Leary Wins BC’s Indiana Double at Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. (May 29, 2022) — C.J. Leary won the non-wing sprint car portion of “BC’s Indiana Double” Sunday night at Kokomo Speedway. Justin Gran, Shane Cottle, Jake Swanson, and Tye Mihocko rounded out the top five.

BC’s Indiana Double

Kokomo Speedway

Kokomo, Indiana

Sunday, May 29, 2022

Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 81-C.J. Leary

2. 4-Justin Grant

3. 74x-Shane Cottle

4. 5t-Jake Swanson

5. 5m-Tye Mihocko

6. 57B-Cole Bodine

7. 11-Jack Hoyer

8. 4p-Scotty Weir

9. 1H-Korbyn Hayslett

10. 42-Thomas Meseraull

11. 86-Keith Sheffer

12. 5-Alex Banales

13. 39-Matt Goodnight

14. 57-Colton Cottle

15. 41-Ricky Lewis

16. 77S-Travis Berryhill

17. 16k-Coby Barksdale

18. 34c-Sterling Cling

19. 34-Parker Frederickson

20. 5x-Max Adams

21. 36d-Dave Darland