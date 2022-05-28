Dussel, Ruhlman, and Schneider Win at Fremont

FREMONT, Ohio (May 29, 2022) — Nate Dussel, Brian Ruhlman, and Seth Schneider won sprint car features Saturday at Fremont Speedway. Dussel won the FAST 410 Sprint Car Series main event over Zeth Sabo, Lee Jacobs, D.J. Foos, and Craig Mintz. Ruhlman won the Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series main over Matt Westfall, Chad Ruhlman, Jesse Vermillion, and Cody White. Schneider was victorious in the winged 305 sprint car division over Brandon MOore, Paul Weaver, Matt Foos, and Kasey Jedrzejek.
Fremont Speedway
Fremont, Ohio
Saturday, May 28, 2022
FAST 410 Sprint Car Series
Feature:
1. 1-Nate Dussel
2. 29-Zeth Sabo
3. 81-Lee Jacobs
4. 16-DJ Foos
5. 09-Craig Mintz
6. 25R-Jordan Ryan
7. 3J-Trey Jacobs
8. 18-Cole Macedo
9. 35-Stuart Brubaker
10. 5-Byron Reed
11. 19-Justin Clark
12. 12G-Corbin Gurley
13. 49I-John Ivy
14. 7N-Darin Naida
15. 9-Ricky Peterson
16. 7T-Troy Vaccaro
17. 14-Sean Rayhall
18. 22M-Dan McCarron
19. 8M-TJ Michael
20. 41-Thomas Schinderle
21. 15-Mitch Harble
22. 23-Chris Andrews
Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series
Feature:
1. 49-Brian Ruhlman
2. 33M-Matt Westfall
3. 94C-Chad Ruhlman
4. 5V-Jesse Vermillion
5. 26W-Cody White
6. 73-Blake Vermillion
7. 2DI-Dustin Ingle
8. 24L-Lee Underwood
9. 74-Drew Rader
10. 21-Carmen Perigo
11. 68G-Tyler Gunn
12. 11L-Ricky Lewis
13. 53-Steve Little
14. 87-Paul Dues
15. 9N-Luke Hall
16. 3J-Trey Jacobs
17. 10-Saban Bibent
18. 20-Tayte Williamson
19. 9G-Cody Gardner
20. 14-Chad Wilson
21. 11-Mike Thompson
22. 1M-Mike Moore
23. 44-Tom Davies
24. 0-Steve Irwin
Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 36-Seth Schneider
2. 7M-Brandon Moore
3. 31-Paul Weaver
4. 12-Matt Foos
5. 5K-Kasey Jedrzejek
6. 19R-Steve Rando
7. 61-Tyler Shullick
8. X-Mike Keegan
9. 9R-Logan Riehl
10. 26-Jamie Miller
11. 8-Bobby Clark
12. 20i-Kelsey Ivy
13. 32-Bryce Lucius
14. 15k-Creed Kemenah
15. 10X-Dustin Stroup
16. 5-Kody Brewer
17. 2-Brenden Torok
18. 78-Austin Black
19. 10TS-Tyler Schiets
20. 28-Shawn Valenti