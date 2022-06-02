McKay Group/Nationwide Insurance Night this Saturday!

From Knoxville Raceway

This Saturday at the Sprint Car Capital of the World is McKay Group & Nationwide Insurance Night! It’s Week #7 for the Knoxville Championship Series 410, 360 and Pro Sprint Cars! We will also have our makeup 410 main event that was rained out in April.

Everything you need to know for this Saturday:

Pit Gates Open – 4:00pm, CT

Grandstand Gates Open: 6:00pm, CT

Hot Laps Begin: 6:45pm, CT

Ticket Prices: Adults – $15

Seniors (62+) and Military – $12

Teens $10; Children 12 and under FREE.

Tickets available at the ticket office on race day.

Pit Passes – $30.

410’s pay $5,000 to win.

Pits will be open following the races.

Scanner Frequency for our announcers is: 454.5000

Small, collapsible soft-sided coolers are allowed.

Rubber or foam seat cushions are allowed and must be 20″ wide or less.

Not allowed: firearms, pets, bottles, glass and metal stadium seats.

Smoking, including e-cigarettes, is not permitted. Designated smoking areas are under the grandstands.

If you can’t make it to the track, watch live on DIRTVision.com

Race line-ups, results and point standings are available on the free Knoxville Raceway app or My Race Pass app.