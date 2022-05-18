Huset’s Speedway Features Trio of Divisions Sunday During I-29 RV SuperCenter Night

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (May 17, 2022) – This Sunday evening is I-29 RV SuperCenter Night at Huset’s Speedway.

All three premier divisions – the Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig, the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series and the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks – will be in action for the third straight weekend.

Lynton Jeffrey and Parker Price-Miller have split the two Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig main events this season. Aaron Reutzel is the leader in the championship standings by 12 points over defending track champion Justin Henderson.

Brandon Bosma and Trevor Serbus each have a Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series triumph. Bosma holds the lead in the championship standings by a mere two points over Dusty Ballenger, who captured the track title last year.

Matt Steuerwald and reigning track champion Cory Yeigh have visited Victory Lane in the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks division this season. Steuerwald is currently ahead of Aaron Foote by five points in the championship standings.

This Sunday the gates open at 4:30 p.m. with racing at 7:30 p.m.

Adult tickets are $20 at the gate or $17 if purchased in advance. Tickets for students 13-years-old to 18-years-old are $10 at the gate or $8 in advance. Children 12-years-old and younger get in free.

Advanced tickets can be purchased online at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true .

2022 HUSET’S SPEEDWAY WEEKLY DIVISION FEATURE WINNERS –

Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig:

Lynton Jeffrey – 1 (May 15) and Parker Price-Miller – 1 (May 8)

Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series :

Brandon Bosma – 1 (May 8) and Trevor Serbus – 1 (May 15)

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks:

Matt Steuerwald – 1 (May 8) and Cory Yeigh – 1 (May 15)

UP NEXT –

Sunday for I-29 RV SuperCenter Night featuring the Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig, the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series and the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY –

Huset’s Speedway is a dirt oval located in Brandon, S.D. The track opened in 1954 and has undergone a large renovation within the last few years, making it a premier destination for both marquee racing events and weekly programs.