All Stars ready for Ohio double at Attica and Atomic June 3-4

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (June 2, 2022) – A mini test session for the upcoming edition of Cometic Gasket Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Hercules Tires, the Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 will activate the month of June with an Ohio doubleheader, set to invade Attica Raceway Park in Attica, Ohio, on Friday, June 3, followed by an all-out brawl on the highbanks of Atomic Speedway in Chillicothe, Ohio, on Saturday, June 4.

Attica Raceway Park is a name certainly synonymous with All Star competition, hosting the Series twice already this season in early April. A two-day program, which simultaneously opened the 2022 points championship, the annual Spring Nationals was dominated by current All Star points leader and defending Series champion, Tyler Courtney, who swept the pair on April 15-16. The All Stars will return to the home of “Ohio’s Finest Racing” exactly one week later for opening night of Ohio Sprint Speedweek.

Celebrating the life and achievements of George Fisher, associated most for his accomplishments as crew chief for Dale Blaney including four All Star Circuit of Champions titles, Atomic Speedway will host the George Fisher Memorial Freedom 40 on Saturday night awarding $15,000-to-win. Like Attica Raceway Park, Atomic Speedway will host the traveling All Stars again during Ohio Sprint Speedweek, holding down the Wednesday, June 15, slot.

As mentioned, Clauson Marshall Racing’s Tyler Courtney will lead the All Stars into battle during the coming weekend, on top of the championship standings over Sam McGhee Motorsports’ Parker Price-Miller, Buch Motorsports’ Justin Peck, Vermeer Motorsports’ Hunter Schuerenberg, and Lane Racing’s Cap Henry. Courtney is a three-time winner this season, scoring a victory at East Bay Raceway Park to accompany his Attica Spring Nationals sweep.

Dillsburg, Pennsylvania’s Anthony Macri is the most recent winner during All Star Circuit of Champions competition, actually sweeping Port Royal Speedway’s Bob Weikert Memorial on May 28-29. Macri, owner of four Series victories in 2022, earned a total of $39,000 in his weekend sweep including a $29,000 payday in the two-day finale.

WEEKEND AGENDA:

Friday, June 3

Attica Raceway Park | $6,000

Pit Gates: 3:00 p.m.

Driver’s Meeting: 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 4

Atomic Speedway | $15,000

Pit Gates: 3:00 p.m.

Driver’s Meeting: 5:30 p.m.

For those who can not witness the All Star Circuit of Champions live and in person, FloRacing.com, the official media partner and broadcast provider of the All Stars, has you covered. To access live and on-demand racing action from the All Star Circuit of Champions, visit FloRacing.com and become an annual PRO subscriber. Race fans can see all the USAC and dirt late-model action they want in addition to Eldora Speedway’s slate of races and those of the All Star Circuit of Champions. The subscription unlocks access to premium content across the entire FloSports network. Watch the events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast.

2022 All Star Circuit of Champions Winners:

East Bay Raceway Park, FL (February 14): Tyler Courtney

East Bay Raceway Park, FL (February 15): Cory Eliason

Attica Raceway Park, OH (April 15): Tyler Courtney (2)

Attica Raceway Park, OH (April 16): Tyler Courtney (3)

Bloomsburg, PA (April 21): Anthony Macri

Williams Grove, PA (April 22): Brent Marks

Port Royal, PA (April 23): Anthony Macri (2)

Lernerville, PA (April 29): Hunter Schuerenberg

Sharon, OH (April 30): Cap Henry

I-96 Speedway, MI (May 13): Justin Peck

Wayne County, OH (May 14): Hunter Schuerenberg (2)

Waynesfield, OH (May 15): Justin Peck (2)

Plymouth, WI (May 21): Bill Balog

Angell Park, WI (May 22): Hunter Schuerenberg (3)

Port Royal, PA (May 28): Anthony Macri (3)

Port Royal, PA (May 29): Anthony Macri (4)

2022 All Star Dixie Fast Timers:

East Bay Raceway Park, FL (February 14): Alex Bowman | 12.932

East Bay Raceway Park, FL (February 15): Danny Dietrich | 12.747

Attica Raceway Park, OH (April 15): Brady Bacon | 13.239

Attica Raceway Park, OH (April 16): Cole Macedo | 13.961

Bloomsburg, PA (April 21): Parker Price-Miller | 13.249

Williams Grove, PA (April 22): Anthony Macri | 16.902

Port Royal, PA (April 23): Mike Wagner | 15.416

Lernerville, PA (April 29): Logan Wagner | 13.373

Sharon, OH (April 30): Tyler Courtney | 14.683

I-96 Speedway, MI (May 13): Hunter Schuerenberg | 13.377

Wayne County, OH (May 14): Zeb Wise | 14.625

Waynesfield, OH (May 15): Scott Bogucki | 10.040

Plymouth, WI (May 21): Parker Price-Miller | 10.895

Angell Park, WI (May 22): Cap Henry | 11.952

Port Royal, PA (May 28): Lance Dewease | 16.156

Port Royal, PA (May 29): Anthony Macri | 16.499

2022 All Star Hercules Hard Chargers:

East Bay Raceway Park, FL (February 14): Terry McCarl (+12)

East Bay Raceway Park, FL (February 15): Tanner Thorson (+14)

Attica Raceway Park, OH (April 15): Bill Balog (+16)

Attica Raceway Park, OH (April 16): Greg Wilson (+13)

Bloomsburg, PA (April 21): Dominic Scelzi (+8)

Williams Grove, PA (April 22): Lucas Wolfe (+12)

Port Royal, PA (April 23): Danny Dietrich (+14)

Lernerville, PA (April 29): Logan Wagner (+16)

Sharon, OH (April 30): Kevin Thomas Jr. (+10)

I-96 Speedway, MI (May 13): Scott Bogucki (+11)

Wayne County, OH (May 14): Tyler Courtney (+11)

Waynesfield, OH (May 15): Cole Duncan (+16)

Plymouth, WI (May 21): Justin Peck (+13)

Angell Park, WI (May 22): Tyler Courtney (+10)

Port Royal, PA (May 28): Lucas Wolfe (+12)

Port Royal, PA (May 29): Lucas Wolfe (+15)

2022 All Star Circuit of Champions Driver Standings (as of May 29):

Tyler Courtney – 1954

Parker Price-Miller – 1910

Justin Peck – 1908

Hunter Schuerenberg – 1882

Cap Henry -1846

Bill Balog – 1842

Zeb Wise – 1822

Cory Eliason – 1794

Kyle Reinhardt – 1702

Chris Windom – 1660

About Tezos

Tezos is smart money, redefining what it means to hold and exchange value in a digitally connected world. A self-upgradable and energy-efficient Proof of Stake blockchain with a proven track record, Tezos seamlessly adopts tomorrow’s innovations without network disruptions today. For more information, please visit www.tezos.com.

About Mobil 1:

The world’s leading synthetic motor oil brand, Mobil 1™ features anti-wear technology that provides performance beyond our conventional motor oils. This technology allows Mobil 1 to meet or exceed the toughest standards of car builders and to provide exceptional protection against engine wear, under normal or even some of the most extreme conditions. Mobil 1 flows quickly in extreme temperatures to protect critical engine parts and is designed to maximize engine performance and help extend engine life. For more information, visit mobiloil.com, on Twitter @Mobil1 and, on Facebook, www.facebook.com/mobil1. Mobil, Mobil 1 and Mobil 1 Racing are registered trademarks of Exxon Mobil Corporation or one of its subsidiaries.

About FloSports

Founded in 2006, FloSports is a subscription video streaming service dedicated to sports, offering live and on-demand access to hundreds of thousands of competition events across 25+ vertical sport categories in the US and abroad. FloSports’ vision is to give underserved sports the love they deserve. With a growing library of more than 300,000 hours of premium content including news, expert commentary, films, documentaries and more, FloSports has established itself as an innovator and leader in sports streaming. Finally, your sport has a home. For more information, please visit: flosports.tv.

About the All Star Circuit of Champions:

All Star Enterprises, LLC, wholly owned by Tony Stewart, d/b/a the All Star Circuit of Champions, is a winged sprint car series. The All Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Car Series is one of the oldest traveling 410 sprint car organizations and is a staple of grassroots, open-wheel racing. Formed in 1970 by Bud Miller, the series has largely been considered the first ‘outlaw’ Sprint Car organization of the modern era. Motorsports entrepreneur Tony Stewart agreed to terms with Guy Webb to become the sole owner of the original winged sprint car tour in January of 2015.