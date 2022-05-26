RAIN CLAIMS BOTH DAYS OF CIRCLE CITY RACEWAY DOUBLEHEADER

From USAC

(Indianapolis, IN) For the second straight day, Circle City Raceway became a victim of rainfall, forcing the cancelation of the Thursday, May 26 Week Of Indy USAC event.

The two-day show, featuring the USAC/AMSOIL National Sprint Car Championship and Sherley Unlimited Snow Company Modifieds, had both days washed out by rainfall. There will be no make-up date.

Those who had purchased Wednesday tickets and wristbands will be able to use them at the Monday, July 25, NOS Energy Indiana Sprint Week event at the track. Please keep them in a safe place to receive your full value.

The next USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship event is scheduled for June 14 at Grandview Speedway in Pennsylvania, the kickoff to Eastern Storm. For Circle City Raceway, the next event is this Memorial Day Monday with the CJ Rayburn Stronger than Dirt Classic.

For anyone with questions or needing more information, please reach out to Circle City Raceway or Track Enterprises via Facebook or by phone during regular business hours.

