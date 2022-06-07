Dave Bradway Jr. Memorial up next for SCCT at Placerville Speedway Saturday

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…The Dave Bradway Jr. Memorial is routinely one of the largest single night showcases of the season in Northern California and this Saturday night will see the 31st edition occur at Placerville Speedway.

The massive event marks the second occasion the Bradway Memorial takes place at the El Dorado County Fairgrounds quarter-mile. It is also the second consecutive season for the Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards to be a part of it.

This much-anticipated contest at Placerville Speedway will see the SCCT 360s compete alongside the NARC Fujitsu 410 Sprint Car Series, which means the best of the best in California Winged Sprint Car racing is set to be on hand.

The event originally began at Silver Dollar Speedway in 1992 to honor the late Dave Bradway Jr., who lost his life in a Sprint Car crash at Skagit Speedway’s Dirt Cup in 1987. Bradway was a driver destined for stardom in Sprint Car racing and the event held in his memory has become a cornerstone for Northern California.

“We are certainly excited about this Saturday’s Dave Bradway Jr. Memorial at Placerville Speedway,” commented track Promoter Scott Russell. “If you’re a Winged Sprint Car enthusiast in California this is the place to be and if you’ve never been to Placerville, we encourage everyone to come check it out. Our entire staff is honored to host the Bradway for the second straight year.”

The Sprint Car Challenge Tour is coming off a frustrating night of weather last Saturday in Chico, where Mother Nature forced a postponement after the second C-main. The Tyler Wolf Memorial as previously announced will be made up, starting from scratch, on Thursday September 29th as part of Fall Nationals weekend at Silver Dollar Speedway.

Fremont’s Shane Golobic brings the SCCT point lead into Saturday’s Dave Bradway Jr. Memorial. The former World of Outlaws winner at Placerville Speedway has claimed a pair of Sprint Car Challenge Tour triumphs thus far in 2022 and is always a favorite on the red clay.

Eight-time Placerville champion Andy Forsberg goes into Saturday ranking second in the standings and hopes to pick up his first SCCT win of the season. Reigning Sprint Car Challenge Tour titlist Ryan Robinson, last season’s Rookie of the Year Isaiah Vasquez and Placerville’s Shane Hopkins complete the top-five in points with six races down.

Rounding out the top-10 in the SCCT standings are Modesto’s Tony Gomes, Roseville’s Sean Becker, Garth Moore Insurance Rookie of the Year contender Landon Brooks, Hanford’s DJ Netto and Lemoore youngster Gauge Garcia.

Adult tickets this Saturday June 11th cost $40 while seniors 62+, military and juniors 12-17 will be $35. Kids 6-11 are $20, with five and under are free. Purchase tickets online at https://www.eventsprout.com/event/king-of-the-west or at the gate on race day.

Grandstand seating is general admission at each event, except for the reserved seats marked for season ticket holders. Please note if patrons sit in a reserved seat, they may be asked to move. Pit passes can be purchased at the pit gate or on Pit Pay to take advantage of the expanded seating area on the hill.

The pit gate will open at noon, with the front grandstand gate opening at 3pm. Happy Hour is offered from 4-6pm in the grandstands featuring live music along with discounted Coors Light and Coors Original at the beer booth. The pit meeting will be held at 4:30pm with cars on track at 5:15. Hot laps, qualifying and racing will follow.

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com

