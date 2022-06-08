CIRCLE CITY’S USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK EVENT POSTONED TO SUNDAY

From USAC

Indianapolis, Indiana (June 8, 2022)………Wednesday night’s scheduled USAC Indiana Midget Week event at Circle City Raceway has been postponed to Sunday night, June 12, following afternoon showers that hit the 1/4-mile dirt oval in Indianapolis, Ind.

The event will now serve as the 18th annual Indiana Midget Week finale where the newest champion of the series will be crowned.

Sunday’s event will feature the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship as well as Jonathan Byrd’s 410 Sprint Cars.

Pits open at 3pm Eastern with the drivers meeting at 5pm, grandstands at 5:30pm and hot laps at 6pm with qualifying and racing immediately following.

Tickets and pit passes will be sold at the gate. General admission tickets are $25. Seniors, Veterans, Military, First Responders and Teachers with ID – Presented by the Hoosier Lottery are $20. Children ages 9-12 are $10. Children ages 8 & under are free. Pit passes are $35.

USAC Indiana Midget Week continues Thursday, June 9, at Putnamville’s Lincoln Park Speedway, followed by dates on Friday, June 10, at Gas City I-69 Speedway and on Saturday, June 11, at Kokomo Speedway before concluding at Circle City Raceway on Sunday, June 12.