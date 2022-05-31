URC 360 SPRINT CAR KRAMER KUP THIS SATURDAY

By Steve Inch

SELINSGROVE, Pa. – Selinsgrove Speedway will present the Ninth Annual Kramer Kup for 360 sprint cars sanctioned by the United Racing Club (URC) at 7 p.m. this Saturday, June 4, on Brian Wentzel Trucking LLC Night.

The 25-lap tribute race for 360 sprint cars will honor the memory of Hall-of-Famer Kramer Williamson of Palmyra and will pay $2,573 to win and $273 to start out of the $12,500 purse. The winner will also take home the beautiful Kramer Kup pink trophy cup.

Brian Wentzel Trucking LLC of Selinsgrove has also posted bonuses in the amounts of $200, $150, and $100 for the top three finishing 358 sprint cars in the Kramer Kup feature.

Joining the 360 sprint cars will be the Apache Tree Service 305 sprint cars and A&A Auto Stores roadrunners in 20-lap and 12-lap main events, respectively.

Apache Tree Service of Middleburg is sponsoring the annual Kids’ Money Scramble in the amount of $550 that will take place on the frontstretch of the speedway for three age groups: 4 and under, 5-9 years old, and 10-12 years old.

Grandstand and pit gates will open at 5 p.m. with qualifying slated to begin at 7 p.m.

Kramer Williamson succumbed to injuries he sustained in a sprint car racing accident at the Lincoln Speedway in Abottstown in August of 2013.

For most of his racing career, Williamson drove the famous “Pink Panther” No. 73 sprint car and won hundreds of races across the country as well as in Australia and Canada. He clinched sprint car track championships at Selinsgrove Speedway and Williams Grove Speedway, where he was also a winner of the prestigious Williams Grove National Open.

In 2008, Williamson was recognized for his accomplishments in auto racing when he was inducted into the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame in Knoxville, Iowa.

At Selinsgrove Speedway, Williamson’s lone championship was in 1978. His first win in a super sprint car at the track was on Sept. 3, 1973, and his last was on Aug. 10, 1981. He is tied with Barry Camp of Beavertown for the ninth spot on the track’s all-time win list for super sprint cars with 25 career victories.

During the latter part of his career, Williamson had been touring on the URC circuit. He scored a single URC win at Selinsgrove on July 8, 1995, which was the last time he won a race at his former home track. In all, Williamson recorded 67 career wins and three championships with URC.

Mark Smith of Sunbury has won five of the eight Kramer Kups, with victories in 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2020. Robbie Stillwaggon of Burlington, N.J., scored the prestigious win in 2015, while Ryan Smith of Kunkletown took home the 2019 trophy cup. Jason Shultz of Carlisle is the defending winner.

Fans are encouraged to wear Kramer Williamson T-shirts or pink apparel to honor his memory this Saturday at the speedway.

For the latest news, results, and race status, visit selinsgrovespeedway.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The speedway office can be reached at 570.374.2266.

SELINSGROVE SPEEDWAY RACE INFORMATION FOR SATURDAY, JUNE 4, 2022:

RACING:

United Racing Club 360 Sprint Cars (Kramer Kup)

PASS/IMCA 305 Sprint Cars

Roadrunners

TIMES:

Gates Open: 5PM

Qualifying: 7PM

ADMISSION:

Adults: $15

Students (12-17) $10

Kids 11 & Under FREE GA

Pit Passes (All Ages): $30

2022 Kramer Kup 360 Sprint Car Purse: 1) $2,573 2) $1,200 3) $1,000 4) $800 5) $600 6) $500 7) $475 8) $450 9) $425 10) $400 11) $375 12) $350 13) $325 14) $300 15-24) $273

358 Sprint Car Bonuses: $200, $150, $100

Tow: $100