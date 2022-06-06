Kluever Scores First Badger Win at Sycamore

June 5, 2022– Sycamore, IL– The Advanced Fastening Supply Badger Midget Series kicked off the front half of their double header weekend at Sycamore Speedway Saturday night, and saw Todd Kluever pull into victory lane to capture his first series win.

Zach Boden, for his third consecutive night, continued his lightning-fast qualifying efforts scoring the Schoenfeld Headers quick time award.

The initial race of the evening saw McFarland, Wisconsin’s Kyle Koch jump seven spots on his way to claiming the victory in Auto Meter heat race #1. Adam Taylor tried the same tactics moving up six spots to claim Simpson Race Products Heat #2. Jeff Zelinski was the first to test the cushion in Behlings Race Products Heat #3 launching his Horizon Carpentry 15Z machine to a comfortable victory.

Aaron Muhle and Bryon Walters led the field to green for the 25-lap A-Main. Muhle got the jump down into turn one but was quickly joined by outside 2nd-row starter Todd Kluever as they raced down the backstretch. Kluever tip-toed the cushion opening up a straightaway advantage in the early laps. Behind him, Adam Taylor had climbed from his seventh starting spot to second bringing the 2021 Rookie of the Year Kyle Stark and Tyler Baran with him. Taylor caught the 2001 MARS super late model champion, Kluever. The two navigated lap traffic and Taylor attempted a slide job in turn two but was unable to get in front of Kluever as the Kippley-powered “Double Nickle” was too strong on this night. Kluever scores his first career midget win after making the transition to midget racing in mid-summer 2021. Kluever was followed across the line by Tyler Baran, Kyle Stark, Zach Boden, and Jeff Zelinski rounded out the top 5.

Tonight’s Advance Race Suspension Hard Charger award goes Daltyn England from Springfield, IL, and the Howard Law Cash Draw goes to Bryon Walters of Beaver Dam, WI.