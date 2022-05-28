Dussel, Ruhlman, and Schneider Win at Fremont

FREMONT, Ohio (May 29, 2022) — Nate Dussel, Brian Ruhlman, and Seth Schneider won sprint car features Saturday at Fremont Speedway. Dussel won the FAST 410 Sprint Car Series main event over Zeth Sabo, Lee Jacobs, D.J. Foos, and Craig Mintz. Ruhlman won the Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series main over Matt Westfall, Chad Ruhlman, Jesse Vermillion, and Cody White. Schneider was victorious in the winged 305 sprint car division over Brandon MOore, Paul Weaver, Matt Foos, and Kasey Jedrzejek.

Fremont Speedway

Fremont, Ohio

Saturday, May 28, 2022

FAST 410 Sprint Car Series

Feature:

1. 1-Nate Dussel

2. 29-Zeth Sabo

3. 81-Lee Jacobs

4. 16-DJ Foos

5. 09-Craig Mintz

6. 25R-Jordan Ryan

7. 3J-Trey Jacobs

8. 18-Cole Macedo

9. 35-Stuart Brubaker

10. 5-Byron Reed

11. 19-Justin Clark

12. 12G-Corbin Gurley

13. 49I-John Ivy

14. 7N-Darin Naida

15. 9-Ricky Peterson

16. 7T-Troy Vaccaro

17. 14-Sean Rayhall

18. 22M-Dan McCarron

19. 8M-TJ Michael

20. 41-Thomas Schinderle

21. 15-Mitch Harble

22. 23-Chris Andrews

Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series

Feature:

1. 49-Brian Ruhlman

2. 33M-Matt Westfall

3. 94C-Chad Ruhlman

4. 5V-Jesse Vermillion

5. 26W-Cody White

6. 73-Blake Vermillion

7. 2DI-Dustin Ingle

8. 24L-Lee Underwood

9. 74-Drew Rader

10. 21-Carmen Perigo

11. 68G-Tyler Gunn

12. 11L-Ricky Lewis

13. 53-Steve Little

14. 87-Paul Dues

15. 9N-Luke Hall

16. 3J-Trey Jacobs

17. 10-Saban Bibent

18. 20-Tayte Williamson

19. 9G-Cody Gardner

20. 14-Chad Wilson

21. 11-Mike Thompson

22. 1M-Mike Moore

23. 44-Tom Davies

24. 0-Steve Irwin

Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 36-Seth Schneider

2. 7M-Brandon Moore

3. 31-Paul Weaver

4. 12-Matt Foos

5. 5K-Kasey Jedrzejek

6. 19R-Steve Rando

7. 61-Tyler Shullick

8. X-Mike Keegan

9. 9R-Logan Riehl

10. 26-Jamie Miller

11. 8-Bobby Clark

12. 20i-Kelsey Ivy

13. 32-Bryce Lucius

14. 15k-Creed Kemenah

15. 10X-Dustin Stroup

16. 5-Kody Brewer

17. 2-Brenden Torok

18. 78-Austin Black

19. 10TS-Tyler Schiets

20. 28-Shawn Valenti