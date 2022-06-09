USAC NATIONAL WINGLESS SPRINT CARS & WINGED 410 SPRINT CARS IN SAME NIGHT!

By Steve Inch

SELINSGROVE, Pa. – For only the third time since its inception, the USAC Amsoil National Sprint Car Series will return to Selinsgrove Speedway at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 16, as part of the six-race Eastern Storm Tour. The wingless 410 sprint cars will be joined by the winged 410 sprint cars in the same night for a can’t-miss open wheel doubleheader!

The USAC wingless sprint car drivers will compete in a 30-lap main event paying $6,000 to win. Time trials and heat races will be part of the qualifying format.

The June 16 Thursday Thunder show will also feature the Lelands.com winged 410 sprint cars in a 25-lap feature paying $5,000 to win.

The first time the USAC National Sprint Car Tour was at Selinsgrove was in 1971 when the legendary Mitch Smith of Linglestown, a former Selinsgrove track champion, scored the upset victory against the invading wingless

Last year was the first time in fifty years the series returned to the track as part of the speedway’s 75th anniversary celebration. Justin Grant of Ione, Calif., was the victor of the thrilling main event over Robert Ballou of Rocklin, Calif.

For the winged 410 sprint cars, June 16 will be the third appearance of the season at the track. Anthony Macri of Dillsburg and Gio Scelzi of Fresno, Calif., won the first two races. Macri leads the points standings by just 20 markers over Lucas Wolfe of Mechanicsburg in the chase for the $5,000 track championship title.

Pit gates on June 16 will open at 4 p.m. with grandstand gates at 5:30 p.m. Adult general admission is set at $25. Students ages 12-17 will be $15 with kids ages 11 and under admitted free general admission. Add $2 for grandstand reserved seats. Pit passes will be $40.

For a complete schedule, the latest news, results, and race status, visit selinsgrovespeedway.com or follow the track on Twitter and Facebook. The speedway office can be reached at 570.374.2266.

SELINSGROVE SPEEDWAY RACE INFORMATION FOR THURSDAY, JUNE 16, 2022:

RACING:

USAC National Sprint Car Series (30 Laps/$6,000 To Win/Wingless)

410 Sprint Cars (25 Laps/$5,000 To Win/Winged)

TIMES:

Pit Gates: 4PM

Grandstand Gates: 5:30PM

Qualifying 7:30PM

ADMISSION:

Adults $25

Students (12-17) $15

Grandstand Reserved Seats Add $2

Pit Passes All Ages: $40