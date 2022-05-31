Summer Nationals Heats Things up This Weekend; Tribute to Tyler Wolf

SLC Promotions,

CHICO, Calif., May 31, 2022 — As things continue to warm up as we approach the beginning of summer in California, SLC Promotions is turning up the heat this weekend at Silver Dollar Speedway. The first Summer Nationals takes place this weekend, Friday night June 3rd, and Saturday night, June 4th.

Friday night features three divisions led by the winged 360 sprint cars, B mods, and the Shelby’s Pest Control Hobby Stocks. All three divisions are chasing season long championship points.

Saturday night we once again pay tribute to Tyler Wolf. For the first time, the Tyler Wolf Memorial will race under the banner of the Sprint Car Challenge Tour (SCCT). The BCRA Lightning Sprints will companion the SCCT on Saturday.

Pit gate for the competitors will open at 2 PM both days. On Friday night, the front grandstand gate will open at 5 PM. On Saturday night, the front gate will open at 4 PM and be accompanied by Happy Hour from 4 PM to 6 PM. Live music, corn hole, discount drinks will entice the early arrivers.

Driver’s meeting is scheduled for 5 PM sharp on Friday and 4:30 Pm sharp on Saturday. Big car counts are expected for each night.

Fans can skip the lines on race day and purchase their tickets on-line by following this link https://www.eventsprout.com/event/silver-dollar-speedway-2022

Fans can also purchase tickets at the track on each race day. Adult general admission for Friday night is $20.00. Juniors/Seniors aged (12-15) or (60+) are $15.00. Kids 11 and under are $5.00. Saturday night admission for adults is $25.00, Juniors/Seniors $15.00, and kids 11 and under are $5.00. If you purchase ticket on-line, a small user fee is attached to each ticket purchased.

Silver Dollar Speedway championship points for our three separate divisions are updated and located at our website www.silverdollarspeedway.com.

This weekend we will honor Tyler Wolf who at the tender age of 20, died because of a sprint car crash that took place at Calistoga Speedway in October of 2012. Since then, the Silver Dollar Speedway has honored this young man. Wolf won three sprint car main events in his career, all at Silver Dollar. His final regular-season win took place on Aug. 25, 2012, for which he was awarded the perennial 6-foot Pepsi trophy for that race.

Wolf was 19 and raced in a black No. 19 sprint car when he won the 2011 track title at Silver Dollar Speedway, becoming the youngest sprint car champion in the track’s history. Chuck Wolf said a new Tyler Wolf Memorial shirt is being made for Saturday. Extra financial incentives for the winged 360 sprint car drivers will be plentiful during the Wolf Memorial. Those details will be released once everything gets solidified from those generous sponsors.

Please call (530) 966-4020 to reserve camping spot.

Two nights of grassroots dirt track racing featuring some of the best winged 360 sprint car drivers in the world. Qualifying, heat races, dash, non-qualifier events and main events highlight both days of the Summer Nationals for winged 360 sprint cars. Friday night, the Sport Mods and Hobby Stocks will each compete in heat races and main events. Saturday night the BCRA Lightning Sprints are set for heat race and main event action.

Silver Dollar Speedway is a high-banked, quarter-mile clay oval race track located on the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds at 2357 Fair St., Chico, California. Opened in 1962, the track hosts multiple high-profile events including the marquee Gold Cup Race of Champions, Silver Cup, David Tarter Memorial and the Fall Nationals.

silverdollarspeedway.com • facebook.com/sdspeedway • twitter.com/sdspeedway

Founded in 2021 by championship auto racers Brad Sweet and Kyle Larson—along with business partner Colby Copeland—SLC (Sweet Larson Copeland) Promotions is dedicated to leading grassroots dirt track racing into the future while preserving the sport’s rich history. SLC manages and operates Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico,