BROCKVILLE, Ont. (May 23, 2022) — Matt Billings won the crate sprint car special on Victory Day Monday at Brockville Ontario Speedway. Lee Ladouceur, Ryan Poole, Brett Stratford, and Brian Nanticoke rounded out the top five.

Brockville Ontario Speedway

Brockville, Ontario

Monday, May 23, 2022

Winged Crate Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 52-Matt Billings

2. 51L-Lee Ladouceur

3. 00-Ryan Poole

4. bs39-Brett Stratford

5. 9c-Brian Nanticoke

6. 77e-Ashton VanEvery

7. 39-Jonah Mutton

8. 4b-Darrell Pelltier