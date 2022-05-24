Biggest Race In USAC East History Set For Williams Grove June 3

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – The biggest race in the five-year history of the USAC East 360 Sprint Car Series is set to take place on Friday, June 3 at Williams Grove Speedway.

The oval will host the wingless USAC East cars in the Bill Gallagher 5G To Win event, honoring late USAC East and URC car owner Bill Gallagher of King of Prussia.

Gallagher fielded his familiar No. 5G sprint car for decades with URC and later with USAC East and earned five URC series titles in his career with Curt Michael at the wheel.

The special, high-dollar USAC East 30-lap feature will pay 5G ($5,000) to win on June 3. The race will also pay $300 just to start the main event, boosting the total main event purse to nearly $16,000 for the 360 sprints!

There will be NO time trials.

Valley Forge Inc., Rapid Tire Service and Capitol Renegade will present the USAC wingless sprint special in memory of Bill Gallagher.

Numerous USAC East drivers including point leader Briggs Danner will sign autographs in the infield prior to the event as part of H & N Landscaping School’s Out Night at Williams Grove Speedway.

Aside from the usual host of USAC East drivers like Danner, Steve Drevicki, Alex Bright, Mike Thompson and more it is expected that some outsiders will indeed enter the lucrative show.

Already confirmed is Mark Smith of Sunbury and six-time USAC Silver Crown champion Kody Swanson of Kingsburg, California.

The 410 sprints will join the USAC East cars on the special June 3 racing program.

Gates will open at 5:30 pm with racing action slated for 7:30.

School’s Out Night fun and games will take place in the infield before and during the races.

Adult general admission is set at $20 with youth ages 13-20 admitted for just $10 while kids ages 12 and under are always admitted for FREE at Williams Grove Speedway.

