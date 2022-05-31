Zeitner Wins Ben Nothdurft Memorial and Timms Takes NOSA Series Victory During Marquee Event at Huset’s Speedway

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (May 29, 2022) – Justin Zeitner and Ryan Timms produced thrilling victories on Sunday night at Huset’s Speedway during the opening round of a Memorial Day Weekend doubleheader.

Zeitner swept the Tri-State Late Models action, capturing the $5,000-to-win Ben Nothdurft Memorial presented by Bargain Barn Tire Center, while Timms used a last-lap pass to score the triumph during the Buffalo Wild Wings Northern Outlaw Sprint Association and Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig feature.

Zeitner was quickest in qualifying and he won a heat race before leading all 40 laps of the A Main to cap a stellar night.

“It’s pretty awesome,” he said. “I didn’t know the Nothdurft’s that well here a couple of years ago. Last year we beat up and down the road with them. They are first-class people to run up and down the road with and just BS with in the pits during the day. They’ve been nothing but kind to me. If Blair (Nothdurft) can’t win this deal I want to win it. I thank them for putting the money up. I thank Huset’s for having this deal. My grandpa used to race here. To come up here to South Dakota and win a race is pretty damn special for me.”

The only thing that slowed Zeitner was a handful of cautions, but the final one came at a good time as Don Shaw and Dave Mass had closed within a few car lengths with seven laps remaining. Zeitner quickly built a lead on the final restart and maintained the advantage to win by 1.065 seconds.

Shaw held off Mass for second place with Lance Schill placing fourth and Nate Beyenhof ending fifth.

Schill, Gary Brown Jr. and Shaw joined Zeitner as heat race winners. Shawn Kirwin was the B Main winner.

Kerry Madsen had the dominant car throughout the Buffalo Wild Wings Northern Outlaw Sprint Association and Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig portion of the racing program. He set quick time during qualifying, advanced to a runner-up result in a heat race and led all but the final lap of the main event.

Timms ran second for the first 24 laps before making the race-winning move with a slide job entering turns three and four coming to the checkered flag. The lone caution of the race occurred with nine laps remaining and Timms stayed within striking distance by diamonding the exit of each corner as Madsen entered traffic with five laps remaining.

Madsen mostly ran the cushion around the dirt oval with Timms in tow as the white flag was waved. Timms edged closer in turns one and two before diving to the bottom entering turn three and sliding up in front of Madsen, who turned underneath Timms. The duo drag raced off turn four and to the checkered flag with Timms winning by four hundredths of a second.

“Right before that last caution I started doing it on the lapped cars and I could kind of start seeing him again,” Timms said of diamonding the corners. “When I saw the white (flag) I was getting kind of worried, but I just threw it in as hard as I could and it stuck. I’m really just in shock. I can’t believe that happened. I didn’t know I won until I went across the scales.

“It’s pretty awesome to beat someone like him who has a million laps around this place.”

Timms became the fourth different winner in the division in four races this season.

Madsen’s runner-up result marked his career-best outing at the track.

“I’m disappointed for the team,” he said. “With the traffic, that’s just part of motorsports. I got beat. It’s as simple as that. Everything was good. I just got beat.”

Brooke Tatnell rounded out the podium to garner his best result of the season at Huset’s Speedway.

“It’s always disappointing to not have a good run on your sponsor’s night and that’s what happened last week,” he said. “It’s a credit to Doug that he kept on striving and kept on striving.”

Thomas Kennedy ran fourth and Austin McCarl placed fifth.

Carson McCarl, Kaleb Johnson and Dusty Zomer were the heat race winners. Cody Hansen claimed the B Main triumph.

The action continues at Huset’s Speedway on Monday when the track showcases the NOSA Series/Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig, the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series and the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks.

The gates open at 4:30 p.m. with racing at 7:30 p.m.

Adult tickets are $20 at the gate or $17 if purchased in advance. Tickets for students 13-years-old to 18-years-old are $10 at the gate or $8 in advance. Children 12-years-old and younger get in free.

Advanced tickets can be purchased online at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true .

RACE RESULTS AT HUSET’S SPEEDWAY (May 29, 2022) –

Tri-State Late Models

A Feature (40 Laps): 1. 62-Justin Zeitner (2); 2. 42-Don Shaw (4); 3. 2-Dave Mass (7); 4. 17-Lance Schill (1); 5. 51-Nate Beyenhof (5); 6. 37JR-Morgan Ward Grosz (11); 7. 10C-Chad Olsen (6); 8. 5E-Shane Edginton (12); 9. 22-Gary Brown Jr (3); 10. 38-Jordan Heiman (9); 11. 20-Trevor Anderson (15); 12. 27M-Tyler Myers (8); 13. X-Josh Rogotzke (16); 14. 11-Brad Vogt (13); 15. (DNF) 76-Blair Nothdurft (17); 16. (DNF) 9V-Eric Vanosdall (10); 17. (DNF) 10K-Shawn Kirwin (21); 18. (DNF) 748-Kyle Jensen (22); 19. (DNF) 37-Scott Ward (14); 20. (DNF) 9-Jared Jelsma (24); 21. (DNF) 07-Ben Sukup (19); 22. (DNF) 15M-Shane DeMey (20); 23. (DNF) 10-Junior Coover (18); 24. (DNF) 71-Mike Benson (23).

B Feature (8 Laps): 1. 10K-Shawn Kirwin (4); 2. 748-Kyle Jensen (1); 3. 71-Mike Benson (3); 4. 9-Jared Jelsma (2); 5. 49-Brock Carlson (5); 6. 91-Gabe Umbarger (7); 7. 55S-Ryan Schaufler (6); 8. (DNS) 5-Luke Sathoff.

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 62-Justin Zeitner (1); 2. 10C-Chad Olsen (2); 3. 38-Jordan Heiman (4); 4. 11-Brad Vogt (3); 5. 76-Blair Nothdurft (5); 6. 748-Kyle Jensen (6); 7. 49-Brock Carlson (7).

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 17-Lance Schill (1); 2. 27M-Tyler Myers (2); 3. 9V-Eric Vanosdall (3); 4. 37-Scott Ward (5); 5. 10-Junior Coover (4); 6. 9-Jared Jelsma (7); 7. 55S-Ryan Schaufler (6).

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 22-Gary Brown Jr (1); 2. 2-Dave Mass (2); 3. 37JR-Morgan Ward Grosz (4); 4. 20-Trevor Anderson (7); 5. 07-Ben Sukup (3); 6. 71-Mike Benson (6); 7. (DNS) 5-Luke Sathoff.

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 42-Don Shaw (1); 2. 51-Nate Beyenhof (2); 3. 5E-Shane Edginton (4); 4. X-Josh Rogotzke (6); 5. 15M-Shane DeMey (3); 6. 10K-Shawn Kirwin (5); 7. 91-Gabe Umbarger (7).

Qualifying (2 Laps): 1. 62-Justin Zeitner, 00:13.299 (28); 2. 17-Lance Schill, 00:13.547 (19); 3. 22-Gary Brown Jr, 00:13.586 (22); 4. 42-Don Shaw, 00:13.628 (14); 5. 10C-Chad Olsen, 00:13.668 (25); 6. 27M-Tyler Myers, 00:13.669 (16); 7. 2-Dave Mass, 00:13.904 (7); 8. 51-Nate Beyenhof, 00:14.066 (5); 9. 11-Brad Vogt, 00:14.113 (20); 10. 9V-Eric Vanosdall, 00:14.269 (10); 11. 07-Ben Sukup, 00:14.316 (18); 12. 15M-Shane DeMey, 00:14.390 (21); 13. 38-Jordan Heiman, 00:14.513 (6); 14. 10-Junior Coover, 00:14.541 (4); 15. 37JR-Morgan Ward Grosz, 00:14.549 (15); 16. 5E-Shane Edginton, 00:14.580 (8); 17. 76-Blair Nothdurft, 00:14.630 (12); 18. 37-Scott Ward, 00:14.661 (3); 19. 5-Luke Sathoff, 00:14.754 (23); 20. 10K-Shawn Kirwin, 00:14.966 (1); 21. 748-Kyle Jensen, 00:15.017 (13); 22. 55S-Ryan Schaufler, 00:15.072 (27); 23. 71-Mike Benson, 00:15.118 (24); 24. X-Josh Rogotzke, 00:15.210 (9); 25. 49-Brock Carlson, 00:15.342 (17); 26. 9-Jared Jelsma, 00:15.733 (11); 27. 20-Trevor Anderson, 00:16.018 (2); 28. (DNS) 91-Gabe Umbarger, 00:16.018.

NOSA Series/Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 5T-Ryan Timms (2); 2. 83JR-Kerry Madsen (1); 3. 16-Brooke Tatnell (5); 4. 21K-Thomas Kennedy (3); 5. 88-Austin McCarl (6); 6. 7-Justin Henderson (8); 7. ACE-Dusty Zomer (4); 8. 09-Matt Juhl (7); 9. 27-Carson McCarl (9); 10. 81-Jack Dover (14); 11. 14-Jody Rosenboom (17); 12. 1X-Jake Bubak (10); 13. 13-Mark Dobmeier (12); 14. 47-Brant O’Banion (13); 15. 8H-Jade Hastings (16); 16. 4-Cody Hansen (19); 17. 11M-Brendan Mullen (15); 18. 22K-Kaleb Johnson (11); 19. 22-Riley Goodno (21); 20. 51A-Elliot Amdahl (18); 21. 0-Alex Schriever (22); 22. (DNF) 17-Zach Omdahl (23); 23. (DNF) 97-Alan Gilbertson (24); 24. (DNF) 9N-Wade Nygaard (20).

B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 4-Cody Hansen (1); 2. 9N-Wade Nygaard (2); 3. 22-Riley Goodno (3); 4. 0-Alex Schriever (4); 5. 17-Zach Omdahl (5); 6. 97-Alan Gilbertson (6); 7. 14T-Tim Estenson (9); 8. 10J-Justin Jacobsma (7); 9. 05-Colin Smith (8); 10. (DNS) 101-Chuck McGillivray.

Fatheadz Eyewear Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 27-Carson McCarl (1); 2. 83JR-Kerry Madsen (4); 3. 21K-Thomas Kennedy (2); 4. 16-Brooke Tatnell (3); 5. 47-Brant O’Banion (5); 6. 51A-Elliot Amdahl (9); 7. 22-Riley Goodno (8); 8. 4-Cody Hansen (6); 9. 9N-Wade Nygaard (7); 10. 14T-Tim Estenson (10).

KND Safety Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 22K-Kaleb Johnson (1); 2. 88-Austin McCarl (2); 3. 7-Justin Henderson (4); 4. 5T-Ryan Timms (3); 5. 81-Jack Dover (5); 6. 14-Jody Rosenboom (6); 7. 0-Alex Schriever (9); 8. 97-Alan Gilbertson (7); 9. (DNS) 101-Chuck McGillivray.

Smith TI Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. ACE-Dusty Zomer (2); 2. 13-Mark Dobmeier (1); 3. 09-Matt Juhl (4); 4. 1X-Jake Bubak (3); 5. 8H-Jade Hastings (6); 6. 11M-Brendan Mullen (5); 7. 17-Zach Omdahl (7); 8. 10J-Justin Jacobsma (9); 9. 05-Colin Smith (8).

Nordica Warehouses Qualifying (2 Laps): 1. 83JR-Kerry Madsen, 00:10.870 (15); 2. 7-Justin Henderson, 00:10.977 (19); 3. 09-Matt Juhl, 00:11.042 (22); 4. 16-Brooke Tatnell, 00:11.087 (5); 5. 5T-Ryan Timms, 00:11.103 (9); 6. 1X-Jake Bubak, 00:11.156 (7); 7. 21K-Thomas Kennedy, 00:11.187 (10); 8. 88-Austin McCarl, 00:11.229 (8); 9. ACE-Dusty Zomer, 00:11.230 (6); 10. 27-Carson McCarl, 00:11.241 (16); 11. 22K-Kaleb Johnson, 00:11.256 (28); 12. 13-Mark Dobmeier, 00:11.267 (26); 13. 47-Brant O’Banion, 00:11.271 (11); 14. 81-Jack Dover, 00:11.288 (12); 15. 11M-Brendan Mullen, 00:11.304 (2); 16. 4-Cody Hansen, 00:11.345 (13); 17. 14-Jody Rosenboom, 00:11.348 (14); 18. 8H-Jade Hastings, 00:11.368 (25); 19. 9N-Wade Nygaard, 00:11.396 (17); 20. 97-Alan Gilbertson, 00:11.420 (23); 21. 17-Zach Omdahl, 00:11.439 (4); 22. 22-Riley Goodno, 00:11.440 (18); 23. 101-Chuck McGillivray, 00:11.562 (21); 24. 05-Colin Smith, 00:11.599 (3); 25. 51A-Elliot Amdahl, 00:11.647 (20); 26. 0-Alex Schriever, 00:11.649 (1); 27. 10J-Justin Jacobsma, 00:11.680 (24); 28. 14T-Tim Estenson, 00:11.782 (27).

2022 HUSET’S SPEEDWAY WEEKLY DIVISION FEATURE WINNERS –

Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig:

Lynton Jeffrey – 1 (May 15); Parker Price-Miller – 1 (May 8);Giovanni Scelzi – 1 (May 22); and Ryan Timms – 1 (May 29)

Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series :

Brandon Bosma – 1 (May 8); Lee Goos Jr. – 1 (May 22); and Trevor Serbus – 1 (May 15)

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks:

Zach Olivier – 1 (May 22); Matt Steuerwald – 1 (May 8); and Cory Yeigh – 1 (May 15)