-6:30, Drivers meeting 7, Hot laps 7:30, Racing starts at 8.

Race Info: A-Feature pays $1,000-to-win, $250-to-start.

Mufflers: Not required.

Track website: TulsaSpeedway.com.

Where: 81 Speedway

When: Saturday, May 21

What: AmeriFlex / Oil Capital Racing Series IMCA points race

Times: Pit Gates open at 3 p.m., Grandstand opens at 5, Driver draw 4:30-5:30, Drivers meeting 5:45, Hot laps 6:15, Racing starts at 7.

Race Info: A-Feature pays $1,000-to-win, $250-to-start.

Mufflers: Not Required.

Track website: 81Speedway.com.

Top 10 Standings: 1. Blake Edwards 748; 2. Rees Moran 729; 3. Terry Easum 639; 4. Sheldon Barksdale 496; 5. Whit Gastineau 498; 6. Johnny Kent 480; 7. Elizabeth Phillips 476; 8. Joe Bob Lee 459; 9. Tanner Conn 437; 10. Steven Shebester 431.

2022 Winners: 3/4 – Steven Shebester (Red Dirt Raceway); 3/5 – Tyler Drueke (Red Dirt Raceway); 3/19 – Blake Edwards (Creek County Speedway); 3/25 – John Carney II (Thunderbird Speedway); 3/26 – Tanner Conn (Lawton Speedway); 4/9 – Terry Easum (Oklahoma Sports Park); 4/23 – Johnny Kent (Creek County Speedway).

About the AmeriFlex / OCRS Series –

Established in 2002, the Tulsa OK based AmeriFlex / OCRS series sanctions dirt track sprint car racing in the southern region of the central plains. Fan appeal and quality race teams, combined with our solid core of supporting sponsors are the nucleus of the series. Thrilling competition providing the ultimate quality family entertainment is the essence of what the AmeriFlex / OCRS series is all about.

Website: www.ocrsracing.net

Facebook: www.facebook.com/oil.series

AmeriFlex / OCRS IMCA Contingency Sponsors

AmeriFlex Hose & Accessories, Hoosier Racing Tires, Smileys Racing Products, Schoenfeld, Brodix, Lucas Oil, RacinDirt.TV, Schure Built Suspension, Lightning Wings & Powder Coating, Smith Titanium, MyRacePass.