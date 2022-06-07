Donny Schatz Ready for 2022 Eldora Million

By Misha Geisert

INDIANAPOLIS (June 7, 2022) – 10-Time World of Outlaws (WoO) NOS Energy Sprint Car Series champion Donny Schatz will return to the historical Eldora Speedway this week, but it won’t be in his winged sprint car. Instead, Schatz will return to dirt late model racing as he’ll take a run at The Eldora Million®, one of the most legendary events in the history of the hallowed high-banked half-mile clay oval.

For just the second time ever – on Thurs., June 9, 2022 – the superstars of Dirt Late Model racing will compete for a winner’s purse of $1 million dollars. The Eldora Million® will feature a full-program of heat races, last chance showdowns, and culminate with the $1,002,022-to-win Championship Feature. The initial seeding for Thursday’s heat races will be set on Wed., June 8, via a program of tournament-style preliminary features.

Schatz, who will pilot his family-owned No. 15 Rocket Chassis entry welcomes partners Carquest, Absolute Automation, SidebySideStuff.com and DKW Transport for the high-stakes, record-high paying Eldora Million®.

“I remember the first time The Eldora Million® was held in 2001 and what major event it was,” said Schatz. “To be able to take part in the second running of the event is something I never thought I’d have the chance to do while I’m still a full-time sprint car driver. To have this opportunity come about is something I’m really looking forward to taking part in this week.

“I’m also proud to have Carquest, Absolute Automation, Side by Side Stuff and DKW Transport come along for this once in a lifetime dirt racing opportunity. Junior Word and the Carquest team are huge supporters of our racing program at Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing and they’re always quick to support my outside racing events as well. Jason Barati (Absolute Automation) and Shawn Loken (DKW Transport) have roots in short-track racing and it’s a privilege to have them as partners for such a special event like The Eldora Million®.

“I’m also excited to welcome SidebySideStuff.com into the world of dirt late model racing. The Million® is a huge stage in which to showcase their products to a consumer base that is a perfect fit. We’re looking forward to helping them get their first taste of the sport.”

Schatz made his dirt late model debut at Eldora Speedway on June 6, 2012, in the eighth annual Prelude to The Dream event, finishing fourth. His appearance in the star-studded race sparked a major interest in dirt late model racing and Schatz has competed in his familiar No. 15 Ford Performance powered entry whenever his full-time WoO schedule will allow for the last decade. He has collected a total of 13 dirt late model feature wins to date, 11 of which came during Northern Late Model Racing Association (NLRA) competition.

All four days of action from the 28th Dirt Late Model Dream® Week, including The Eldora Million® on Thurs., June 9 and the 28th Dirt Late Model Dream® on Sat., June 11, will be available worldwide exclusively on FloRacing, Eldora’s official livestream partner.

