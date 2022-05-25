BOSS, NRA, D2 midgets highlight Sunday racing at Waynesfield

By Brian Liskai

WAYNESFIELD, Ohio – The MPD Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series (BOSS) and Ohio Logistics National Racing Alliance (NRA) Sprint Invaders along with the USAC D2 Thunder Midgets will highlight the action at Waynesfield Raceway Park on Sunday, May 29.

Unfortunately the winged 410 sprints have been postponed for Sunday’s event.

“I’ve talked to a lot of the area 410 race teams over the past week and between the tire situation and a busy holiday weekend with several area tracks racing Friday, Saturday and Monday…it was just in the best interest of the race teams and track to take them out of the line-up for Sunday. The skyrocketing costs of fuel, tires and everything involved…I didn’t want to put race teams or the track in a bad situation,” said Shane Helms, Waynesfield Promoter.

Tickets for Sunday’s event at “The Field are $18 for general admission; $15 for senior citizens (Ages 62 and up); $10 for teens (ages 11-15); with kids 10 and under admitted free. Pit passes are $30. Pit gates will open at 2:30 p.m. with the grandstand gates opening at 4:30 p.m. with racing underway at 7 p.m.

Get the latest Waynesfield information online at https://waynesfieldmotorsportspark.com, on Facebook by liking Waynesfield Raceway Park or on Twitter by following @OfficialWRP.