Big Memorial Day Weekend for Sprint Invaders in Donnellson/West Burlington!

By Bill W

May 23, 2022 – The much-anticipated Sprint Invaders season kicks off this weekend in southeast Iowa with events at Lee County Speedway in Donnellson, Iowa Friday, May 27, and 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa Sunday, May 29.

Friday will mark the 51st event for the Sprint Invaders at Lee County Speedway. In 2021, Paul Nienhiser won for the second time in his career at the 3/8-mile oval, and Colton Fisher picked up his first career win with the Sprint Invaders there. Kaley Gharst leads the all-time series win list at Lee County with six, followed by John Schulz (5), Matt Sutton and Terry McCarl (4), and Jeff Mitrisin and Randy Martin (3). Drivers joining Nienhiser with two wins in Donnellson are Bobby Hawks, Jesse Giannetto, Russ Hall and Jerrod Hull.

Gates open on Friday at 5:30 p.m., with hot laps scheduled for 7 on Friday in Donnellson. Grandstand tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors (60+), $10 for veterans and students (11-17), and kids 10 and under are FREE. IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars, IMCA SportMods and IMCA Sport Compacts will also be in action. For more information on Lee County Speedway, visit www.LeeCountySpeedway.com.

Sunday will see the 71st Sprint Invaders main event at 34 Raceway. Last year’s winners included Nienhiser, Chris Martin and Terry McCarl, who secured the $5,250 Fall Haul there. Matt Rogerson and Jerrod Hull are all-time Sprint Invaders feature winners in West Burlington with five. Other multi-time winners include Schulz, Josh Schneiderman, Dustin Selvage (4), Bobby Mincer, Gharst, Sutton, Ryan Jamison, Jon Agan, Nienhiser (3), and Mike Houseman Jr., Joey Moughan, Chris Martin and Terry McCarl (2).

Adult admission is $15 on Sunday in West Burlington, students and seniors are $13, and kids 10 and under are FREE with a paid adult. Mini-haulers will also be racing.

Check out the website for the Sprint Invaders located at www.SprintInvaders.org, and visit us on Facebook as well!

Series Sponsors

Howard Law is the A main sponsor. Randall’s Performance of Gladstone, Illinois, Joshua Denning & Associates of Fort Madison, Iowa, Mohrfeld Solar of Fort Madison, and Golden Eagle Distributors of Mount Pleasant, Iowa are heat sponsors. Shottenkirk Automotive Group will enter its first year sponsoring the Shake-up Dash. Campbell’s Body Shop & Towing will be the Trophy Sponsor. Reid’s Landscapes and Turf will award $50 to anyone drawing a 50 pill to begin the night. A hard-charger award will be presented each night in honor of Christine Wahl Levitt. That is presented by Scott Donlan.

Maxim Chassis Giveaway

A brand-new Maxim Chassis will be given away at the 2022 banquet following the season. Car owners participating in 100% of the scheduled races will be eligible for the drawing.

Win a Green Mountain Daniel Boone Grill!

One lucky winner will take home a Green Mountain Daniel Boone Grill courtesy of the Mighty Miss Grill Company, a meat bundle courtesy of Ray’s Specialty Meats-Meat Market and two bags of pellets from 34 Raceway. Tickets will be available from your favorite Sprint Invaders Teams and at racing events throughout the season. Thank you to our sponsors and supporters for helping to make this fundraiser possible. The drawing will be held at the “Fall Haul” at 34 Raceway on Saturday, September 24.