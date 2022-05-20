Allstar Performance Event List: May 20-22, 2022

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place May 20-22, 2022 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Friday, May 20, 2022

Accord Speedway Accord, NY Northeast Wingless Sprints Attica Raceway Park Attica, OH Winged 305 Sprint Cars Attica Raceway Park Attica, OH World of Outlaws Bedford Speedway Bedford, PA American Racing Drivers Club Bedford Speedway Bedford, PA USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series Big Diamond Speedway Pottsville, PA United Racing Club Bloomington Speedway Bloomington, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars Boyd Raceway Boyd, TX Texas Sprint Series Can-Am Speedway LaFargeville, NY Winged Crate Sprint Cars Central Alberta Raceway Rimbey, AB Non-Wing Sprint Cars Crawford County Speedway Denison, IA Winged 305 Sprint Cars Deming Speedway Everson, WA Northwest Focus Midget Car Series Dog Hollow Speedway Northern Cambria, PA Allegheny Sprint Tour / Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series Dog Hollow Speedway Northern Cambria, PA RUSH Sprint Car Series Gas City I-69 Speedway Gas City, IN Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series Gas City I-69 Speedway Gas City, IN USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series Jackson Motorplex Jackson, MN Midwest Sprint Touring Series / Midwest Power Series Jackson Motorplex Jackson, MN Winged 305 Sprint Cars Lernerville Speedway Sarver, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Limaland Motorsports Park Lima, OH National Racing Alliance Run for the Rabbit Ocean Speedway Watsonville, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Orland Raceway Orland, CA Wingless Sprints Red Dirt Raceway Meeker, OK Winged 305 Sprint Cars River Cities Speedway Grand Forks, ND Northern Outlaw Sprint Association Terre Haute Action Track Terre Haute, IN USAC National Sprint Car Series the New Tulsa Speedway Tulsa, OK Oil Capital Racing Series US 36 Raceway Osborn, MO Winged 305 Sprint Cars Wagner Speedway Wagner, SD Winged 305 Sprint Cars West Texas Raceway Lubbock, TX Winged 305 Sprint Cars Williams Grove Speedway Mechanicsburg, PA Winged 358 Sprint Cars Williams Grove Speedway Mechanicsburg, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Wilmot Raceway Wilmot, WI All Star Circuit of Champions / Interstate Racing Association Wilmot Raceway Wilmot, WI Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series

Saturday, May 21, 2022

105 Motor Speedway Cleveland, TX Southern United Sprints 81 Speedway Park City, KS United Rebel Sprint Series / Oil Capital Racing Series Antioch Speedway Antioch, CA Wingless Sprints Arlington Raceway Arlington, MN Winged 305 Sprint Cars Atomic Speedway Chillicothe, OH Ohio Thunder RaceSaver Sprint Car Series Atomic Speedway Chillicothe, OH Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association Bandit Speedway Box Elder, SD Non-Wing Sprint Cars BAPS Motor Speedway York Haven, PA Winged Super Sportsman Brighton Speedway Brighton, ONT Southern Ontario Sprints Brockville Ontario Speedway Brockville, ONT Winged Crate Sprint Cars Butler Motor Speedway Quincy, MI Winged 410 Sprint Cars Cedar Lake Speedway New Richmond, WI UMSS Winged Sprint Car Series Central Alberta Raceway Rimbey, AB Non-Wing Sprint Cars Cocopah Speedway Somerton, AZ ASCS Southwest Region Cottage Grove Speedway Cottage Grove, OR Winged 360 Sprint Cars Creek County Speedway Sapulpa, OK Winged 305 Sprint Cars Devil’s Bowl Speedway Mesquite, TX Winged 305 Sprint Cars Devils Lake Speedway Crary, ND Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprint Car Series Dodge City Raceway Park Dodge City, KS Winged 305 Sprint Cars Douglas County Speedway Roseburg, OR Northwest Sprintcar Racing Association Eagle Raceway Eagle, NE Winged 305 Sprint Cars Eastern Creek Speedway Eastern Creek, NSW Winged 410 Sprint Cars Eldora Speedway Rossburg, OH National Racing Alliance Family Fun Night Electric City Speedway Black Eagle, MT Rocky Mountain Sprints Evergreen Speedway Monroe, WA Northwest Focus Midget Car Series Fremont Speedway Fremont, OH AFCS 410 Sprint Car Series Fremont Speedway Fremont, OH Winged 305 Sprint Cars Grays Harbor Raceway Elma, WA Winged Limited Sprints Greenville Speedway Greenville, MS ASCS Mid-South Region Hagerstown Speedway Hagerstown, MD Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series / Virginia Sprint Series Harris Speedway Rutherfordton, NC Carolina Sprint Tour I-30 Speedway Little Rock, AR Winged 360 Sprint Cars I-90 Speedway Hartford, SD Winged 305 Sprint Cars Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA Pro Sprints Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Lake Ozark Speedway Eldon, MO POWRi RaceSaver Sprint Cars Land of Legends Raceway Canandaigua, NY Capital Region Sprintcar Agency Lincoln Park Speedway Putnamville, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars Lincoln Speedway Abbottstown, PA Winged 358 Sprint Cars Lincoln Speedway Abbottstown, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Magic Valley Speedway Twin Falls, ID Speed Tour Winged Sprint Cars Marysville Raceway Marysville, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Merced Speedway Merced, CA Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour New Egypt Speedway New Egypt, NJ Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series Ona Speedweay Ona, WV USAC Speed2 Eastern Midget Car Series Paragon Speedway Paragon, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars Path Valley Speedway Park Spring Run, PA Non-Wing Super Sportsman Petaluma Speedway Petaluma, CA Northern Auto Racing Club Salute to First Reponders Pike County Speedway Magnolia, MS Hurricane Area Super Sprints Placerville Speedway Placerville, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars John Padjen Bike Night Plymouth Dirt Track Plymouth, WI All Star Circuit of Champions / Interstate Racing Association Port City Raceway Tulsa, OK POWRi West Midget Car Series Port Royal Speedway Port Royal, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Pymouth Dirt Track Plymouth, WI Midwest Sprint Car Association Riverside International Speedway West Memphis, AR Winged 305 Sprint Cars Route 66 Motor Speedway Amarillo, TX Winged 305 Sprint Cars Sandia Speedway Albuquerque, NM Winged 305 Sprint Cars Selinsgrove Speedway Selinsgrove, PA PA Sprint Series Selinsgrove Speedway Selinsgrove, PA USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series Sharon Speedway Hartford, OH World of Outlaws Southern Oregon Speedway Central Point, OR Sprint Cars St. Francois County Raceway Farmington, MO Winged 410 Sprint Cars Sunline Speedway Stockyard Plain, SA Wingless V6 Sprint Cars Terre Haute Action Track Terre Haute, IN Indiana RaceSaver Sprint Car Series Terre Haute Action Track Terre Haute, IN USAC National Sprint Car Series Thunderbowl Raceway Tulare, CA Kings of Thunder 360 Sprint Car Series Thunderbowl Raceway Tulare, CA Western RaceSaver Sprint Car Series Tri-City Speedway Granite City, IL ASCS National Tour / ASCS Warrior Region Valley Speedway Grain Valley, MO Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars Ventura Raceway Ventura, CA USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series Ventura Raceway Ventura, CA USAC Western States Midget Car Series Wayne County Speedway Orrville, OH Winged 410 Sprint Cars Winchester Speedway Winchester, VA United Racing Club

Sunday, May 22, 2022