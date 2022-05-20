Allstar Performance Event List: May 20-22, 2022

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place May 20-22, 2022 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Friday, May 20, 2022

Accord Speedway Accord, NY Northeast Wingless Sprints
Attica Raceway Park Attica, OH Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Attica Raceway Park Attica, OH World of Outlaws
Bedford Speedway Bedford, PA American Racing Drivers Club
Bedford Speedway Bedford, PA USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series
Big Diamond Speedway Pottsville, PA United Racing Club
Bloomington Speedway Bloomington, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Boyd Raceway Boyd, TX Texas Sprint Series
Can-Am Speedway LaFargeville, NY Winged Crate Sprint Cars
Central Alberta Raceway Rimbey, AB Non-Wing Sprint Cars
Crawford County Speedway Denison, IA Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Deming Speedway Everson, WA Northwest Focus Midget Car Series
Dog Hollow Speedway Northern Cambria, PA Allegheny Sprint Tour / Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series
Dog Hollow Speedway Northern Cambria, PA RUSH Sprint Car Series
Gas City I-69 Speedway Gas City, IN Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series
Gas City I-69 Speedway Gas City, IN USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series
Jackson Motorplex Jackson, MN Midwest Sprint Touring Series / Midwest Power Series
Jackson Motorplex Jackson, MN Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Lernerville Speedway Sarver, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Limaland Motorsports Park Lima, OH National Racing Alliance Run for the Rabbit
Ocean Speedway Watsonville, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Orland Raceway Orland, CA Wingless Sprints
Red Dirt Raceway Meeker, OK Winged 305 Sprint Cars
River Cities Speedway Grand Forks, ND Northern Outlaw Sprint Association
Terre Haute Action Track Terre Haute, IN USAC National Sprint Car Series
the New Tulsa Speedway Tulsa, OK Oil Capital Racing Series
US 36 Raceway Osborn, MO Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Wagner Speedway Wagner, SD Winged 305 Sprint Cars
West Texas Raceway Lubbock, TX Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Williams Grove Speedway Mechanicsburg, PA Winged 358 Sprint Cars
Williams Grove Speedway Mechanicsburg, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Wilmot Raceway Wilmot, WI All Star Circuit of Champions / Interstate Racing Association
Wilmot Raceway Wilmot, WI Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series

Saturday, May 21, 2022

105 Motor Speedway Cleveland, TX Southern United Sprints
81 Speedway Park City, KS United Rebel Sprint Series / Oil Capital Racing Series
Antioch Speedway Antioch, CA Wingless Sprints
Arlington Raceway Arlington, MN Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Atomic Speedway Chillicothe, OH Ohio Thunder RaceSaver Sprint Car Series
Atomic Speedway Chillicothe, OH Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association
Bandit Speedway Box Elder, SD Non-Wing Sprint Cars
BAPS Motor Speedway York Haven, PA Winged Super Sportsman
Brighton Speedway Brighton, ONT Southern Ontario Sprints
Brockville Ontario Speedway Brockville, ONT Winged Crate Sprint Cars
Butler Motor Speedway Quincy, MI Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Cedar Lake Speedway New Richmond, WI UMSS Winged Sprint Car Series
Central Alberta Raceway Rimbey, AB Non-Wing Sprint Cars
Cocopah Speedway Somerton, AZ ASCS Southwest Region
Cottage Grove Speedway Cottage Grove, OR Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Creek County Speedway Sapulpa, OK Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Devil’s Bowl Speedway Mesquite, TX Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Devils Lake Speedway Crary, ND Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
Dodge City Raceway Park Dodge City, KS Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Douglas County Speedway Roseburg, OR Northwest Sprintcar Racing Association
Eagle Raceway Eagle, NE Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Eastern Creek Speedway Eastern Creek, NSW Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Eldora Speedway Rossburg, OH National Racing Alliance Family Fun Night
Electric City Speedway Black Eagle, MT Rocky Mountain Sprints
Evergreen Speedway Monroe, WA Northwest Focus Midget Car Series
Fremont Speedway Fremont, OH AFCS 410 Sprint Car Series
Fremont Speedway Fremont, OH Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Grays Harbor Raceway Elma, WA Winged Limited Sprints
Greenville Speedway Greenville, MS ASCS Mid-South Region
Hagerstown Speedway Hagerstown, MD Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series / Virginia Sprint Series
Harris Speedway Rutherfordton, NC Carolina Sprint Tour
I-30 Speedway Little Rock, AR Winged 360 Sprint Cars
I-90 Speedway Hartford, SD Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA Pro Sprints
Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Lake Ozark Speedway Eldon, MO POWRi RaceSaver Sprint Cars
Land of Legends Raceway Canandaigua, NY Capital Region Sprintcar Agency
Lincoln Park Speedway Putnamville, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Lincoln Speedway Abbottstown, PA Winged 358 Sprint Cars
Lincoln Speedway Abbottstown, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Magic Valley Speedway Twin Falls, ID Speed Tour Winged Sprint Cars
Marysville Raceway Marysville, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Merced Speedway Merced, CA Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour
New Egypt Speedway New Egypt, NJ Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series
Ona Speedweay Ona, WV USAC Speed2 Eastern Midget Car Series
Paragon Speedway Paragon, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Path Valley Speedway Park Spring Run, PA Non-Wing Super Sportsman
Petaluma Speedway Petaluma, CA Northern Auto Racing Club Salute to First Reponders
Pike County Speedway Magnolia, MS Hurricane Area Super Sprints
Placerville Speedway Placerville, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars John Padjen Bike Night
Plymouth Dirt Track Plymouth, WI All Star Circuit of Champions / Interstate Racing Association
Port City Raceway Tulsa, OK POWRi West Midget Car Series
Port Royal Speedway Port Royal, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Pymouth Dirt Track Plymouth, WI Midwest Sprint Car Association
Riverside International Speedway West Memphis, AR Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Route 66 Motor Speedway Amarillo, TX Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Sandia Speedway Albuquerque, NM Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Selinsgrove Speedway Selinsgrove, PA PA Sprint Series
Selinsgrove Speedway Selinsgrove, PA USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series
Sharon Speedway Hartford, OH World of Outlaws
Southern Oregon Speedway Central Point, OR Sprint Cars
St. Francois County Raceway Farmington, MO Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Sunline Speedway Stockyard Plain, SA Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Terre Haute Action Track Terre Haute, IN Indiana RaceSaver Sprint Car Series
Terre Haute Action Track Terre Haute, IN USAC National Sprint Car Series
Thunderbowl Raceway Tulare, CA Kings of Thunder 360 Sprint Car Series
Thunderbowl Raceway Tulare, CA Western RaceSaver Sprint Car Series
Tri-City Speedway Granite City, IL ASCS National Tour / ASCS Warrior Region
Valley Speedway Grain Valley, MO Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Ventura Raceway Ventura, CA USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series
Ventura Raceway Ventura, CA USAC Western States Midget Car Series
Wayne County Speedway Orrville, OH Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Winchester Speedway Winchester, VA United Racing Club

Sunday, May 22, 2022

Angell Park Speedway Sun Prairie, WI All Star Circuit of Champions / Interstate Racing Association
Angell Park Speedway Sun Prairie, WI Badger Midget Auto Racing Association
Double-X Speedway California, MO Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Hudson International Speedway Hudson, NH 350 Supermodified Atlantic Charter
Huset’s Speedway Brandon, SD Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Huset’s Speedway Brandon, SD Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Path Valley Speedway Park Spring Run, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Tri-City Raceway Park Franklin, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars