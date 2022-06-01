TAKE ME DOWN TO TRI-CITY: USAC MIDGETS ARE ON THE WAY THURSDAY

By Richie Murray

Granite City, Illinois (May 31, 2022)………When it comes to USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget history, Tri-City Speedway is among the most enduring tracks over the series’ first 67 seasons.

Making its debut on the schedule in 1961, only Indiana’s Kokomo and Lawrenceburg Speedways have a lengthier history that Tri-City’s oval in Granite City, Ill.

And, without a doubt, Tri-City Speedway has also endured as the host of some of the most spectacular events for the series time and time again.

For the 46th time, and for the first time in three seasons, a points-paying USAC National Midget event comes to Tri-City this Thursday night, June 2, as a large contingent of talent aspires to bring home the $5,000 winner’s share.

Much has changed at the top of the leaderboard in terms of the series standings since the series’ last Tri-City foray in 2019 as new stars have emerged and taken a firm grip upon the championship race.

The series has sat idle since April 23 following Buddy Kofoid’s emergence in victory lane for the first time with the series in 2022. Justin Grant has won three of the four series features run this year and, thus, heads the standings at the moment.

Grant (Ione, Calif.) made his lone USAC National Midget appearance at Tri-City a good one, standing on the edge of the podium with a 3rd place result in 2019.

While Kofoid (Penngrove, Calif.) has yet to compete with USAC at Tri-City, he does own a victory there, scoring the Gold Crown Nationals under POWRi sanction in 2020.

Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson (Elk Grove, Calif.) will make his USAC season debut on Thursday at Tri-City in the seat of the CB Industries No. 86. Larson owns two career USAC National Midget feature victories at Tri-City back in 2011 and 2012, while also notching a runner-up finish in 2012.

Leading series Rookie Mitchel Moles (Raisin City, Calif.) has been impressive, standing third overall in points, but this Thursday presents a first-time challenge for the driver who led 22 laps and finished as the runner-up in his most recent series start at Port City.

For much of the younger crop, their first Tri-City midget experiences came via the 2020 Gold Crown Midget Nationals. Surging Bryant Wiedeman (Colby, Kan.), fourth in USAC points, finished 9th in the event while Cannon McIntosh (Bixby, Okla.), fifth in points, earned a solid 3rd place finish in addition to charging from 18th to 7th there with USAC in 2019.

Veteran Thomas Meseraull’s USAC Midget results at Tri-City date back to 2010. That year, he turned in a 9th and repeated a 9th in 2012. He tallied his best result of 3rd in 2015 and also garnered another top-five with a 5th in 2015.

Seventh in the series standings is Logan Seavey (Sutter, Calif.), who was dynamite in his 2019 USAC Midget debut at Tri-City, leading a race-high 13 laps and finishing second, and comes into the week with unfinished business at the 3/8-mile dirt oval.

Kaylee Bryson (Muskogee, Okla.) took 8th in the 2020 Gold Crown and resides eighth in the USAC standings heading in after a pair of top-ten results in her last two starts at Port City in April, including a season-best 3rd.

Ethan Mitchell (Mooresville, N.C.), ninth in the point standings, is having his most consistent USAC season to date as he vies for victory number one of his USAC career in what will be his Tri-City debut.

Among the veterans in the field are Zach Daum (Pocahontas, Ill.), who has been all over the top-five in USAC competition at Tri-City but has yet to land that elusive first series victory at the track. He’s been 2nd in 2015 and 2016; he was 3rd twice in 2011; he’s recorded four 4th place finishes, three on successive occasions in 2013, and once more in 2015; he’s also been 5th in 2011 for a total of nine USAC top-fives at Tri-City.

Steve Buckwalter’s first USAC National Midget start at Tri-City arrived back in 2003. The rocket from Royersford, Pa. is back on it with a new Honda powerplant at the place he finished 3rd in 2015, 5th in 2010, 6th in 2011 and 2015 and 9th in 2010.

Jason McDougal (Broken Arrow, Okla.) took 17th in his lone USAC Midget run at Tri-City in 2019, and recently, was named as the new driver for Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports, where he’ll partner with teammate and Tri-City debuter Hayden Reinbold (Gilbert, Ariz.).

Meanwhile, a slew of driver in this week’s field are preparing for their first USAC Midget showing at Tri-City after recent appearances. Joe B. Miller (Millersville, Mo.) took 10th there in a 2019 USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship event. Sam Johnson (St. Charles, Mo.) was 13th in the 2020 Gold Crown while recent POWRi Midget and Huset’s wing sprint car winner Ryan Timms (Oklahoma City, Okla.) was 14th that night and Brenham Crouch (Lubbock, Texas) was 17th.

Outstanding women drivers can be found all throughout the field, with Bryson being joined by Port City fast-timer Taylor Reimer (Bixby, Okla.), Ocala third-place finisher Jade Avedisian (Clovis, Calif.), two-time 2022 series heat race winner Maria Cofer (Macdoel, Calif.) and series Rookie Mariah Ede (Fresno, Calif.).

They come from as far as New Zealand with Travis Buckley (Auckland, N.Z.) making his first series appearance at Tri-City along with Shamrock Classic runner-up Chance Crum (Snohomish, Wash.), Port City top-five finisher Chase McDermand (Springfield, Ill.) and two-time USAC Midwest Thunder SpeeD2 Midget champion Jacob Denney (Galloway, Ohio).

Series Rookies in the field will also bring us CB Industries teammates Dominic Gorden (Clovis, Calif.) and Jace Park (Overland Park, Kan.) as well as the series debut by youngster Cade Lewis (Bakersfield, Calif.), whose father, Colby Lewis, is a former World Series game winning pitcher for Major League Baseball’s Texas Rangers.

On Thursday at Granite City, Ill., the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship will be joined by the HART Outlaw Non Wing Micros, LO206 Wing Karts & Jr. Sprints. The pits open at Noon Central, grandstands at 4pm and cars get on track at 6:30pm.

All tickets are general admission and seating is on a first come basis. Tickets are $30 with kids age 12 and under free. Pit passes are $35 for member and $40 for non-members. Kid pit passes (ages 6-12) are $15. For children age 5 and under, pit passes are free.

That marks the first of eight races in a 10-night span that continues with the start of Indiana Midget Week at Bloomington Speedway on June 3, Lawrenceburg Speedway on June 4, Tri-State Speedway on June 5, Circle City Raceway on June 8, Lincoln Park Speedway on June 9, Gas City I-69 Speedway on June 10 and Kokomo Speedway on June 11.

Full event coverage for Thursday night at Tri-City Speedway can be watched live and on-demand on FloRacing at https://bit.ly/3u7ID2N.

USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Justin Grant-305, 2-Buddy Kofoid-300, 3-Mitchel Moles-244, 4-Bryant Wiedeman-238, 5-Cannon McIntosh-233, 6-Thomas Meseraull-219, 7-Logan Seavey-215, 8-Kaylee Bryson-211, 9-Ethan Mitchell-176, 10-Tanner Thorson-172.

TRACK RECORDS FOR USAC NATIONAL MIDGETS AT TRI-CITY SPEEDWAY:

1 Lap – 6/11/2010 – Darren Hagen – 14.735

6 Laps – 10/3/2013 – Brady Bacon – 1:31.13

8 Laps – 10/7/2011 – Zach Daum – 1:58.38

10 Laps – 10/3/2013 – Colten Cottle – 2:33.35

12 Laps – 10/6/2012 – Dave Darland – 3:27.18

25 Laps – 10/1/2010 – Darren Hagen – 6:43.94

35 Laps – 10/7/2016 – Tanner Thorson – 9:24.36

ALL-TIME USAC NATIONAL MIDGET WINS AT TRI-CITY SPEEDWAY:

5-Tanner Thorson

4-Darren Hagen & Bob Tattersall

3-Mel Kenyon

2-Bryan Clauson, Jeff Gordon, Tracy Hines, Steve Knepper & Kyle Larson

1-Rico Abreu, Christopher Bell, Merle Bettenhausen, Tom Bigelow, Pancho Carter, Jimmy Caruthers, Jerry Coons Jr., Tyler Courtney, Danny Frye, Russ Gamester, Jack Hewitt, Levi Jones, Don Meacham, Bill Mehner, Larry Rice, Les Scott, Bob Wente, Josh Wise & J.J. Yeley

PAST USAC NATIONAL MIDGET FEATURE WINNERS AT TRI-CITY SPEEDWAY:

1961: Danny Frye (8/17)

1966: Bill Mehner (7/17), Bob Tattersall (7/31) & Don Meacham (9/11)

1967: Mel Kenyon (6/11) & Bob Tattersall (7/30)

1968: Bob Tattersall (7/7) & Bob Tattersall (9/28)

1969: Bob Wente (7/6), Mel Kenyon (7/20) & Les Scott (9/14)

1970: Larry Rice (7/5) & Jimmy Caruthers (9/20)

1971: Merle Bettenhausen (6/20)

1972: Pancho Carter (9/30)

1984: Tom Bigelow (9/1)

1985: Mel Kenyon (8/31)

1990: Russ Gamester (5/5), Jeff Gordon (7/3) & Jeff Gordon (9/1)

1991: Steve Knepper (4/27), Steve Knepper (7/3) & Jack Hewitt (8/31)

2002: J.J. Yeley (8/24)

2003: Tracy Hines (6/4)

2005: Josh Wise (8/24)

2008: Brad Sweet (Special Event on 10/9), Brad Sweet (Special Event on 10/10) & Jerry Coons Jr. (10/11)

2010: Bryan Clauson (6/11), Darren Hagen (9/30), Darren Hagen (10/1) & Darren Hagen (10/2)

2011: Darren Hagen (10/6), Kyle Larson (10/7) & Levi Jones (10/8)

2012: Tracy Hines (10/4) & Kyle Larson (10/6)

2013: Rico Abreu (10/3), Bryan Clauson (10/4) & Christopher Bell (10/6)

2015: Tanner Thorson (9/4) & Tanner Thorson (9/5)

2016: Tanner Thorson (10/6), Tanner Thorson (10/7) & Tanner Thorson (10/8)

2019: Tyler Courtney (5/17)

PAST TRI-CITY SPEEDWAY USAC NATIONAL MIDGET FEATURE RESULTS:

AUGUST 17, 1961 FEATURE: (50 laps) 1. Danny Frye, 2. Dale Swaim, 3. Gene Hartley, 4. Porky Rachwitz, 5. Chuck Weyant, 6. Rex Easton, 7. Buddy Cagle, 8. Allen Crowe, 9. Tommy Copp, 10. Bob Wente, 11. Chuck Rodee, 12. Jimmy Davies, 13. Joe Walter, 14. Bill Homeier, 15. Dwight Brown, 16. Bud Hoppe, 17. Jim McVay, 18. Leroy Warriner.

JULY 17, 1966 FEATURE: (40 laps) 1. Bill Mehner, 2. Don Meacham, 3. Chuck Arnold, 4. Bob Wente, 5. Bobby Grim, 6. Mike McGreevy, 7. Les Scott, 8. Mel Kenyon, 9. Bud Hoppe, 10. Ray Elliott, 11. Wib Spalding, 12. Gary Bettenhausen, 13. Bob Hauck, 14. Bob Lithgow, 15. Bob Tattersall, 16. Danny Frye, 17. Tom Sellberg, 18. Burt Wilson.

JULY 31, 1966 FEATURE: (40 laps) 1. Bob Tattersall, 2. Bob Wente, 3. Mel Kenyon, 4. Mike McGreevy, 5. Dick Atkins, 6. Dwight Brown, 7. Bill Mehner, 8. Sonny Ates, 9. Bud Hoppe, 10. Don Meacham, 11. Bob Lithgow, 12. John Batts, 13. Bill Renshaw, 14. Ralph Liguori, 15. Burt Wilson, 16. Billy Humphreys, 17. Chuck Weyant, 18. Arnie Knepper.

SEPTEMBER 11, 1966 FEATURE: (40 laps) 1. Don Meacham, 2. Bill Mehner, 3. Mel Kenyon, 4. Arnie Knepper, 5. Mike McGreevy, 6. Bob Tattersall, 7. Bob Wente, 8. Danny Frye, 9. Wib Spalding, 10. Burt Wilson, 11. Jigger Sirois, 12. Don Vogler, 13. Sonny Ates, 14. Willard Yates, 15. Tom Sellberg, 16. Henry Pens, 17. Les Scott, 18. Dwight Brown.

JUNE 11, 1967 FEATURE: (40 laps) 1. Mel Kenyon, 2. Wib Spalding, 3. Gary Bettenhausen, 4. Arnie Knepper, 5. Gary Byers, 6. Mike McGreevy, 7. Les Scott, 8. Tom Sellberg, 9. Burt Wilson, 10. John Batts, 11. Rick Davidson, 12. Jim Neff, 13. Bud Hoppe, 14. Bob Wente, 15. Ray Elliott, 16. Don Meacham, 17. Don Vogler, 18. Bob Harkey.

JULY 30, 1967 FEATURE: (40 laps) 1. Bob Tattersall, 2. Mike McGreevy, 3. Mel Kenyon, 4. Don Meacham, 5. Gary Bettenhausen, 6. Gary Byers, 7. Chuck Arnold, 8. Les Scott, 9. Gene Roehl, 10. Bobby Grim, 11. Ray Elliott, 12. Don Vogler, 13. Jigger Sirois, 14. Dwight Brown, 15. Bill Mehner, 16. Bob Wente, 17. Fred Hight, 18. Bill Puterbaugh.

JULY 7, 1968 FEATURE: (40 laps) 1. Bob Tattersall, 2. Bob Wente, 3. Mel Kenyon, 4. Gary Byers, 5. Mike McGreevy, 6. Roger West, 7. Bobby Grim, 8. Wib Spalding, 9. Dick Jones, 10. Dave Strickland, 11. Les Scott, 12. Rob Greentree, 13. John Toth, 14. Chuck Taylor, 15. Tom Sellberg, 16. Bill Renshaw, 17. Chuck Arnold, 18. John Batts.

SEPTEMBER 28, 1968 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Bob Tattersall, 2. Bob Wente, 3. Keith Thomas, 4. Mike McGreevy, 5. Billy Engelhart, 6. Mel Kenyon, 7. Roger West, 8. Dave Strickland, 9. Jigger Sirois, 10. Dick Jones, 11. Mel Cornett, 12. Merle Bettenhausen, 13. Bill Douglas, 14. Dave Ward, 15. Bill Renshaw, 16. Al Futrell, 17. Bob Hare, 18. Les Scott.

JULY 6, 1969 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Bob Wente, 2. Gary Bettenhausen, 3. Jigger Sirois, 4. Dean Roper, 5. Billy Engelhart, 6. Mike McGreevy, 7. Bill Renshaw, 8. Chuck Weyant, 9. Dick Jones, 10. Roger Branson, 11. Jack Fitzpatrick, 12. Clark Templeman, 13. Mel Cornett, 14. Don Vogler, 15. Larry Kirkpatrick, 16. Mel Kenyon, 17. Dave Strickland, 18. Jim McClean.

JULY 20, 1969 FEATURE: (40 laps) 1. Mel Kenyon, 2. Bob Wente, 3. Bruce Walkup, 4. Billy Engelhart, 5. Dave Strickland, 6. Merle Bettenhausen, 7. Mike McGreevy, 8. Chuck Amati, 9. Don Vogler, 10. Clark Templeman, 11. Jigger Sirois, 12. Bob Tattersall, 13. Arnie Knepper, 14. Larry Rice, 15. Bill Mehner, 16. Roger West, 17. Les Scott, 18. Jack Fitzpatrick.

SEPTEMBER 14, 1969 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Les Scott, 2. Bob Tattersall, 3. Chuck Arnold, 4. Billy Engelhart, 5. Mel Kenyon, 6. Roger Branson, 7. Bob Wente, 8. Merle Bettenhausen, 9. Bobby Grim, 10. Dave Strickland, 11. Roger West, 12. Ron Taylor, 13. Bruce Moore, 14. Tom Steiner, 15. Larry Kirkpatrick, 16. Bob Mitchoff, 17. Chuck Weyant, 18. Mike McGreevy.

JULY 5, 1970 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Larry Rice, 2. Bob Wente, 3. Bruce Walkup, 4. Jimmy Caruthers, 5. Dean Roper, 6. Don Vogler, 7. Bob Tattersall, 8. Mel Cornett, 9. Bill Renshaw, 10. Rick Davidson, 11. Billy Engelhart, 12. Burt Wilson, 13. Dick Jones, 14. Roger Branson, 15. Dave Strickland, 16. Duke DeRosa, 17. Jerry McClung, 18. Jim McClean.

SEPTEMBER 20, 1970 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Jimmy Caruthers, 2. Arnie Knepper, 3. Bob Wente, 4. Larry Rice, 5. Larry Cannon, 6. Bob Tattersall, 7. Billy Engelhart, 8. Tom Bigelow, 9. Jerry McClung, 10. Merle Bettenhausen, 11. Johnny Parsons, 12. Wally Lambert, 13. Dave Strickland, 14. Bobby Grim, 15. Bob Richards, 16. Chuck Arnold, 17. Gary Ponzini, 18. Sonny Ates.

JUNE 20, 1971 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Merle Bettenhausen, 2. Chuck Arnold, 3. Bill Renshaw, 4. Larry Rice, 5. Larry Kirkpatrick, 6. Bob Wente, 7. Chuck Weyant, 8. Les Scott, 9. Mel Cornett, 10. Jim McClean, 11. Dick Pole, 12. Dave Strickland, 13. Harry Beck, 14. Jimmy Caruthers, 15. Danny Caruthers, 16. Duke DeRosa, 17. Chuck Taylor, 18. Billy Engelhart.

SEPTEMBER 30, 1972 FEATURE: (40 Laps) 1. Pancho Carter, 2. Steve Cannon, 3. Jimmy Caruthers, 4. Dennis Carrier, 5. Bill Renshaw, 6. Duke Cook, 7. Gary Ponzini, 8. Larry Rice, 9. Larry Dickson, 10. Bob Lithgow, 11. Arnie Knepper, 12. Don Carmichael, 13. Tom Bigelow, 14. Bob Wente, 15. John Batts, 16. Larry Mayhew, 17. Joe Saldana, 18. Ralph Liguori, 19. Billy Engelhart, 20. Gary Byers.

SEPTEMBER 1, 1984 FEATURE: (50 laps) 1. Tom Bigelow, 2. Rick Hood, 3. John Andretti, 4. Johnny Parsons, 5. Mel Kenyon, 6. Alan Brown, 7. Kenneth Nichols, 8. Sam Isenhower, 9. Ken Cahill, 10. Larry Cahill, 11. Bob Willig, 12. Ron Roberts, 13. Billy Molkenbur, 14. Vic Frey, 15. Russ Gamester, 16. Bobby Schneider, 17. Manny Rockhold, 18. Bill Baue, 19. Ken Schrader, 20. Duke DeRosa, 21. Jon Backlund, 22. Jerry Nemire.

AUGUST 31, 1985 FEATURE: (50 laps) 1. Mel Kenyon, 2. Don Tyler, 3. Tom Bigelow, 4. John Andretti, 5. Russ Gamester, 6. Todd Holderfield, 7. Rich Vogler, 8. Jeff Lee, 9. Wes Hardin, 10. Duke DeRosa, 11. Dave Ray, 12. Danny Frye Jr., 13. Billy Molkenbur, 14. Shannon Finley, 15. Art Knepper, 16. Johnny Parsons, 17. Bobby Olivero, 18. Larry Cahill, 19. Bev Griffis, 20. Eddie Griffith, 21. Dave Mackey.

MAY 5, 1990 FEATURE: (40 laps) 1. Russ Gamester, 2. Mike Streicher, 3. Steve Knepper, 4. Kevin Olson, 5. Donnie Beechler, 6. Rich Vogler, 7. John Meyers, 8. Terry Wente, 9. Roger Branson, 10. Scott Frew, 11. Greg Staab, 12. Stevie Reeves, 13. Donnie Lehmann, 14. Scott Weyant, 15. Dean Franklin, 16. Bill Jorgensen, 17. Roy Caruthers, 18. Gene Beach, 19. Terry James, 20. Aaron Berryhill.

JULY 3, 1990 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Jeff Gordon, 2. Russ Gamester, 3. Mike Streicher, 4. Danny Frye Jr., 5. Curtis Evans, 6. John Meyers, 7. Dan Ford, 8. Terry Wente, 9. Aaron Berryhill, 10. Scott Frew, 11. Dean Franklin, 12. Steve Gennetten, 13. Mike Wente, 14. Gene Beach, 15. Kurt Mayhew, 16. Roy Caruthers, 17. Donnie Beechler, 18. Stan Fox, 19. Gary Baugh, 20. Jeff Lee, 21. Steve Knepper, 22. Donnie Lehmann.

SEPTEMBER 1, 1990 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Jeff Gordon, 2. Kevin Olson, 3. Steve Knepper, 4. Mike Streicher, 5. Danny Frye Jr., 6. Johnny Parsons, 7. Mel Kenyon, 8. Jack Hewitt, 9. Bobby Schneider, 10. Dan Ford, 11. Roy Caruthers, 12. Wally Pankratz, 13. Dean Franklin, 14. Todd Wittman, 15. Tyce Carlson, 16. Wes Hardin, 17. Dave Baugh, 18. Scott Frew, 19. Wil Newlin, 20. Terry Wente.

April 27, 1991 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Steve Knepper, 2. Tony Elliott, 3. Scott Frew, 4. Tim Siner, 5. Roy Caruthers, 6. Terry Wente, 7. Dean Billings, 8. Scott Hatton, 9. Todd Holderfield, 10. Mike Wente, 11. Perry Tripp, 12. Bobby Schneider, 13. Curtis Evans, 14. Terry Holderfield, 15. Mike Streicher, 16. Wes Hardin, 17. Phil Heavelow, 18. Wil Newlin, 19. Phil Henington, 20. Doug Kalitta.

JULY 3, 1991 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Steve Knepper, 2. Ronnie Burke, 3. Donnie Beechler, 4. Stevie Reeves, 5. Dan Drinan, 6. Steve Gennetten, 7. Dean Billings, 8. Dan Ford, 9. Terry Wente, 10. Donnie Lehmann, 11. Tim Siner, 12. Greg Lueckert, 13. Roy Caruthers, 14. Mike Streicher, 15. Greg Vernetti, 16. Jon Backlund, 17. Phil Heavelow, 18. Doug Kalitta, 19. Tyce Carlson, 20. Johnnie Crawford.

AUGUST 31, 1991 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Jack Hewitt, 2. Steve Knepper, 3. Perry Tripp, 4. Donnie Lehmann, 5. Mike Streicher, 6. Terry Wente, 7. Tony Elliott, 8. Tyce Carlson, 9. Phil Heavelow, 10. Tim Siner, 11. John McEntire, 12. Gary Hayes, 13. Todd Holderfield, 14. Dan Ford, 15. Donnie Beechler, 16. Johnnie Crawford, 17. Terry Holderfield, 18. Greg Lueckert, 19. Wes Hardin, 20. Stevie Reeves.

AUGUST 24, 2002 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. J.J. Yeley, 2. Tracy Hines, 3. Dave Darland, 4. Aaron Fike, 5. Brian Gerster, 6. A.J. Fike, 7. Sarah McCune, 8. Joe Boyles, 9. Greg Lueckert, 10. Rich Camfield, 11. Donnie Lehmann, 12. Steve Paden, 13. Joe Little, 14. Ron Gregory, 15. Chad Branson, 16. Steve Knepper, 17. Bobby East, 18. Craig Carey, 19. Wally McDuffey, 20. Ryan Scott, 21. Tim Siner, 22. Tyce Carlson. NT

JUNE 24, 2003 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Tracy Hines, 2. Aaron Fike, 3. Mike Hess, 4. Jay Drake, 5. Sarah McCune, 6. A.J. Fike, 7. Donnie Lehmann, 8. Ryan Durst, 9. Don Droud Jr., 10. Critter Malone, 11. Chris Deshon, 12. Tom Hessert, 13. Billy Wease, 14. Teddy Beach, 15. Rex Norris, 16. Steve Buckwalter, 17. Brad Kuhn, 18. Tony Stewart, 19. Bobby East, 20. Steve Stroud, 21. J.J. Yeley. NT

AUGUST 24, 2005 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Josh Wise, 2. Dave Darland, 3. Mike Hess, 4. Cole Carter, 5. Levi Jones, 6. Rich Camfield, 7. Donnie Lehmann, 8. Darren Hagen, 9. Jerry Coons Jr., 10. Aaron Fike, 11. Johnny Rodriguez, 12. Daniel Adler, 13. Brad Loyet, 14. Tom Hessert III, 15. Steve Knepper, 16. Ron Gregory, 17. Jeff Davis, 18. Tim Siner, 19. Matt Hummel, 20. Kenny Brown, 21. Joey Montgomery, 22. Mario Marietta, 23. Bobby Grewohl, 24. Brad Kuhn. NT

OCTOBER 11, 2008 FEATURE: (50 laps) 1. Jerry Coons Jr., 2. Brady Bacon, 3. Cole Whitt, 4. Brad Loyet, 5. Brad Sweet, 6. Levi Jones, 7. J.J. Yeley, 8. Shane Cottle, 9. Chad Boat, 10. Brad Kuhn, 11. Dave Darland, 12. Jonathan Beason, 13. Tracy Hines, 14. Dustin Morgan, 15. Ryan Criswell, 16. Davey Ray, 17. Bobby East, 18. Darren Hagen, 19. Daniel Robinson, 20. Caleb Armstrong, 21. Chris Windom, 22. Matt Sherrill, 23. Scott Hatton, 24. Danny Frye Jr., 25. Dereck King, 26. Michael Pickens, 27. Zach Daum, 28. Steve Buckwalter. NT

SEPTEMBER 30, 2010 FEATURE: (25 laps) 1. Darren Hagen, 2. Bryan Clauson, 3. Bobby East, 4. Jerry Coons Jr., 5. Chris Windom, 6. Brad Loyet, 7. Brad Kuhn, 8. Mike Hess, 9. Steve Buckwalter, 10. Levi Jones, 11. Tracy Hines, 12. Thomas Meseraull, 13. Scott Hatton, 14. Daniel Adler, 15. Nick Knepper, 16. Tyler Robbins, 17. Levi Roberts, 18. Timmy Buckwalter, 19. Chett Gehrke, 20. Austin Brown, 21. Caleb Armstrong, 22. Shane Cockrum, 23. Danny Frye III, 24. Dave Darland, 25. Tim Siner. NT

OCTOBER 1, 2010 FEATURE: (25 laps) 1. Darren Hagen, 2. Jerry Coons Jr., 3. Bryan Clauson, 4. Davey Ray, 5. Steve Buckwalter, 6. Bubba Altig, 7. Tracy Hines, 8. Brad Kuhn, 9. Thomas Meseraull, 10. Brad Loyet, 11. Bobby East, 12. Chris Windom, 13. Levi Jones, 14. Don Droud Jr., 15. Brett Anderson, 16. Dave Darland, 17. Kody Swanson, 18. Mike Hess, 19. Levi Roberts, 20. Tyler Robbins, 21. Timmy Buckwalter, 22. Caleb Armstrong, 23. Zach Daum, 24. Andrew Felker. 6:43.94

OCTOBER 2, 2010 FEATURE: (50 laps) 1. Darren Hagen, 2. Brad Kuhn, 3. Bryan Clauson, 4. Jerry Coons Jr., 5. Bobby East, 6. Dave Darland, 7. Brad Loyet, 8. Don Droud Jr., 9. Tracy Hines, 10. Mike Hess, 11. Bubba Altig, 12. Zach Daum, 13. Chris Windom, 14. Levi Jones, 15. Levi Roberts, 16. Caleb Armstrong, 17. Nick Knepper, 18. Scott Hatton, 19. Tyler Robbins, 20. Davey Ray, 21. Kody Swanson, 22. Mario Clouser, 23. Austin Brown, 24. Steve Buckwalter, 25. Timmy Buckwalter, 26. Thomas Meseraull. NT

OCTOBER 6, 2011 FEATURE: (25 laps) 1. Darren Hagen, 2. Bryan Clauson, 3. Zach Daum, 4. Brad Sweet, 5. Tracy Hines, 6. Dave Darland, 7. Brad Kuhn, 8. Christopher Bell, 9. Jerry Coons Jr., 10. Bubba Altig, 11. Casey Shuman, 12. Andrew Felker, 13. Davey Ray, 14. Thomas Meseraull, 15. Mario Clouser, 16. Taylor Ferns, 17. Levi Roberts, 18. Kyle Larson, 19. Tanner Swanson, 20. Bobby East, 21. Alex Bright, 22. Trevor Kobylarz, 23. Steve Buckwalter, 24. Dalton Armstrong, 25. Hunter Schuerenberg. NT

OCTOBER 7, 2011 FEATURE: (25 laps) 1. Kyle Larson, 2. Brad Sweet, 3. Zach Daum, 4. Bryan Clauson, 5. Brad Kuhn, 6. Dave Darland, 7. Darren Hagen, 8. Levi Jones, 9. Kody Swanson, 10. Shane Cottle, 11. Tracy Hines, 12. Jerry Coons Jr., 13. Scott Hatton, 14. Andrew Felker, 15. Bobby East, 16. Ryan Smith, 17. Nick Knepper, 18. Mario Clouser, 19. Thomas Meseraull, 20. Alex Bright, 21. Caleb Armstrong, 22. Levi Roberts, 23. Dalton Armstrong, 24. Trevor Kobylarz, 25. Nick Wean. NT

OCTOBER 8, 2011 FEATURE: (50 laps) 1. Levi Jones, 2. Jerry Coons Jr., 3. Brad Kuhn, 4. Brad Sweet, 5. Zach Daum, 6. Steve Buckwalter, 7. Bryan Clauson, 8. Darren Hagen, 9. Bobby East, 10. Alex Bright, 11. Thomas Meseraull, 12. Dave Darland, 13. Tracy Hines, 14. Mario Clouser, 15. Andrew Felker, 16. Ryan Smith, 17. Levi Roberts, 18. Scott Hatton, 19. Tanner Swanson, 20. Bubba Altig, 21. Kody Swanson, 22. Kyle Larson, 23. Caleb Armstrong, 24. Matt Sherrell, 25. Nick Knepper. NT

OCTOBER 4, 2012 FEATURE: (25 laps) 1. Tracy Hines, 2. Kyle Larson, 3. Brad Sweet, 4. Bryan Clauson, 5. Alex Bright, 6. Darren Hagen, 7. Rico Abreu, 8. Dave Darland, 9. Thomas Meseraull, 10. Brady Bacon, 11. Zach Daum, 12. Jerry Coons Jr., 13. Chris Windom, 14. Bobby East, 15. Jake Blackhurst, 16. Caleb Armstrong, 17. Hunter Schuerenberg, 18. Tyler Robbins, 19. Davey Ray, 20. Colten Cottle, 21. John Campbell, 22. Robbie Ray, 23. Timmy Buckwalter, 24. Steve Buckwalter, 25. Nick Knepper. NT

OCTOBER 6, 2012 FEATURE: (50 laps) 1. Kyle Larson, 2. Jerry Coons Jr., 3. Brad Sweet, 4. Brad Kuhn, 5. Rico Abreu, 6. Dave Darland, 7. Chris Windom, 8. Timmy Buckwalter, 9. Tracy Hines, 10. Davey Ray, 11. Tyler Courtney, 12. Hunter Schuerenberg, 13. Colten Cottle, 14. Bobby East, 15. Andy Malpocker, 16. Brady Bacon, 17. Thomas Meseraull, 18. Steve Buckwalter, 19. Zach Daum, 20. Alex Bright, 21. Caleb Armstrong, 22. Chase Barber, 23. Darren Hagen, 24. Nick Wean, 25. Bryan Clauson, 26. Brenden Bright. NT

OCTOBER 3, 2013 FEATURE: (25 laps) 1. Rico Abreu, 2. Bryan Clauson, 3. Christopher Bell, 4. Zach Daum, 5. Darren Hagen, 6. Kevin Thomas Jr., 7. Alex Bright, 8. Caleb Armstrong, 9. Jerry Coons Jr., 10. Shane Cottle, 11. Brad Kuhn, 12. Jake Blackhurst, 13. Bobby East, 14. Austin Brown, 15. Tanner Thorson, 16. Andrew Felker, 17. Jonathan Beason, 18. Brady Bacon, 19. Tracy Hines, 20. Dave Darland, 21. Tyler Thomas, 22. Taylor Ferns, 23. Chris Windom, 24. Parker Price-Miller, 25. Danny Stratton. NT

OCTOBER 4, 2013 FEATURE: (25 laps) 1. Bryan Clauson, 2. Rico Abreu, 3. Tracy Hines, 4. Zach Daum, 5. Christopher Bell, 6. Darren Hagen, 7. Shane Cottle, 8. Brad Kuhn, 9. Caleb Armstrong, 10. Alex Bright, 11. Dave Darland, 12. Kevin Thomas Jr., 13. Danny Stratton, 14. Andrew Felker, 15. Jonathan Beason, 16. Jake Blackhurst, 17. Jerry Coons Jr., 18. Tyler Thomas, 19. Taylor Ferns, 20. Brady Bacon, 21. Austin Brown, 22. Dalton Armstrong, 23. Parker Price-Miller, 24. Billy Wease, 25. Bobby East.

OCTOBER 6, 2013 FEATURE: (50 laps) 1. Christopher Bell, 2. Danny Stratton, 3. Rico Abreu, 4. Zach Daum, 5. Alex Bright, 6. Brady Bacon, 7. Jonathan Beason, 8. Jerry Coons Jr., 9. Darren Hagen, 10. Dave Darland, 11. Parker Price-Miller, 12. Brad Kuhn, 13. Andrew Felker, 14. Caleb Armstrong, 15. Timmy Buckwalter, 16. Jake Blackhurst, 17. Tracy Hines, 18. Billy Wease, 19. Dalton Armstrong, 20. Brenden Bright, 21. Austin Brown, 22. Tyler Thomas, 23. Kevin Thomas Jr., 24. Tanner Thorson, 25. Shane Cottle, 26. Bryan Clauson, 27. Chris Windom. NT

SEPTEMBER 4, 2015 FEATURE: (25 laps) 1. Tanner Thorson, 2. Thomas Meseraull, 3. Steve Buckwalter, 4. Zach Daum, 5. Tyler Thomas, 6. Darren Hagen, 7. Jerry Coons Jr., 8. Dave Darland, 9. Tracy Hines, 10. Brad Loyet, 11. Spencer Bayston, 12. Chris Windom, 13, Payton Pierce, 14. Justin Peck, 15, Isaac Chapple, 16. Andy Malpocker, 17. Andrew Felker, 18. Jacob Patton, 19. Ryan Greth, 20. Jim Radney, 21. Joey Rinne, 22. Kevin Thomas Jr., 23. Davey Ray, 24. Johnny Murdock. NT

SEPTEMBER 5, 2015 FEATURE: (40 laps) 1. Tanner Thorson, 2. Zach Daum, 3. Chris Windom, 4. Dave Darland, 5. Thomas Meseraull, 6. Steve Buckwalter, 7. Payton Pierce, 8. Jerry Coons Jr., 9. Brad Loyet, 10. Spencer Bayston, 11. Ryan Greth, 12. Jim Radney, 13. Korey Weyant, 14. Isaac Chapple, 15. Tracy Hines, 16. Tyler Thomas, 17. Darren Hagen, 18. Andrew Felker, 19. Andy Malpocker, 20. Kevin Thomas Jr., 21. Davey Ray, 22. Jacob Patton. NT

OCTOBER 6, 2016 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Tanner Thorson, 2. Zach Daum, 3. Carson Macedo, 4. Chad Boat, 5. Spencer Bayston, 6. Brady Bacon, 7. Kyle Jones, 8 Jerry Coons Jr., 9. Dave Darland, 10. Holly Shelton, 11. Jake Neuman, 12. Justin Peck, 13. Tyler Thomas, 14. Gage Walker, 15. Andy Malpocker, 16. Ryan Robinson, 17. Steve Buckwalter, 18. Johnny Murdock, 19. Brayton Lynch, 20. Tyler Roth, 21. Alex Bright, 22. Davey Ray, 23. Ryan Greth. NT

OCTOBER 7, 2016 FEATURE: (35 laps) 1. Tanner Thorson, 2. Spencer Bayston, 3. Chad Boat, 4. Ryan Robinson, 5. Carson Macedo, 6. Zach Daum, 7. Brad Loyet, 8. Holly Shelton, 9. Jerry Coons Jr., 10. Kyle Jones, 11. Dave Darland, 12. Alex Bright, 13. Jake Neuman, 14. Tyler Thomas, 15. Justin Peck, 16. Gage Walker, 17. Brayton Lynch, 18. Davey Ray, 19. Tyler Roth, 20. Brady Bacon, 21. Johnny Murdock, 22. Ryan Greth. 9:24.36 (NTR)

OCTOBER 8, 2016 FEATURE: (40 laps) 1. Tanner Thorson, 2. Carson Macedo, 3. Spencer Bayston, 4. Brady Bacon, 5. Ryan Robinson, 6. Holly Shelton, 7. Jake Neuman, 8. Alex Bright, 9. Chad Boat, 10. Tyler Thomas, 11. Gage Walker, 12. Dave Darland, 13. Brayton Lynch, 14. Davey Ray, 15. Joey Rinne, 16. Zach Daum, 17. Brad Loyet, 18. Broc Hunnell, 19. Kyle Jones, 20. Ryan Greth, 21. Tyler Roth, 22. Jerry Coons Jr. NT

MAY 17, 2019 FEATURE: (30 laps, starting position in parentheses) 1. Tyler Courtney (6), 2. Logan Seavey (5), 3. Justin Grant (2), 4. Zeb Wise (8), 5. Chad Boat (7), 6. Jerry Coons Jr. (12), 7. Cannon McIntosh (18), 8. C.J. Leary (3), 9. Zach Daum (19), 10. Kevin Thomas Jr. (1), 11. Tucker Klaasmeyer (9), 12. Chris Windom (16), 13. Tanner Carrick (10), 14. Jesse Colwell (14), 15. Tyler Thomas (11), 16. Brady Bacon (4), 17. Jason McDougal (15), 18. Holley Hollan (22), 19. Presley Truedson (17), 20. Andrew Layser (23), 21. Sterling Cling (24), 22. Cole Bodine (20), 23. Karsyn Elledge (21), 24. Jake Neuman (13). NT