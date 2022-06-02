Doubleheader Weekend up next for the AFS Badger Midgets

By Quinn McCabe

June 1, 2022- Sun Prairie, WI– The Advanced Fastening Supply Badger Midget Series will embark on its first doubleheader race weekend of the 2022 season this Saturday, June 4th at Sycamore Speedway and Sunday, June 5th at Angell Park Speedway.

The 2022 season opener was held just a month ago at the Sycamore Speedway on May 7th with Jake Neuman taking home the victory. Rounds two and three were held at the Angell Park Speedway on May 15th and 22nd with Brandon Waelti and Jack Routson coming home with victories. Will we see a repeat winner or will another driver get their first win of the 2022 season?

Zach Boden currently holds the lead for the most fast time awards this season with two, but his first win of 2022 has eluded him thus far. He will be looking to park his #51 Bullet/Mazda entry into victory lane. Kyle Stark, who started the season off strong with a fast time and a top-three finish at the season opener, has had a string of bad luck of late. Stark found himself airborne and upside down at the most recent event at Angell Park on May 22. He will look to rebound this weekend in his #2 Kittleson Spike/Mazda entry. Todd Kluever has been inching his way towards the front this season with finishes of third and sixth in the last two series events. He will be looking to break through and earn his first-ever series victory in his #55 Bullet/Mazda entry. Will one of these drivers find their way into victory lane or will another driver challenge for the win? Daltyn England, RJ Corson, Kevin Douglas, and Jordan Nelson have each shown speed and will be pushing the limits to break through for their first taste of victory this season.

Stay tuned to BMARA.com and the BMARA Racing Facebook page for additional announcements and information regarding events for the 2022 season.