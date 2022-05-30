Leary Wins BC’s Indiana Double at Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. (May 29, 2022) — C.J. Leary won the non-wing sprint car portion of “BC’s Indiana Double” Sunday night at Kokomo Speedway. Justin Gran, Shane Cottle, Jake Swanson, and Tye Mihocko rounded out the top five.
BC’s Indiana Double
Kokomo Speedway
Kokomo, Indiana
Sunday, May 29, 2022
Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 81-C.J. Leary
2. 4-Justin Grant
3. 74x-Shane Cottle
4. 5t-Jake Swanson
5. 5m-Tye Mihocko
6. 57B-Cole Bodine
7. 11-Jack Hoyer
8. 4p-Scotty Weir
9. 1H-Korbyn Hayslett
10. 42-Thomas Meseraull
11. 86-Keith Sheffer
12. 5-Alex Banales
13. 39-Matt Goodnight
14. 57-Colton Cottle
15. 41-Ricky Lewis
16. 77S-Travis Berryhill
17. 16k-Coby Barksdale
18. 34c-Sterling Cling
19. 34-Parker Frederickson
20. 5x-Max Adams
21. 36d-Dave Darland