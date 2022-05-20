Allstar Performance Event List: May 20-22, 2022

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place May 20-22, 2022 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.
Friday, May 20, 2022
|Accord Speedway
|Accord, NY
|Northeast Wingless Sprints
|Attica Raceway Park
|Attica, OH
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Attica Raceway Park
|Attica, OH
|World of Outlaws
|Bedford Speedway
|Bedford, PA
|American Racing Drivers Club
|Bedford Speedway
|Bedford, PA
|USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series
|Big Diamond Speedway
|Pottsville, PA
|United Racing Club
|Bloomington Speedway
|Bloomington, IN
|Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
|Boyd Raceway
|Boyd, TX
|Texas Sprint Series
|Can-Am Speedway
|LaFargeville, NY
|Winged Crate Sprint Cars
|Central Alberta Raceway
|Rimbey, AB
|Non-Wing Sprint Cars
|Crawford County Speedway
|Denison, IA
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Deming Speedway
|Everson, WA
|Northwest Focus Midget Car Series
|Dog Hollow Speedway
|Northern Cambria, PA
|Allegheny Sprint Tour / Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series
|Dog Hollow Speedway
|Northern Cambria, PA
|RUSH Sprint Car Series
|Gas City I-69 Speedway
|Gas City, IN
|Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series
|Gas City I-69 Speedway
|Gas City, IN
|USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series
|Jackson Motorplex
|Jackson, MN
|Midwest Sprint Touring Series / Midwest Power Series
|Jackson Motorplex
|Jackson, MN
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Lernerville Speedway
|Sarver, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Limaland Motorsports Park
|Lima, OH
|National Racing Alliance
|Run for the Rabbit
|Ocean Speedway
|Watsonville, CA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Orland Raceway
|Orland, CA
|Wingless Sprints
|Red Dirt Raceway
|Meeker, OK
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|River Cities Speedway
|Grand Forks, ND
|Northern Outlaw Sprint Association
|Terre Haute Action Track
|Terre Haute, IN
|USAC National Sprint Car Series
|the New Tulsa Speedway
|Tulsa, OK
|Oil Capital Racing Series
|US 36 Raceway
|Osborn, MO
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Wagner Speedway
|Wagner, SD
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|West Texas Raceway
|Lubbock, TX
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Williams Grove Speedway
|Mechanicsburg, PA
|Winged 358 Sprint Cars
|Williams Grove Speedway
|Mechanicsburg, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Wilmot Raceway
|Wilmot, WI
|All Star Circuit of Champions / Interstate Racing Association
|Wilmot Raceway
|Wilmot, WI
|Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series
Saturday, May 21, 2022
|105 Motor Speedway
|Cleveland, TX
|Southern United Sprints
|81 Speedway
|Park City, KS
|United Rebel Sprint Series / Oil Capital Racing Series
|Antioch Speedway
|Antioch, CA
|Wingless Sprints
|Arlington Raceway
|Arlington, MN
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Atomic Speedway
|Chillicothe, OH
|Ohio Thunder RaceSaver Sprint Car Series
|Atomic Speedway
|Chillicothe, OH
|Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association
|Bandit Speedway
|Box Elder, SD
|Non-Wing Sprint Cars
|BAPS Motor Speedway
|York Haven, PA
|Winged Super Sportsman
|Brighton Speedway
|Brighton, ONT
|Southern Ontario Sprints
|Brockville Ontario Speedway
|Brockville, ONT
|Winged Crate Sprint Cars
|Butler Motor Speedway
|Quincy, MI
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Cedar Lake Speedway
|New Richmond, WI
|UMSS Winged Sprint Car Series
|Central Alberta Raceway
|Rimbey, AB
|Non-Wing Sprint Cars
|Cocopah Speedway
|Somerton, AZ
|ASCS Southwest Region
|Cottage Grove Speedway
|Cottage Grove, OR
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Creek County Speedway
|Sapulpa, OK
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Devil’s Bowl Speedway
|Mesquite, TX
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Devils Lake Speedway
|Crary, ND
|Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
|Dodge City Raceway Park
|Dodge City, KS
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Douglas County Speedway
|Roseburg, OR
|Northwest Sprintcar Racing Association
|Eagle Raceway
|Eagle, NE
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Eastern Creek Speedway
|Eastern Creek, NSW
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Eldora Speedway
|Rossburg, OH
|National Racing Alliance
|Family Fun Night
|Electric City Speedway
|Black Eagle, MT
|Rocky Mountain Sprints
|Evergreen Speedway
|Monroe, WA
|Northwest Focus Midget Car Series
|Fremont Speedway
|Fremont, OH
|AFCS 410 Sprint Car Series
|Fremont Speedway
|Fremont, OH
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Grays Harbor Raceway
|Elma, WA
|Winged Limited Sprints
|Greenville Speedway
|Greenville, MS
|ASCS Mid-South Region
|Hagerstown Speedway
|Hagerstown, MD
|Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series / Virginia Sprint Series
|Harris Speedway
|Rutherfordton, NC
|Carolina Sprint Tour
|I-30 Speedway
|Little Rock, AR
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|I-90 Speedway
|Hartford, SD
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Knoxville Raceway
|Knoxville, IA
|Pro Sprints
|Knoxville Raceway
|Knoxville, IA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Knoxville Raceway
|Knoxville, IA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Lake Ozark Speedway
|Eldon, MO
|POWRi RaceSaver Sprint Cars
|Land of Legends Raceway
|Canandaigua, NY
|Capital Region Sprintcar Agency
|Lincoln Park Speedway
|Putnamville, IN
|Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
|Lincoln Speedway
|Abbottstown, PA
|Winged 358 Sprint Cars
|Lincoln Speedway
|Abbottstown, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Magic Valley Speedway
|Twin Falls, ID
|Speed Tour Winged Sprint Cars
|Marysville Raceway
|Marysville, CA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Merced Speedway
|Merced, CA
|Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour
|New Egypt Speedway
|New Egypt, NJ
|Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series
|Ona Speedweay
|Ona, WV
|USAC Speed2 Eastern Midget Car Series
|Paragon Speedway
|Paragon, IN
|Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
|Path Valley Speedway Park
|Spring Run, PA
|Non-Wing Super Sportsman
|Petaluma Speedway
|Petaluma, CA
|Northern Auto Racing Club
|Salute to First Reponders
|Pike County Speedway
|Magnolia, MS
|Hurricane Area Super Sprints
|Placerville Speedway
|Placerville, CA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|John Padjen Bike Night
|Plymouth Dirt Track
|Plymouth, WI
|All Star Circuit of Champions / Interstate Racing Association
|Port City Raceway
|Tulsa, OK
|POWRi West Midget Car Series
|Port Royal Speedway
|Port Royal, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Pymouth Dirt Track
|Plymouth, WI
|Midwest Sprint Car Association
|Riverside International Speedway
|West Memphis, AR
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Route 66 Motor Speedway
|Amarillo, TX
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Sandia Speedway
|Albuquerque, NM
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Selinsgrove Speedway
|Selinsgrove, PA
|PA Sprint Series
|Selinsgrove Speedway
|Selinsgrove, PA
|USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series
|Sharon Speedway
|Hartford, OH
|World of Outlaws
|Southern Oregon Speedway
|Central Point, OR
|Sprint Cars
|St. Francois County Raceway
|Farmington, MO
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Sunline Speedway
|Stockyard Plain, SA
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|Terre Haute Action Track
|Terre Haute, IN
|Indiana RaceSaver Sprint Car Series
|Terre Haute Action Track
|Terre Haute, IN
|USAC National Sprint Car Series
|Thunderbowl Raceway
|Tulare, CA
|Kings of Thunder 360 Sprint Car Series
|Thunderbowl Raceway
|Tulare, CA
|Western RaceSaver Sprint Car Series
|Tri-City Speedway
|Granite City, IL
|ASCS National Tour / ASCS Warrior Region
|Valley Speedway
|Grain Valley, MO
|Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
|Ventura Raceway
|Ventura, CA
|USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series
|Ventura Raceway
|Ventura, CA
|USAC Western States Midget Car Series
|Wayne County Speedway
|Orrville, OH
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Winchester Speedway
|Winchester, VA
|United Racing Club
Sunday, May 22, 2022
|Angell Park Speedway
|Sun Prairie, WI
|All Star Circuit of Champions / Interstate Racing Association
|Angell Park Speedway
|Sun Prairie, WI
|Badger Midget Auto Racing Association
|Double-X Speedway
|California, MO
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Hudson International Speedway
|Hudson, NH
|350 Supermodified Atlantic Charter
|Huset’s Speedway
|Brandon, SD
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Huset’s Speedway
|Brandon, SD
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Path Valley Speedway Park
|Spring Run, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Tri-City Raceway Park
|Franklin, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars