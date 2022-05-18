Dover Earns First Feature Triumph of Season to Highlight Stout Weekend

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (May 17, 2022) – Jack Dover captured his first feature win of the season last Friday, giving him at least one trip to Victory Lane during all 18 seasons behind the wheel of a winged sprint car.

Dover kicked off his three-race weekend with a Midwest Sprint Touring Series event at I-80 Speedway in Greenwood, Neb., by advancing from sixth to third place in a heat race.

“We missed the feature redraw by one so that put us starting seventh,” he said. “We got up to third pretty quick. With about eight laps to go I was able to get to second. I kept hitting the bottom pretty good. Anywhere I went the car worked, but it seemed the best on the bottom. I was able to track down Ryan Timms. I knew once I got to him I only had one shot. Once I showed him the bottom he’d move down. I got him off turn four coming to the white flag.”

Dover’s victory marked his 17th in his last 55 races during 360ci winged sprint car competition at the track.

Dover also joined the Midwest Sprint Touring Series on Saturday at Off Road Speedway in Norfolk, Neb., where he advanced from fourth to third place in a heat race and from sixth to fourth place in the main event.

“The track rubbered down right around the bottom,” he said. “We got up to third pretty quick and rode around in the rubber. There was a late caution and another guy was able to sneak underneath us after we restarted and we ended up fourth.”

The weekend ended on a high note on Sunday at Huset’s Speedway, where Dover guided the Chris and Rick Bowers’ owned sprint car to its best outing of the season. The team qualified ninth quickest, placed second in a heat race and maneuvered from ninth to seventh in the A Main.

“It was one of the best nights we’ve had there since the beginning of last year,” Dover said. “We tried a bunch of different things and I think we’re onto something. We changed the way the car works and fine-tuned it a little. I feel really, really comfortable in it now.

“We tightened it up a little come feature-time and it felt really good. We got by a couple of cars and then rode around in the rubber. The results may not be the best, but we were ready to go racing there again the next day if they had a race.”

Dover plans to return to Huset’s Speedway this Sunday. He currently ranks seventh in the championship standings at the track.

QUICK RESULTS –

May 13 – I-80 Speedway in Greenwood, Neb. – Heat race: 3 (6); Feature: 1 (7).

May 14 – Off Road Speedway in Norfolk, Neb. – Heat race: 3 (4); Feature: 4 (6).

May 15 – Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, S.D. – Qualifying: 9; Heat race: 2 (2); Feature: 7 (9).

SEASON STATS –

6 races, 1 win, 3 top fives, 4 top 10s, 6 top 15s, 6 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Sunday at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, S.D.

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.JackDoverRacing.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/JackDoverRacing

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jackdoverracing?fref=ts

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – West Omaha Irrigation and Lawns

West Omaha Irrigation and Lawns is a full-service irrigation and lawn care company that has been providing the greater Omaha area with over 40 years of quality service. For more information, visit http://www.WestOmaha-Irrigation.com .

“We became friends with The Briley Family of West Omaha Irrigation and Lawns a few years ago,” Dover said. “They are a great family who run a great business and we’re happy to have them on board.”

Dover would also like to thank Liquid Trucking, Carpet Land, Certified Transmission, Backlund Plumbing, True Trucking, Thorpe’s Body Shop, Husker Diesel, West Omaha Irrigation and Lawns, Langfeldt Overhead Door, Speedway Graphics, Phil Durst, SSS Motorsports, Speedway Engines, Spike Chassis, Sway Away, ButlerBuilt Professional Seat Systems, Keizer Aluminum Wheels, Schoenfeld Headers, Smith Titanium, K&N Filters, FK Rod Ends, DMI, Vortex Wings, Speedway Motors and Industrial Plating for their continued support.