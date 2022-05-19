VENTURA HOSTS USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET AND WEST COAST 360 SPRINT CAR BATTLE

By Lance Jennings

MAY 18, 2022… The USAC Western States Midget Series will take center stage this Saturday, May 21st, at Ventura Raceway. Promoted by Jim Naylor, the sixth point race will also feature the USAC West Coast 360 Sprint Cars, IMCA Modifieds, California Lightning Sprints, Hobby Stocks, and Kids Classes. Located at the Ventura County Fairgrounds at 10 West Harbor Blvd. in Ventura, California, the Pit Gates will open at Noon, the Front Gates open at 3:00pm, with Racing scheduled for 5:30pm at “The Best Little Dirt Track in America.” For more event information, visit the track’s website at venturaraceway.com or call 805.648.RACE.

For those that cannot travel to the races, floracing.com will broadcast a live stream of the night’s action.

NOTICE TO RACERS:

– MEMBERSHIPS / TEMPORARY PERMITS: All racers MUST PURCHASE their USAC license / membership or temporary permit online PRIOR TO THE EVENT at usaclicense.com or usacracing.com. TPs are $25 and Memberships are $150. Season memberships come with extra insurance.

– ENTRY FEE: There is an entry fee due at registration / pill pick.

– TRANSPONDERS: Transponders ARE MANDATORY and will be available to rent.

– APPROVED/LEGAL MUFFLERS: B&B: FRAC-0375-S w/side outlet, COAST FABRICATION: 300x625x17-2s, 350x625x17-2s, 400x625x17-2s, EXTREME: 3515-3030 (15″ Long 5″ round shell with 3″inlet & 3″ outlet), 3615-3030 (15″ Long 6″ round shell with 3″ inlet & 3″ outlet), 3515-3030-8 (15″ Long 5″ round shell with 3″inlet & 3″ outlet with turnout), 3615-3030-8 (15″ Long 6″ round shell with 3″ inlet & 3″ outlet with turnout), FLOWMASTER: (BCRA Approved) 13009130, 13509130, 13509135, SCHOENFELD: 14272535, 14272730-78 *Failure to comply with the muffler rule will risk disqualification from the event.

– ONE WAY RADIOS / RACECEIVERS: One way radios ARE MANDATORY.

– FULL CONTAINMENT SEATS: Full containment seats ARE MANDATORY.

– RULE BOOK: The USAC Western States Midget Rule Book can be found online at usacracing.com.

– California state protocol calls for competitors, crews, officials, and anyone on the grounds to practice safe social distancing, proper sanitizing, and follow local regulations regarding the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

Since May 24, 1986, 152 USAC Western States Midget events have been held at the Ventura County Fairgrounds. Sleepy Tripp claimed the inaugural victory and leads all drivers with eighteen Ventura wins. Jake Andreotti took the checkered flags at the last Ventura event on October 16th. At press time, Johnny Cofer holds the 1-lap qualifying record of 11.675, set on November 18, 1995 and a complete series Ventura win list is at the bottom of this release.

After sweeping the May 7th “Mother’s Day Madness” at Placerville, Michael Faccinto (Hanford, California) has taken over the point lead. Driving the Graunstadt Enterprises #14J T&T Trucking / Gary Silva Ranches Spike, Faccinto has one feature win, one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, two heat race victories, four top-10 finishes, and 8 feature laps led to his credit. The 2018 Champion has ten career triumphs and is tied with Johnny Cofer, Jerry Coons Jr., “The People’s Champion” Dave Darland, “The Kruser” Cory Kruseman, and “The Flying Shoe” Ron Shuman for tenth on the series win list. Michael is a favorite to watch and a threat to win on any given night.

A.J. Bender (San Diego, California) ranks second in the point standings. Piloting the LKK Racing #1X Josh Ford Motorsports / Rod End Supply Triple X, Bender scored twenty-second at Placerville after having engine problems. To date, the leading rookie contender has posted one heat race victory, one heat race victory, one Rod End Supply Hard Charger Award, and four top-10 finishes on the season. This Saturday night, A.J. will be looking for the first USAC Western Midget win of his career.

Ben Worth (Coalinga, California) sits third in the chase for the championship. Racing Dean Alexander’s #5K Walker Air Filtration / WFX Spike, Worth ran eighteenth at the El Dorado County Fairgrounds. At press time, the 2019 Rookie of the Year has one heat race victory and two top-10 finishes in the campaign. With two career wins, Ben will have his sights on adding another Ventura winning trophy to his collection.

Travis Buckley (Auckland, New Zealand) is fourth in the championship chase. Piloting the family owned #7NZ Buckley Systems / Esslinger Engineering Spike, Buckley charged from twenty-second to tenth at Placerville Speedway. To date, the rookie contender has one Rod End Supply Hard Charger Award, five top-10 finishes and 18 feature laps led in the campaign. Buckley will have his sights on claiming his first win at the Ventura County Fairgrounds.

Brody Fuson (Bakersfield, California) has climbed to fifth in the point standings. Racing Rusty Carlile’s #51 RacePa Motorsports / W.E. Spike, Fuson powered to fifth at Placerville after starting eighth. At press time, the young driver has one feature win, two heat race victories, four top-10 finishes, and 11 feature laps led on the year. Brody has three career wins and will be looking to add a Ventura win to his resume.

While A.J. Bender leads the chase for rookie of the year, Travis Buckley (Auckland, New Zealand), Thomas Esberg (Kelseyville, California), Anthony Esberg (Kelseyville, California), Caden Sarale (Stockton, California), Dawson Faria (Tipton, California), Dylan Bloomfield (Oakley, California), Ben Wiesz (Colfax, California), Beau Lemire (Placerville, California), and Colton Raudman (Redding, California) are also in contention.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are Jake Andreotti, Blake Bower, Michael Snider, C.J. Sarna, Randi Pankratz, “The Panda” Terry Nichols, Matt Mitchell, Robby Josett, Dylan Ito, Cade Lewis, Jake Hodges, and more.

Ventura Raceway is located on the Ventura County Fairgrounds at 10 West Harbor Blvd. in Ventura, California. General Admission Adult tickets are $22, General Admission Senior (60 and older), Active Military (ID Required), and Student tickets (with ID) are $18. Kids tickets (12 and under) are FREE. For more event information, visit the track’s website at venturaraceway.com or call 805.648.RACE.

The USAC Western States Midget Series thanks Ammonia Refrigeration Service Inc., AMSOIL, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Elk Grove Ford, Extreme Mufflers, FloRacing, High Tech Performance, Hoosier Racing Tire, Jordan Hanni Well Drilling, Rod End Supply, Saldana Racing Products, Vahlco Wheels, Wilwood Disc Brakes, Wireless 101, and Woodland Auto Display for their support. If you or your company would like to become part of the series, email PR Director Lance Jennings at lwjennings@earthlink.net.

For more information on the USAC Western States Midget Series, visit the United States Auto Club (USAC) website at usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content on the USAC Western States Midget Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

FloRacing.com has live, flag-to-flag coverage of the USAC Western States Midget Series. You can catch the action by subscribing to FloRacing on a monthly or yearly basis to view their huge catalog of live and on-demand auto racing and sporting events.

USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET CHAMPIONS: 1982-Jeff Heywood, 1983-Sleepy Tripp, 1984-Tommy White, 1985-Sleepy Tripp, 1986-Robby Flock, 1987-Sleepy Tripp, 1988-Sleepy Tripp, 1989-Robby Flock, 1990-Sleepy Tripp, 1991-Sleepy Tripp, 1992-Sleepy Tripp, 1993-Robby Flock, 1994-Johnny Cofer, 1995-Billy Boat, 1996-Jay Drake, 1997-Ricky Shelton, 1998-Rick Hendrix, 1999-Marc DeBeaumont, 2000-Wally Pankratz, 2001-Danny Ebberts, 2002-Robby Flock, 2003-Steve Paden, 2004-Johnny Rodriguez, 2005-Jerome Rodela, 2006-Jerome Rodela, 2007-Johnny Rodriguez, 2008-Nic Faas, 2009-Garrett Hansen, 2010-Alex Schutte, 2011-Cory Kruseman, 2012-Shannon McQueen, 2013-Ronnie Gardner, 2014- Ronnie Gardner, 2015-Ronnie Gardner, 2016-Ronnie Gardner, 2017-Ronnie Gardner, 2018-Michael Faccinto, 2019-Robert Dalby, 2020-NO AWARD, 2021-Blake Bower.

VENTURA USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET TRACK RECORD: Johnny Cofer – 11.675 (11/18/95)

VENTURA USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET WINS: 18-Sleepy Tripp, 13-Billy Boat, 8-Page Jones, 7-Garrett Hansen, 6-Ronnie Gardner, 6-Jimmy Sills, 5-Johnny Cofer, 5-Robby Flock, 5-Cory Kruseman, 4-Robert Dolacki, 4- P.J. Jones, 4-Robby Josett, 3-Jay Drake, 3-Chris Rahe, 3-Tony Stewart, 2-Tommy Astone, 2-Christopher Bell, 2-Tyler Brown, 2-Josh Ford, 2-Dennis Hart, 2-Johnathon Henry, 2-Brad Kuhn, 2-Kyle Larson, 2-Frank Pedregon, 2-Jerome Rodela, 2-Chuck West, 1-Jake Andreotti, 1-Mike Appio, 1-Wayne Bennet, 1-Chad Boat, 1-Bobby Boone, 1-Mario Bringetto Jr., 1-Hank Butcher, 1-Keith Chrisco, 1-Robert Dalby, 1-Kevin Doty, 1-Tony Elliott, 1-Nic Faas, 1-Stan Fox, 1-Russ Gamester, 1-Chuck Gurney, 1-Daryl Haugh, 1-Rick Hendrix, 1-A.J. Johnson, 1-Chase Johnson, 1-Ryan Kaplan, 1-Josh Lakatos, 1-Brad Loyet, 1-Carson Macedo, 1-Lealand McSpadden, 1-Matt Mitchell, 1-Steve Paden, 1-Rusty Rasmussen, 1-Keith Rauch, 1-Troy Rutherford, 1-Shane Scully, 1-Ron Shuman, 1-Bryan Stanfill, 1-Jake Swanson, 1-Tommy White, 1-Hayden Williams, 1-Ben Worth.

2022 USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET POINT STANDINGS: 1. Michael Faccinto-311, 2. A.J. Bender ®-299, 3. Ben Worth-282, 4. Travis Buckley ®-266, 5. Brody Fuson-256, 6. Jake Andreotti-254, 7. Blake Bower-249, 8. Michael Snider-211, 9. Austin Liggett-179, 10. Thomas Esberg ®-172, 11. Shane Golobic-159, 12. C.J. Sarna-155, 13. Anthony Esberg ®-149, 14. Danika Jo Parker-143, 15. Dylan Bloomfield ®-133, 16. Randi Pankratz-131, 17. Caden Sarale ®-123, 18. Chase Johnson-121, 19. Ben Wiesz ®-101, 20. Terry Nichols-92, 21. Mitchel Moles-84, 22. Matt Mitchell-74, 23. Shannon McQueen-68, 24. Robby Josett-66, 25. Dawson Faria-65, 26. Beau Lemire ®-62, 27. Zach Telford ®-61, 28. Jake Morgan-60, 29. Colton Raudman ®-56, 30. Dylan Ito-55, 31. Cade Lewis-53, 32. Jake Hodges-52, 33. Braden Chiaramonte ®-50, 34. Nick Velasquez ®-42, 35. Kyle Beilman-40, —. Racin Silva ®-40, 37. Dave Stoltz-38, 38. Ryan Bernal-37, 39. Floyd Alvis-31, 40. Dakota Albright-24.