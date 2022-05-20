SELINSGROVE SPEEDWAY KICKS OFF HOLIDAY WEEKEND WITH “THURSDAY THUNDER” FEATURING 410 SPRINT CARS

By Steve Inch

SELINSGROVE, Pa. – Selinsgrove Speedway will kick off the Memorial Day holiday weekend with a special “Thursday Thunder” racing program featuring the 410 sprint cars, super late models, and 305 sprint cars presented by RiteWay Sealing & Paving at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 26.

Pit gates will open at 5 p.m. with grandstand gates at 5:30 p.m.

The rare mid-week show will showcase the Lelands.com 410 sprint cars in a 25-lap main event paying $5,000 to win and $400 to start. Anthony Macri of Dillsburg won the Ray Tilley Classic at the track on April 24.

The Selinsgrove Ford super late models will compete in their fourth race of the season paying $3,000 to win and $300 to start the 25-lap feature. Bryan Bernheisel of Lebanon, Jeff Rine of Danville, and Brett Schadel of Herndon have scored wins so far this year.

In Apache Tree Service 305 sprint car competition at the track, Ken Duke of Selinsgrove was awarded the win in the division’s season opener April 2. The 305 sprint cars will race a 20-lap main event.

Title sponsor RiteWay Sealing & Paving in Selinsgrove has been providing asphalt sealing and maintenance services to both commercial and residential customers in the greater central Pennsylvania area for more than 10 years. For additional information please visit ritewaysealing.com.

For the third consecutive year, the speedway will host the Renegade Monster Truck Tour in two complete shows Saturday, May 28, beginning at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the Monster Truck events can be purchased online at renegademonstertrucktour.ticketspice.com.

For a complete schedule, the latest news, results, and race status, visit selinsgrovespeedway.com or follow the track on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. The speedway office can be reached at570.374.2266.

SELINSGROVE SPEEDWAY RACE INFORMATION FOR THURSDAY, MAY 26, 2022:

RACING:

410 Sprint Cars (25 Laps/$5,000 To Win)

Super Late Models (25 Laps/$3,000 To Win)

305 Sprint Cars (20 Laps)

TIMES:

Pit Gates: 5PM

Grandstand Gates: 5:30PM

Qualifying: 7:30PM

ADMISSION:

Adults $25

Students (12-17) $15

Kids 11 & Under FREE GA

Pit Passes (All Ages) $35