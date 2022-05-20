Gill Construction, CK Mechanical continue support of Brad Doty Classic

By Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio – Ray Brooks of Ken Gill Construction started a sprint car team in 2021 and when it came time to put a number on his sprint cars, Brooks chose the number “18” in honor of Brad Doty. Brooks and Gill Construction are once again honoring Doty as the title sponsor of all heat races for the 34th Annual Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic Presented by Racing Optics. The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series heads to Attica Raceway Park on Tuesday, July 12 for the Brad Doty Classic.

Gill Construction was the title sponsor for the Last Chance Showdown for the Brad Doty Classic in 2021. Brooks’ other business – CK Mechanical llc – will be the presenting sponsor of the Last Chance Showdown in 2022 with Gill Construction moving to be the heat race sponsor.

“Ray Brooks has been involved in racing as a car and team sponsor for several years before becoming the car owner of the 18 car driven by Cole Macedo. He and his companies, Gill Construction and CK Mechanical, have also become a big part of our race in the last few years and all of us at Attica Raceway Park appreciate everything he does for not only our event but for being a great car owner as well,” said Brad Doty, Co-Promoter of the event.

Brooks race team with Macedo behind the wheel, as two feature wins in 2022 – one at Attica – as of press time and leads the Attica Raceway Park and Attica Fremont Championship Series points. In the last three events at Attica, Macedo has placed in the top three in each.

Drivers will work their way to the front of each Gill Construction Heat Race to secure their spot in the A-main which carries a $15,000-to-win payday – an increase of $5,000 from last year.

Ken Gill Construction is proudly celebrating nearly 60 years of work on the beautiful shores of Lake Erie in Port Clinton, Ohio. Gill Construction specializes in dredging, sea walls, pipe piling, site excavation/utilities, marina maintenance, demolition, trucking and trenching. Gill’s workforce is a dynamic and diverse group of craftsman with decades of experience ready to perform your project while exceeding your expectations.

CK Mechanical is a plumbing, heating /air conditioning/ electrical contractor in the Port Clinton , Ohio area.

This year will mark the 17th time the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series has sanctioned the Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic Presented by Racing Optics and this year the winner will take home $15,000….a $5,000 increase from 2021. There have been 25 different winners in the 31 contested Brad Doty Classic features (2 have been rained out). Lebanon Indiana’s Spencer Bayston claimed the 2021 Brad Doty Classic, his first ever World of Outlaws victory as well.

Reserved seats for the Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by Racing Optics are on sale by going to www.atticaracewaypark.com and click on the Brad Doty Classic link at the top of the main page.

