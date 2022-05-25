All Stars set for major Memorial Day Weekend swing through Pennsylvania Posse Country

By Tyler Altmeyer

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (May 25, 2022) – Memorial Day Weekend means big money for the Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1, as the Series is set for a three-race swing through the heart of Pennsylvania Posse Country beginning with the $10,000-to-win Randy Wolfe Tribute at Williams Grove Speedway on Friday, May 27. Just the tip of the iceberg, The Grove’s Wolfe Tribute, the second Williams Grove Speedway appearance by the All Star Circuit of Champions of 2022, will launch a mammoth holiday weekend for the Series, awarding a three-day winner’s share equaling $49,000 with over half of the total be awarded on Sunday night.

Brent Marks is the most recent All Star Circuit of Champions winner at the world-famous paperclip, scoring the $6,000 Tommy Hinnershitz Classic title on April 22 over Lance Dewease and Danny Dietrich.

After the All Stars and Pennsylvania Posse battle at Williams Grove Speedway, competitors and teams will turn north and invade Port Royal Speedway in Port Royal, Pennsylvania, for a two-day blockbuster on Saturday and Sunday, May 28-29. The Bob Weikert Memorial, honoring legendary car owner and National Sprint Car Hall of Famer, Bob Weikert, will be the headline attraction at the “Speed Palace” awarding $10,000 on Saturday and $29,000 on Sunday; the “29′ referencing the Bob Weikert-owned No. 29.

Lance Dewease is the defending Bob Weikert Memorial champion, scoring the $29,000 payday over Port Royal Speedway track titlist, Logan Wagner, and eventual All Star champion, Tyler Courtney. The 2021 event was actually pushed to Monday, as weather wreaked havoc on the weekend ultimately forcing the postponement.

The All Stars will head to Central Pennsylvania fresh off of a three-race swing through The Badger State, joining the IRA Outlaw Sprint Series for events at Wilmot Raceway, Plymouth Dirt Track, and Angell Park Speedway, on Friday through Sunday, May 20-22. Although the visit to Wilmot was eventually canceled due to early evening showers invading the area just before qualifying, action went on as planned at Plymouth and Angell Park with the All Stars ultimately sweeping the weekend. Bill Balog, a former ten-time IRA champion turned All Star, and Hunter Schuerenberg, now a three-time All Star winner in 2022, split the victories with Balog winning at Plymouth and Schuerenberg winning at Angell Park.

“Sunshine” Tyler Courtney, who swept the 2022 championship points opener at Attica Raceway Park, is currently on top of the All Star championship standings, holding down a 47-point cushion over Sam McGhee Motorsports’ Parker Price-Miller. Although Price-Miller has yet to visit All Star victory lane in 2022, the Kokomo, Indiana, native owns 11 top-ten scores in 12 feature starts.

Justin Peck, aboard the Pennsylvania-based Buch Motorsports entry, is third in the 2022 title chase, followed by Hunter Schuerenberg, the leading Series winner during point-earning competition, and Cap Henry, driver of the Lane Racing No. 4.

For those who can not witness the All Star Circuit of Champions live and in person, FloRacing.com, the official media partner and broadcast provider of the All Stars, has you covered. To access live and on-demand racing action from the All Star Circuit of Champions, visit FloRacing.com and become an annual PRO subscriber. Race fans can see all the USAC and dirt late-model action they want in addition to Eldora Speedway’s slate of races and those of the All Star Circuit of Champions. The subscription unlocks access to premium content across the entire FloSports network. Watch the events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast.

WEEKEND AGENDA:

Friday, May 27

Williams Grove Speedway | $10,000

Pit Gates: 5:00 p.m.

Driver’s Meeting: 6:15 p.m.

Saturday, May 28

Port Royal Speedway | $10,000

Pit Gates: 4:00 p.m.

Driver’s Meeting: 5:45 p.m.

Sunday, May 29

Port Royal Speedway | $29,000

Pit Gates: 4:00 p.m.

Driver’s Meeting: 5:45 p.m.