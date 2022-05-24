I-90 “Pit Stop” Challenge Offers Added CRSA Incentives

By Steven Ovens

(SODUS, NY) – Mother Nature may have claimed the first three attempts at kicking off the 2022 Super Gen Products with Champion Power Equipment CRSA Sprints season, but an added incentive program will be well in place when the series does kick off this Sunday.

Weedsport Speedway is set to play host to the opening round for 2022 and local Central New York CRSA marketing partner, Pit Stop Convenience Stores, have a special incentive challenge awaiting CRSA’s drivers.

Pit Stop Convenience Store and their 16 different locations throughout Central New York has offered up the “I-90 ‘Pit Stop’ Challenge” that will boast a $2,500 mini-series point fund for CRSA Sprints ‘Pit Stops’ at Weedsport Speedway, Utica-Rome Speedway and Fonda Speedway. The point fund will be split amongst the Top 10 in points for the series stops at those three tracks along the New York State Thruway.

The “I-90 ‘Pit Stop’ Challenge will be made up of 6 races- Weedsport May 29, Fonda June 4, Utica-Rome June 24, Utica-Rome July 15, Fonda July 30 and closing out at Fonda on September 16.

One of the more anticipated CRSA Sprints series kickoffs in recent history is set to kick off on Sunday night in Weedsport, NY at the “Showpiece of the Northeast” Weedsport Speedway. Sunday night will start a 16-race schedule that will span the states of New York and Pennsylvania to crown the 2022 Super Gen Products with Champion Power Equipment CRSA Sprints champion.

If recent past history is any indication, this Sunday night at Weedsport will be a barn burner as it was youngster Jordan Hutton, Darryl Ruggles and Bobby Parrow that dazzled the Weedsport fans in 2021. The event will be broadcast on www.dirtvision.com as part of their Fast Pass program as the CRSA Sprints will join both the Super DIRTcar Series and DIRTcar Sportsman Series this weekend.

Pits open Sunday at 3:00PM. The grandstands open at 4:00PM with a band playing live music in the beer garden. A driver’s meeting will take place at 4:45PM with Heat in Engines and Hot Laps rolling off at 5:10PM and 5:25PM respectively. Race time is 6:30PM.

