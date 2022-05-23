Giovanni Scelzi Wins a Huset’s

From Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (May 22, 2022) — Three first-time winners reached Victory Lane on Sunday at Huset’s Speedway for the third straight week.

Giovanni Scelzi, Zach Olivier and Lee Goos Jr. scored their first wins of the year at the track during I-29 RV SuperCenter Night. That makes nine different feature winners through the first nine main events at Huset’s Speedway this season.

Blake Hahn led the first 16 laps of the Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig main event before Scelzi, who advanced to fourth on Lap 3, to third on Lap 7 and to second on Lap 12, took the lead with nine laps remaining. He then held on in thick traffic to win by 0.794 seconds.

“Awesome race track,” he said. “It was narrow, but the top was good, bottom was good. You could really move around and I came from fifth. Just really good cars tonight. To win any race is very difficult, especially now when it seems like every series in the country has good cars. This one feels good.”

Austin McCarl garnered a season-best second-place showing.

“I really wanted to win,” he said. “I think I was a little too patient there early. Gio did a great job. He could roll the bottom in (turns) three and four a lot better than I could and stick it and really drive off the corner. I was wheelieing, doing some crazy stuff on the front straightway. I was just attacking as hard as I could to get back to him.”

Hahn rounded out the podium.

“It’s something we’re proud of,” he said. “To come here at Huset’s for the first time in a 410 and finish on the podium is definitely something to be proud of. We had a really good race car; just too many driver errors there, driving it too easy in lapped traffic. These guys are full tilt all the time. Being able to run third to these guys definitely makes us feel good about ourselves.”

Brendan Mullen placed fourth and Justin Henderson was fifth.

McCarl set quick time to start the night before Mullen, Scelzi and Skylar Prochaska picked up heat race triumphs.

Olivier led all but four laps during the 18-lap Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks A Main. Cory Yeigh was in front for the first three circuits before Olivier powered into first place on a restart during Lap 4. Yeigh reclaimed the advantage the ensuing lap before Olivier returned the favor on Lap 6 and pulled away to win by 1.433 seconds. It was his 17 th career triumph at the track.

“I knew when I saw our starting spots that it was probably going to come down to him and I,” he said. “Cory is so good here. Hats off to him. It’s so fun to race with him. We can run side by side and never touch. Him and I have put on a lot of good races here. Hopefully we can keep that going at least the rest of the season and hopefully longer.”

Yeigh was the runner up with Tim Dann placing third. Colby Klaassen was fourth and Brady Klaassen earned a fifth-place result.

The heat races were won by Yeigh and Olivier.

Goos Jr. hustled from the 10th starting position into the lead by Lap 5 en route to winning the 20-lap Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series feature.

Alec Mataya led the opening circuit before Blaine Stegenga took over the top spot for three laps. Goos Jr. got underneath Stegenga a quarter of the way through the race as the two made contact entering the bottom of turn one. Goos Jr. maintained his lead the rest of the way by riding the cushion as he won by 0.735 seconds.

“It’s a blast when you can run around the top,” he said after earning his sixth career victory at Huset’s Speedway. “That was actually kinda fun. It was a little sketchy.

“I kept trying to run up on him and he wasn’t leaving me enough room between the wall. I had to do something. I apologize. I didn’t mean to hit Blaine.”

Stegenga finished second with Casey Abbas, Nate Barger and Mike Moore rounding out the top five, respectively.

Micah Slendy, Brandon Bosma, Stegenga and Goos Jr. each won a heat race. Dusty Ballenger was the B Main winner.

A doubleheader highlights next weekend’s action at Huset’s Speedway. It begins on Sunday with NOSA 410 Sprints and the Ben Nothdurft Memorial presented by Bargain Barn Tire Center featuring the Buffalo Wild Wings Northern Outlaw Sprint Association and the Tri-State Late Models. On Monday, May 30, the track showcases the NOSA Series/Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig, the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series and the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks.

Huset’s Speedway

Brandon, South Dakota

Sunday, May 22, 2022

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Fatheadz Eyewear Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)

1. 11M-Brendan Mullen[3]

2. 88-Austin McCarl[4]

3. 51A-Elliot Amdahl[1]

4. 14-Jody Rosenboom[6]

5. 22-Riley Goodno[5]

6. 81-Jack Dover[7]

7. 0-Alex Schriever[9]

8. 05-Colin Smith[8]

9. 16-Brooke Tatnell[2]

KND Safety Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)

1. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[2]

2. 7-Justin Henderson[3]

3. 4-Cody Hansen[1]

4. 09-Matt Juhl[4]

5. ACE-Dusty Zomer[6]

6. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[5]

7. 10J-Justin Jacobsma[8]

8. 47-Brant O’Banion[7]

Greber Racing Components Heat Race #3 (10 Laps)

1. 35-Skylar Prochaska[1]

2. 52-Blake Hahn[4]

3. 22K-Kaleb Johnson[2]

4. 27-Carson McCarl[3]

5. 13-Mark Dobmeier[5]

6. 8H-Jade Hastings[6]

7. 97-Alan Gilbertson[8]

8. 101-Chuck McGillivray[7]

Nordica Warehouses Qualifying (2 Laps)

1. 88-Austin McCarl, 11.002[25]

2. 09-Matt Juhl, 11.100[13]

3. 52-Blake Hahn, 11.102[16]

4. 11M-Brendan Mullen, 11.127[21]

5. 7-Justin Henderson, 11.137[20]

6. 27-Carson McCarl, 11.175[11]

7. 16-Brooke Tatnell, 11.185[1]

8. 18-Giovanni Scelzi, 11.211[5]

9. 22K-Kaleb Johnson, 11.219[7]

10. 51A-Elliot Amdahl, 11.363[22]

11. 4-Cody Hansen, 11.372[4]

12. 35-Skylar Prochaska, 11.372[9]

13. 22-Riley Goodno, 11.372[12]

14. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 11.383[14]

15. 13-Mark Dobmeier, 11.406[19]

16. 14-Jody Rosenboom, 11.410[17]

17. ACE-Dusty Zomer, 11.483[15]

18. 8H-Jade Hastings, 11.588[3]

19. 81-Jack Dover, 11.616[2]

20. 47-Brant O’Banion, 11.671[10]

21. 101-Chuck McGillivray, 11.824[23]

22. 05-Colin Smith, 11.842[24]

23. 10J-Justin Jacobsma, 12.130[18]

24. 97-Alan Gilbertson, 12.261[6]

DNS: 0-Alex Schriever, 12.261

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[5]

2. 88-Austin McCarl[3]

3. 52-Blake Hahn[1]

4. 11M-Brendan Mullen[2]

5. 7-Justin Henderson[7]

6. 27-Carson McCarl[8]

7. 09-Matt Juhl[6]

8. 13-Mark Dobmeier[14]

9. 81-Jack Dover[18]

10. 22K-Kaleb Johnson[4]

11. 22-Riley Goodno[12]

12. 47-Brant O’Banion[19]

13. 35-Skylar Prochaska[9]

14. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[15]

15. 14-Jody Rosenboom[13]

16. 05-Colin Smith[23]

17. 8H-Jade Hastings[17]

18. ACE-Dusty Zomer[16]

19. 101-Chuck McGillivray[21]

20. 0-Alex Schriever[24]

21. 97-Alan Gilbertson[22]

22. 10J-Justin Jacobsma[20]

23. 51A-Elliot Amdahl[10]

24. 4-Cody Hansen[11]

DNS: 16-Brooke Tatnell

Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Gunderson Racing Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 1K-Micah Slendy[3]

2. 69-Mike Moore[5]

3. 14-Nick Barger[4]

4. 105-Cody Ihlen[2]

5. 2D-Dusty Ballenger[6]

6. 6K-Logan Kafka[1]

7. 28G-Gracyn Masur[7]

Saldana Racing Products Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 23-Brandon Bosma[6]

2. 98-Nate Barger[4]

3. 17V-Casey Abbas[3]

4. 7L-Jesse Lindberg[5]

5. F5-Tim Rustad[2]

6. 28-Nicholas Winter[1]

Vahlco Wheels Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 96-Blaine Stegenga[2]

2. 31-Koby Werkmeister[4]

3. 13-Brandon Halverson[6]

4. 12L-John Lambertz[5]

5. 15V-Cole Vanderheiden[3]

6. 18-Dalton Domagala[1]

Maxim Chassis Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 17-Lee Goos Jr[5]

2. 8-Jacob Hughes[4]

3. 12-Alec Mataya[1]

4. 77-Taylor Ryan[3]

5. 6B-Bayley Ballenger[2]

6. 36-Chris Shoenrock[6]

B-Main (10 Laps)

1. 2D-Dusty Ballenger[1]

2. 15V-Cole Vanderheiden[3]

3. F5-Tim Rustad[2]

4. 6B-Bayley Ballenger[4]

5. 6K-Logan Kafka[5]

6. 18-Dalton Domagala[8]

7. 36-Chris Shoenrock[6]

8. 28G-Gracyn Masur[9]

DNS: 28-Nicholas Winter

A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 17-Lee Goos Jr[10]

2. 96-Blaine Stegenga[2]

3. 17V-Casey Abbas[4]

4. 98-Nate Barger[6]

5. 69-Mike Moore[9]

6. 1K-Micah Slendy[3]

7. 14-Nick Barger[5]

8. 8-Jacob Hughes[8]

9. 77-Taylor Ryan[16]

10. 2D-Dusty Ballenger[17]

11. 15V-Cole Vanderheiden[18]

12. 12-Alec Mataya[1]

13. 6B-Bayley Ballenger[20]

14. 105-Cody Ihlen[13]

15. 31-Koby Werkmeister[7]

16. F5-Tim Rustad[19]

17. 7L-Jesse Lindberg[14]

18. 12L-John Lambertz[15]

19. 23-Brandon Bosma[11]

20. 13-Brandon Halverson[12]

Street Stocks

Fastenal Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 64-Cory Yeigh[2]

2. 7-Matthew Donker[5]

3. 18-Ivan Olivier[3]

4. 211-Tyler Zebell[1]

5. 65J-Jeff Wittrock[4]

6. 1X-Aaron Foote[6]

Midwest Oil / VP Fuels Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 71-Zach Olivier[2]

2. 14J-Jayke Glanzer[1]

3. 34K-Colby Klaassen[4]

4. 40-Tim Dann[3]

5. 3-Matt Steuerwald[5]

6. 35K-Brady Klaassen[6]

DNS: 54-Dustin Gulbrandson

A-Main (18 Laps)

1. 71-Zach Olivier[3]

2. 64-Cory Yeigh[2]

3. 40-Tim Dann[5]

4. 34K-Colby Klaassen[6]

5. 35K-Brady Klaassen[9]

6. 7-Matthew Donker[7]

7. 54-Dustin Gulbrandson[13]

8. 1X-Aaron Foote[11]

9. 14J-Jayke Glanzer[1]

10. 3-Matt Steuerwald[8]

11. 18-Ivan Olivier[4]

DNS: 65J-Jeff Wittrock

DNS: 211-Tyler Zebell